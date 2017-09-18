Are Data Centers Really Obsolete?

However, last week's comments regarding data centers being made obsolete almost bordered on the absurd.

There is no doubt that Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya has some great technology chops.

Video games exist, but they are not reality. In a similar vein, I view Palihapitiya almost like a video game "boss" that must be defeated for data center REITs to "reach the next level."

Many REITs 4 Alpha members are attracted to our SA Marketplace service because of broad and in-depth data center sector coverage. We believe the paradigm shift to cloud computing is a once in a generation opportunity.

Good news, it is still the early innings when it comes to enterprise hybrid IT deployments. Hybrid IT architecture is a mix of public cloud (shared infrastructure), private colo (dedicated servers), and owned data centers, where over 70% of legacy applications still reside.

This implies there is a long runway for new colocation and cloud deployments in addition to the organic growth of many thousands of existing deployments in multi-tenant data centers.

Controversy Creates Buzz

In a related story, CNBC allowed a brilliant promoter last week to hijack the airwaves to talk up his own investments while trashing data centers as becoming obsolete due to advances in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) AI-chip technology.

Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya, speaking at the CNBC and Institutional Investor sponsored Delivering Alpha conference last week, managed to lower the accuracy bar with his data center quotes. He also succeeded in becoming an immediate data center industry nemesis as his well-publicized comments drove shares lower for a couple of days.

Source: David A. Grogan | CNBC

Chamath Palihapitiya's CNBC bio:

"Chamath Palihapitiya is founder and CEO of Social Capital, whose mission is to advance humanity by solving the world's hardest problems. Social Capital invests in and starts breakthrough companies in several areas, including health care, education, financial services and enterprise. Before founding Social Capital, Palihapitiya was a member of the senior executive team at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and a key driver behind its rise to one of the most important and impactful companies in the world. Prior to Facebook, Palihapitiya held leadership roles at Mayfield Fund, AOL and Winamp. He was born in Sri Lanka, grew up in Canada and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Waterloo. Palihapitiya is also owner and director of the NBA's Golden State Warriors."

I love watching the GS Warriors play basketball, a great franchise – just like the data center REITs. Notably, Palihapitiya is "massively long Bitcoin," which I view as less risky than a bearish view on data centers. Full disclosure: I don't have a dog in the Bitcoin fight.

Industry "Rebuttal"

Data Center Knowledge interviewed executives from Digital Realty who stated that their largest institutional investors all wanted to discuss Palihapitiya's claims in New York meetings late last week. I also was interviewed for this "rebuttal" article published on DCK, along with an executive from DuPont Fabros.

Here are excerpts from an article published last Friday:

"Since server chips are getting smaller and more powerful than ever, companies in the future will not need anywhere near the amount of data center space they need today, Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of the VC firm Social Capital, who last year also launched a hedge fund, said Tuesday afternoon, according to Seeking Alpha, which cited Bloomberg as the source: Word that Google may have developed its own chip that can run 50% of its computing on 10% of the silicon has him reading that "We can literally take a rack of servers that can basically replace seven or eight data centers and park it, drive it in an RV and park it beside a data center. Plug it into some air conditioning and power and it will take those data centers out of business."

Digital Realty's CFO Andy Power was quoted:

Customers including IBM (NYSE:IBM), Google, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) “are spending billions of dollars on incremental new data center CapEx, and they are doing that and signing leases with us for 10 to 15 years,” Power said. "They don’t think their data center’s going to go away."

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) CEO Jeff Berson also was asked about CP's comments toward the end of his Goldman Sachs conference presentation last week. Berson casually pointed out that data centers sell power along with square footage, which is a natural hedge when it comes to increasing rack power density.

Senseless RV Damage

One of the frustrating parts of this data center PR "puzzle" is that the CP and his partners certainly have technology chops. As noted above, CP graduated from the University of Waterloo, Canada with a degree in electrical engineering. This makes the ridiculous data center/chip technology statements even more irresponsible, because he has the educational background to know they are just not accurate.

The wildly popular Breaking Bad television series showcased the utility of RVs for manufacturing meth (while responsibly pointing out numerous risk factors). However, these vehicles are ill suited as a digital factory on wheels, to replace a half-dozen or more data centers, designed to support current IT electrical loads.

Notably, a cabinet containing racks of high-density servers generates massive quantities of heat, and weighs more than can be supported by data center raised floors. These specialized cabinets, cages and larger custom data halls have a concrete slab on grade, or equivalent structural support. The RV analogy is misleading - at best, and/or disingenuous - or worse, when it comes to moving markets in publicly traded shares.

I have no idea if Palihapitiya or any of his associates were short data center REIT shares prior to his sensational comments regarding the efficacy of data center designs, and implied obsolescence.

Tale of the Tape – Damage Goods?

Investing in data center landlords also has generated impressive returns for investors during the past few years.

The damage done last week to data center REIT share prices was not insignificant.

However, when you look at the big picture, valuations had been bid up to all-time highs, and our data center investments remain to performers 2017 YTD.

DuPont Fabros (DFT) shares are now a pleasant memory. The 50%-plus returns YTD are rolled into Digital Realty (DLR) as of Friday's close.

REITs 4 Alpha has been long DFT, CoreSite Realty (COR), and CyrusOne (CONE), the top three performers YTD. We now own DLR shares due to the merger, and are seeking to find "fair value" entry points for Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) and QTS Realty.

We view any short-term weakness as a potential buying opportunity.

A Picture Perfect Promotion

CNBC featured CP as a guest on Fast Money for the entire hour the day after the conference, where he was able to promote his Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (NYSE: IPOA) IPO and raise $600 million for a blind pool SPAC entity.

Source: CNBC – Social Capital founder, Chamath Palihapitiya

The general public paid $10 per share, for the opportunity to buy common shares. Notably, CP and insiders own 20% of the SPAC for $0.002 per share. The $10.00 common shareholders, immediately are diluted ~20%, by the insider shares awarded to CP and his partners, the "initial shareholders."

Source: Social Capital Sept 6, 2017 S-1/A IPO filing

The only hard asset that Social Capital has is the cash in the bank. Each share that investors purchased takes a $10 "sawbuck," and turns it into an $8.00 investment in the IPO.

Good luck with that haircut. It is even worse than the front-end load on many annuities and non-traded REIT products sold to retail investors over the past few years. The cash could be tied up for up to 24 months as Social Capital searches for technology companies to fund.

Social Capital Founders Have Credibility

While past performance is not directly correlated with future investing success or failure, it is an important consideration. There is no doubt that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings is a being run by an experienced group of tech executives.

Here are some outtakes from the Social Capital latest IPO prospectus filing:

"Our management team is led by Chamath Palihapitiya, Chairman of our board of directors and our Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Osborne, our President and one of our directors." "Our management team also includes Tony Bates, the Vice Chairman of our board of directors, Philip Deutch, our Chief Operating Officer, and Simon Williams, our General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Bates has over 20 years of operating experience across well-known Fortune 500 firms, including Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Microsoft (NYSE: MSFT), which he joined following its acquisition of Skype where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bates serves on the boards of eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), VMware, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMW) and GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO). Mr. Deutch has 20 years of experience in private equity investing and founded NGP Energy Technology Partners, an approximate $500 million investment firm, and sits on the board of directors of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC), Oilfield Water Logistics, Catapult Energy, Community Energy and Data Coral, among others."

This approach of raising a blind pool of funds to invest in one or more potential Unicorn technology "home runs" could succeed and become an attractive alternative roadmap for how Silicon Valley companies can access public capital markets without going through an individual IPO.

Investors should keep in mind, Social Capital can be right on Silicon Valley "Unicorn" potential, and still be dead wrong on data centers.

Investor Reality Check

Notably, the "FANGs" and other hyper-scale data center operators are on the other side of that trade. These tech behemoths continue to invest heavily in owned and leased super-wholesale facilities.

Why are Microsoft Azure/Office 365, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Facebook, Apple and other hyper-scale public cloud and software-as-a-service providers signing initial lease terms of 10 years and longer with third-party landlords? These large data centers are often purpose-built to specifications for these global technology giants.

In a related story, Data Center Frontier founder and editor Rich Miller published a detailed overview of Digital Realty's latest data center design. Building L, in Northern Virginia is a massive two-story design which can support IT loads of up to 36MW, and features six 6MW data halls, each over an acre in size.

Data Center Frontier points out,

"Building L uses an updated design pioneered at 1210 Integrity Drive, the newest building on the Digital Dallas campus in Richardson, Texas. It’s a 36-megawatt, 464,000 square foot property featuring large data halls and equipment galleys that shift the power and cooling units outside the customer space.

"The project, known as Building L, is the first of eight data centers planned for Digital Loudoun III, a 238-acre campus spanning some of the most connected real estate in the country. The company’s site plan envisions 3.7 million square feet of data center space, supporting 324 megawatts of IT capacity."

This large-scale DLR data center initiative in Northern Virginia is coming on-line concurrently with Digital's $7.6 billion merger with 100% wholesale data center provider DuPont Fabros. Digital has a conservative management team led by CEO Bill Stein. Under Stein's watch as CEO (and CFO for many years), Digital has grown both FFO/share and the dividend distribution like clockwork each year since becoming a publicly traded company, about a dozen years ago.

Meanwhile, the FANG hyper-scalers, plus Microsoft Azure/Office 365, IBM/Softlayer, and others, are pursuing massive global expansion programs of owned data centers in addition to signing leases with the third-party landlords. My comments for Friday's Data Center Knowledge rebuttal article underscored this point:

…people who run data centers for these large companies are in the position to know the most about their companies’ future demand for data center capacity. "They are entering into long-term contracts for facilities built with today’s technology for cooling and electrical capacity," he said. "Why would they be entering into 10-plus-year leases if this technology was obsolete. They are on the cutting edge."

Investor Takeaway

Mr. Palihapitiya's unfortunate RV comments, are a direct contradiction of what Facebook -- part of his notable resume of past businesses associations -- is actually doing with their massive data center capital investments.

Who are you going to believe? A hedge fund and VC investor promoting his IPO on CNBC, or the billions of dollars being invested by FANG companies in current data center designs? (Netflix is utilizing the AWS cloud services platform).

I boldly suggest that there is nothing to fear from Google's AI chip and RVs parked outside of data centers. I welcome your thoughts and comments, below.

I recently launched REITs 4 Alpha: High-Yield | DGI | Technology on SA's Marketplace. Readers get real-time buy and sell alerts, watch lists, portfolios, and deep industry-level analysis, especially for data centers and tower REITs. We also have a vibrant community of REIT investors chatting throughout the market day. Please consider joining the group or getting in touch with me through my SA account if you have questions.

I relentlessly hunt for diamonds in the rough and rising stars in addition to closely following data centers, covering REIT blue-chips and breaking news. Please consider following me as a Seeking Alpha author if you would like to be notified when my future articles are published.

If you have not been following my research closely on Seeking Alpha, my recent Marketplace Roundtable interview with SA Pro Editor Daniel Shvartsman details why we are overweight data centers and focus on technology at REITs 4 Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COR, CONE, DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A member of my household in a retirement account owns: COR, CONE, and DLR (after DFT shares were converted when the merger closed last week).