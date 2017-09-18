The Unruly Digital Currency Market Gets Out Of Hand, And The Status Quo Tries To Step On It

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire digital currency market have evoked tremendous passion from their supporters and detractors. Supporters have lauded the cryptocurrencies as the new world order and a natural extension of the technological age. After all, smartphones and other technological innovations over recent years have allowed us to carry around a phone, camera, powerful computer, and so much more in our pockets. While bill pay and online banking have decreased the need for cash over recent years, the digital currencies have created an environment where traditional banking could go the way of the Betamax or other innovations that fell by the wayside over past decades. Supporters of Bitcoin and the other new means of exchange point to their unbelievable price appreciation as validation of their success and future.

The detractors of the world of cryptocurrencies also cite price appreciation as the reason for their disdain for instruments. Many call Bitcoin and its digital brethren a market bubble that dwarfs even the tulip bulb mania that took place in the 1600s and is still a case study example for the characteristic of bubble markets. Others have a vested interest in seeing the end of the digital currency markets, and they tend to be governments, regulators, and traditional bankers. After all, one of the essential characteristics and attractions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others is that they all are global and fly under the radar of traditional monetary exchange instruments. Last week, perhaps the world's most powerful banker expressed what amounted to a passionate hatred for Bitcoin and other digital means of exchange.

An influential Bitcoin foe

The Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase came out last week, once again, as an influential opponent of Bitcoin and digital currencies. He told attendees at a financial conference in New York that Bitcoin is a "fraud" that "won't end well" and that the ascent of the value of the cryptocurrencies is "worse than tulip bulbs." He went on to say if a JP Morgan trader began trading in Bitcoin, "I'd fire them in a second. For two reasons: It's against our rules, and they're stupid. And, both are dangerous." It comes as no surprise that the leading banker in the world has come out against an asset class that runs counter to his bank's business. In fact, I would expect Mr. Dimon and others who run traditional banking institutions as well as almost all government officials around the world to harbor fears about the success of cryptocurrencies as "governments like to control their money supply.

Blockchain is the brainchild of the inventor of Bitcoin. The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed Bitcoin transactions are included in the blockchain so that Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance. The blockchain makes possible verification of new transactions and that bitcoins, or other digital currencies, are owned by the spender. Distributed ledger technology (DLT) is a consensus of replicated, shared, and synchronized digital data spread across multiple sites, countries or institutions. There is no central administrator or centralized data storage; rather it depends on a peer-to-peer network and consensus algorithms to ensure replication.

Blockchain and distributed ledger technology records transactions immediately and has vast applications for operations and settlement procedures now in place at financial institutions and other businesses around the world. Blockchain is simply more fast and efficient than the existing middle, and back office protocols currently in place and many institutions including JP Morgan Chase are investing lots of money on the future of block chain applications in their businesses.

Dimon is a fan of blockchain

While Jamie Dimon is a foe of Bitcoin, he remains a fan of blockchain, and he is not alone. One of the leading regulatory bodies in the United States, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, under Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, has set up a Fintech lab to explore the uses and regulation of DLT realizing that it has innovative applications for the future of transactional activity. Regulators and institutions alike agree that DLT and block chain will result in not only cost-savings but a reduction in operational risk. Dimon told attendees at the conference that there is a differentiation between Bitcoin and block chain technology which he said can be useful, but his bank's application of block chain "won't be overnight."

The bottom line on Dimon's disdain for the world of cryptocurrencies is that the theory and applications behind them run entirely counter to his banking business. While he believes that the price appreciation in the digital currency markets is a bubble, he said that he could not predict where they might go on the upside, adding that his own daughter had purchased some Bitcoin. It is a good thing she does not work for JP Morgan or her job might be in jeopardy! And, in what might have been a hedge against his own view or a deal for a client, JP Morgan appears to have been the buyer of Bitcoins from xbtprovider.com at the same time he was denigrating it in the press.

This was not the first time the JPMorgan Chase chief came out with harsh words for Bitcoin. Meanwhile, while many bankers and others around the world have been whispering negative feelings towards the digital currency world, Dimon is the not first to come out with sirens blazing. The banker shot a silver bullet at Bitcoin his past week as the price moved lower in the wake of his statements. However, it was most likely the actions of China that fired a cannon at the bullish trend in Bitcoin. Source: Coindesk.com

As the chart of the price of Bitcoin highlights, the value of the digital currency dropped from $4950.72 on Sept. 1 to lows of $3226.41 on Sept. 14 after Dimon's comments, a decline of almost 35%. Bitcoin remained appreciably higher in 2017 as it started the year below $1000. While Dimon's comments likely caused selling in the Bitcoin market last week, China's action exacerbated the price slump. However, by Monday, Sept. 18, the price was back at the $4,000 level. All of the negative news surrounding the digital currency market from status quo powers likely empowers the devotees of the digits coin world.

Bitcoin runs counter to China's interest, and they will do their best to shut it down

In his musings about Bitcoin Dimon said, "If you were in Venezuela or Ecuador or North Korea or a bunch of parts like that, or if you were a drug dealer, a murderer, stuff like that, you are better off doing it in bitcoin than U.S. dollars. So there may be a market for that, but it'd be a limited market." When it comes to the non-nefarious world, China took a stand last week.

China accounts for around 23% of all Bitcoin trades and is home to many of the world's leading miners who use vast computer power to confirm transactions and earn the coins. Over recent months, there has been a crackdown on financial risk as the leadership prepared for the Party Congress in Beijing in October. Last week, Chinese authorities banned initial digital coin offerings, and have also banned exchange trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies allowing only over-the-counter transactions. The moves are likely to shrink the addressable market for digital currencies in China, and that could prove bearish for the price.

China has a centrally planned government that seeks to control all aspects of its money supply. The RMB currency is not fully-convertible, and the Chinese government will use all of its power and influence to halt the growth of digital means of exchange. Bitcoin and other digital currencies can transfer wealth across borders to regions all over the world with the click of a mouse and below the radar of governments and regulators, and that is something that the Chinese government will never accept. China, as well as other centrally planned governments like Russia, will do everything in its power to close down this market that threatens their control.

Russia has also moved to limit the addressable market for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. In late August, the Russian Deputy Finance Minister said that the government would limit participation in the market to "qualified investors" who have a "reason" for being in the market. The Russian official likely signaled that only the government would participate in the market, as has other governments like North Korea.

The bottom line is that the reason these cryptocurrencies exist and have become so popular is that they avoid control by central banks and governments. That control is something that governments around the world, including Democracies in the United States, Europe, and other countries will fight tooth and nail to maintain. As Jamie Dimon said, "governments like to control their money supply" and as money is power do not expect any to give into a global means of exchange that they cannot monitor, influence, or control anytime soon.

Banks and governments hope that blockchain will eat its young

When I think of Bitcoin and other digital currencies and block chain and distributed ledger technology, the chicken and egg question comes to mind: Which came first? I believe that Bankers like Dimon and governments all over the world are hopeful that blockchain and DLT are the innovation that will eventually destroy the markets for the digital currencies. By adopting just a part of the technology, the powerful interests will do everything within their power to crush the digital currency component of the business.

Just a little under two years ago in November 2015 when Bitcoin traded under $350 Jamie Dimon said people were wasting their time with digital currencies and that "there will be no real non-controlled currency in the world. There is no government that's going to put up with it for long … there will be no currency that gets around government controls." Bitcoin moved at least ten times higher between his two public tirades against the cryptocurrency and it is possible that the next time we hear from him the price could be $30,000 or higher.

While the powers in the world of government and finance laughed off the cryptocurrency world before the dramatic price appreciation, they are now looking seriously at ways to curtail, change or crush it before it crushes them. However, even in the official sector, there are differences of opinion. The Bank of International Settlements, the BIS, recently said that central banks cannot ignore the growth in cryptocurrencies and should consider issuing their own. In their latest quarterly review, the supranational institution wrote, "Whether or not a central bank should provide a digital alternative to cash is most pressing in countries, such as Sweden, where cash usage is rapidly declining. But all central banks may eventually have to decide whether issuing retail or wholesale CBCCs makes sense in their own context.

However, changing the digital currencies in any way where governments or regulators have control will destroy the reason for the existence. The BIS has taken a progressive view when it comes to technology and digital currencies: "In less than a decade, Bitcoin has gone from being an obscure curiosity to a household name. While it seems unlikely that Bitcoin or its sisters will displace sovereign currencies, they have demonstrated the viability of the underlying blockchain or distributed ledger technology." The tone of the missive is slightly dismissive for Bitcoin and "its sisters," but it is a realization of the increasing popularity and threat to the status quo.

Ironically, two former employees of JPMorgan Chase and Mr. Dimon are today in the forefront of the digital currency and blockchain world. Blythe Masters, the former head of commodities for the bank, is now the CEO of Hyperledger which is an "open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry block chain technologies." Daniel Masters, the former chief oil trader at JPMorgan today runs a Bitcoin-based hedge fund that is an active participant in the introduction of new digital coin offerings to the market. His partner, Rus Newton, is also a former JPMorgan Chase employee. While many powerful interests resist the trend in the digital currency world and are only willing to incorporate the DLT aspect, many bright and aggressive professionals with decades of experience in markets are taking them on when it comes to the cryptocurrencies.

Vested interest and status quo will continue to resist the digital currency world, but the speculative world will embrace it

In banking and finance, the status quo world of central banks, monetary authorities, supranational institutions together with the world's leading banks and financial institutions have a vested interest that their calls of a bubble market in digital currency markets come true. There could be a bit of truth and lots of worries in their statements and actions. After all, Bitcoin its "sisters" threaten the very existence of these institutions as well as government's ability to control the flow of money within their countries and abroad.

However, the high degree of volatility and bull market in these assets has attracted many who see Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others as nothing more than some of the best trading sardines that have ever come to market. The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is currently working with Gemini Trust Co., a firm created by the Facebook-famous Winklevoss twins to offer futures and options contracts on Bitcoin and other digital currencies. After hearing the most recent comments by Jamie Dimon, CBOE Chairman and CEO Ed Tilley said, "Like it or not, people want exposure to bitcoin. Believers can bet on its rise, and Dimon is welcome to take the other side, he said. "We're happy to be the ones in the middle." The speculative world has embraced Bitcoin, and in China, it is likely that OTC transactions will probably pick up dramatically after the ban on exchange trading.

I have no idea where the price of Bitcoin and other digital currencies are going, but the devotees are likely to continue to find new ways to trade and introduce products that will challenge the status quo and tempt the public. However, they could be in for a tough battle as governments and bankers around the world unite with the destruction of the asset class and survival of blockchain and DLT in their collective vested interests. Meanwhile, Dimon could be a winner and a loser at the same time if his bank was the buyer of coins after his remarks started the selloff that found a bottom and came storming back to around the $4000 level as of Monday.

