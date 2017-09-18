Tesla's Guessing Game

In the last two weeks Tesla (TSLA) shares have jumped up over $30 based on nothing more than guesses. The newly announced date of October 26th for the Tesla Class 7 or 8 semi truck introduction sent shares higher. Same again when China announced their "intention" to ban gasoline and diesel sales at some point, sometime in the distant future.

A prime example comes from a Teslarati.com article from Matt D'Angelo. it opens with:

After a week of big announcements related to Tesla’s Semi-truck, the Chinese automotive industry’s proposed ban on gas and diesel cars, and a new Supercharger for urban use..."

Seriously folks? How is this investing? Tesla has been reduced to a series of "Hail Mary" passes. Long shots that investors hope will bring...who knows what? Certainly not profits.

I have been accused of being the eternal optimist by friends and family. I'm always looking for the silver lining in the dark clouds of life. But everyone has to draw the line somewhere. It is time for Tesla to start living in the here and now.

Autopilot

On October 19th of last year, Tesla (after a two-day delay for further "refinement") boldly announced in a blog post:

We are excited to announce that, as of today, all Tesla vehicles produced in our factory – including Model 3 – will have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver."

Now, less than a year later, that bold announcement has been proven to have been nothing more than a sales gimmick. Now full self-driving capability will require the "new" hardware in version 2.5. There is still no word on how Tesla will rectify the cars built and sold over the last 11 months. When will investors and customers realize that until the software actually exists no one can predict what hardware standards will be set by government regulators. Congress has only just now taken the first step in approving rules for the testing and development of these systems and the DOT released rules 2.0 last week.

In a video included with the announcement last October, a Tesla Model S is shown being driven with no hands on the wheel. That condition is no longer allowed and alarms begin going off in the car when hands are removed from the wheel for more than a few seconds when Autopilot is activated.

Audi now has the first announced Level 3 system coming later this year in the new A8 sedan, leap-frogging Tesla, and GM's (GM) Level 2 systems. Under certain circumstances, the driver can actually allow the car to drive hands free until an alarm sounds for the driver to resume control. The gray area is how quickly can a distracted driver resume control effectively? This statement in a Reuters article today makes the point.

Though level three, unlike level two, means theoretically the driver need no longer monitor the road while the car is in charge, the need to potentially jump in to take control limits the activities the driver can do when not in charge."

The push is on to reduce the number of driver induced traffic accidents in the U.S. and elsewhere. But until a full Level 5 system allows a driver to completely trust the car to do the driving, any buyer of these systems is still placing lives at risk.

Tesla Semi

(source: Tesla)

Originally announced to be introduced this month, Tesla has now set the introduction date to October 26, 2017, possibly the day after the Q3 financials release.

As with most Tesla releases, we should not expect much in the way of details. No doubt first deliveries are at least a year or more away if Tesla maintains its current track record. Rumored to have only 200-300 miles of range per charge, we can expect severe limits to its appeal in the industry. We are talking about a market of 192,000 new U.S. unit sales in 2016, down from almost 250,000 in 2015. I still fail to see any reason for Tesla to pursue this market unless it is just another headline-grabbing attempt to keep the stock price at elevated levels. Cummins (NYSE:CMI) already has announced a new electric drive system with a 100 miles range for use on hub routes. While the Tesla semi may offer better range it will still be just as range limited to daily routes from a hub and back for overnight charging. When so many other areas of existing operations are in need of cash to expand (supercharging locations, and delivery/service locations to support Model 3), why is Musk so hell-bent on yet another boondoggle with trucks? Does this sound a lot like last October's solar roof presentation to anyone else? We have yet to hear of those roofs being sold to anyone else but Tesla executives Elon Musk and J.B. Straubel.

Model 3 ramp

(source: express.uk.co)

Elon Musk's timeline for this quarter was to be 30 deliveries in July, 100 in August, and 1,500 in September. Today is September 18th and the only video to appear shows owners how to remove and reinstall the ugliest hubcap I have ever seen in all of my years in the car business. This is not a joke either. The guy in the video is actually showing the viewers how to remove and reinstall a hubcap. What's next? A video on how to change a flat tire? Where are the driver impressions videos?

No one knows exactly what type of NDA employee-buyers have had to sign at this point. But with a near total blackout of driver impressions, how can Tesla call this a production car? It seems more like an employee and angel investor sale of beta-testing units. The only thing missing is the body camouflage. It is just not realistic to consider this vehicle a production unit at this time.

As far as targets, Tesla already may have missed on deliveries because insideevs.com has the August Model 3 delivery number at 75, not 100 as Musk planned. So are they already 25% off the mark in just the second month? We will have that answer in about 14 days.

China

Tesla stock soared recently on news that China was considering a ban on sales of gas and diesel vehicles. The statement from the vice minister industry, of course, gave no timetable.

What is curious are the following facts. China is the largest market on the planet with 2016 sales of 23.6 million. Even better for them, domestic production accounted for 41.4% of those sales up 27.4% from 2015. So when you consider less than 2% of all 2016 sales were NEVs, just how realistic is it that China would kill their rapidly growing domestic vehicle production industry. We also would need to overlook their previously stated NEV goals of 8% in 2018, 10% in 2019, and 12% in 2020. In addition, there has also been a published report projecting a desire for a goal of NEV production to reach 20% of all vehicle sales in 2025. So for that number to reach 100% we would have to be looking at least out to 2040 or 2050.

GM (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra, speaking in Shanghai on Friday summed up the biggest concern automakers have today. Ms. Barra said her company was making a big push to develop electric cars but that consumers, not government dictates, should decide how cars are powered.

I think it works best when, instead of mandating, customers are choosing the technology that meets their needs.”

She is obviously recognizing the fact that consumers buy cars, not the governments pushing ideological mandates. Unless governments are prepared to substantially increase subsidies to balance out the additional costs of EVs, then consumers will continue to vote with their wallets.

Given that Tesla's current models are the 14th and 16th best-selling NEVs in China, just how relevant is this announcement to Tesla sales in the near future? For further discussion of the Chinese impact on Tesla, you can read my recent article on the subject here.

Conclusion

Headlines may be interesting to read, but to have any major impact on share price, they should be facts that can be measurable in the near term. Headlines about well-known upcoming product rollouts normally do not move the needle until full specs and timetables are known.

Headlines that suppose far-off government actions are equally ineffective on share pricing in normal circumstances. When those actions are merely being considered they should carry even less weight.

But we are discussing Tesla, where facts are irrelevant and shares rise on virtually any news that can be tied to the company as long as it is not negative. The fact that Tesla has a huge and growing liability with Autopilot 2.0 and the promises made about its capabilities has been largely ignored. As we approach the end of Q3 investors should prepare themselves for an even bigger jolt than the Q2 deliveries number that sent the stock plummeting by 20%. In this case, I expect that not only will deliveries numbers disappoint, but the YoY growth will be negative for the first time. That one-two punch could give Tesla an even bigger decline this time around.