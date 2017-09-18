Precious Metals Are Going To Get A Lot More Precious - Don't Let The Current Slump Confuse You

In their heyday of acceptance and utility, governments employed gold and silver as comfort for their paper currencies. While countries around the world abandoned their policies of backing money with the precious metals long ago governments, central banks, monetary authorities, and even supranational institutions still hold gold as part of the foreign currency reserves.

Gold and silver have been monetary instruments for thousands of years. Since the 1970s both metals have experience periods where they come into and go out of vogue in markets. In the late 1990s, when the precious metals were experiencing a period of low prices and disrespect, the Bank of England decided to sell half of the nation's reserves. The powers in charge at the time saw the yellow metal as a barbarous relic of the past and sold those reserves at prices below $300 per ounce. The egg on their faces when gold moved to more than six times the price of their sales in just over a decade is likely to make any other central bank or monetary authority to think twice before following a similar path.

After trading to over $1920 per ounce in 2011, the price of gold fell to $1046. 20 in December 2015. Since then, the yellow metal has been making higher lows, and at over $1300 per ounce, gold had been leading the charge in the precious metal sector over recent weeks. While it is looking like it is slipping into a pattern where it falls in the fourth quarter, it could get a lot more precious in the medium to long-term.

Gold led the charge to recent highs

On July 10, gold fell to lows of $1211.10 after a pair of flash crashes in the COMEX gold futures contracts dumped concentrated selling on the market during off-hour periods. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the price took off to the upside following the lows on July 10 and reached a peak of $1362.40 on Sept. 8. Gold traded to a new high in 2017 and traded to a price that was only $13.10 below the 2016 highs that occurred in the wake of the Brexit referendum. At the same time, open interest rose dramatically along with the price of the yellow metal. The metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market climbed from 432,361 on July 27 to a recent peak of 580,606 contracts on Sept. 12, as it moved 34.3% higher.

Meanwhile, gold only appreciated by 12.5% from the July 10 low to the Sept. 8 high. Rising open interest when the price of a futures contract is appreciating tends to be a bullish technical sign for a market. However, gold appears to have become overheated on the highs and has dropped back down to the $1310 level as of Monday, Sept. 18. Technical support for gold is now at around the $1300 level and the keep the pattern of higher lows intact for 2017, it will need to hold the $1260 per ounce price during the current corrective move.

A correction where the weak get weaker and the strong stay strong

While gold was able to climb to a new high for 2017, the prices of silver and platinum were not able to achieve that feat. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December COMEX silver futures illustrates, while gold climbed over $50 above its 2017 high over recent weeks, silver was not able to make it over $18.29 per ounce on Sept. 8 to a new high. The recent peak was 58.5 cents below its apex for the year at $18.875 on the nearby futures contract. The recent correction in gold has taken silver back down to the $17.11 level on Sept. 18. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, platinum is a metal that has had a tough time with the upside since back in 2014 which was the last time that "rich man's gold" traded at a premium to the yellow metal. During the recent rally in gold, platinum got back above the $1000 per and traded to a peak at $1026.50 on Sept. 8, which was around twenty bucks lower than its 2017 high. Platinum has declined down to $960 on Sept. 18 on the back of lower gold and silver prices.

The only metal that rallied to a new high for 2017 during the recent rise in the price of gold was palladium, which once again outperformed all of its precious brethren. Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX palladium futures shows that the precious metal has been the best performer since the start of 2016 when it traded to a low of $451.50 per ounce. Palladium not only made a new high for 2017 when it hit $997.50 per ounce on Sept. 5, but it also moved to the highest level since way back in 2001. During that year, palladium futures hit an all-time high at $1090 per ounce which now stands as the next level of technical resistance. On Monday, Sept. 18, palladium had corrected back down to the $930 level in concert with gold, silver, and platinum prices. However, so far, palladium has held above the level from which it broke to the upside at $912 on Aug. 17. $912 per ounce stood as technical resistance dating back to September 2014 in the palladium futures market.

Geopolitics favor precious metals

Precious metals have a habit of taking the stairs to the upside and the elevator down. The price action at the start of this week was a continuation of that pattern of trading in the sector. However, the price drop over recent sessions has been on less than stellar volume, and it appears that open interest has been falling alongside the prices of these lustrous metals. The decline in the metric when prices are falling does not support an emerging downtrend in the precious metals sector. It is possible that buyers in the gold market became overstimulated during the recent rally and now weak holders of gold and other precious metals are heading for the exit as the trajectory of the rally ran out of steam.

Meanwhile, nothing has changed much on the geopolitical landscape that remains highly supportive of the precious metals sector. North Korea fired yet another missile over Japan less than one week ago, and the rhetoric between the U.S. and hermit Asian nations continues to fly. North Korea said that they will "sink Japan" and that they will reduce to U.S. to "ashes and the greatest pain" the country has ever experienced. In response, President Trump, who has a habit of giving nicknames to his foes, has begun to call the North Korean leader "Rocket Man."

At the same time, the standoff surrounding Qatar in the Middle East is likely a result of Iran's support for terrorist elements in the region and the Saudi opposition of the theocracy. Iran is probably watching the North Korean situation closely given their desire to become a nuclear power. The United States' relationship with Russia continues to be at a post-Cold War low, and trade problems with China could increase if the leading nation in Asia does not come around to support the United States and other countries when it comes to the nuclear prowess of North Korea. The bottom line is that the geopolitical landscape continues to provide not one, but many supportive potentials for the price of gold and other precious metals as events could cause a flight to quality in the blink of an eye over coming weeks and months.

The path of least resistance for the dollar is supportive for the sector

Another supportive factor for the precious metals is the continuation of weakness in the dollar. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. currency highlights, the dollar has declined from the highest level since 2002 in January of this year at 103.815 to a recent low of 90.99 at the start of this month. The dollar broke below critical technical support at 91.88 and closed on Sept. 18 at 91.824 on the December futures contract, less than one big figure above the most recent low.

The path of least resistance for the U.S. dollar has been lower since January. What began as a correction to the downside has become a bear market in the reserve currency of the world. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for commodities, and precious metals are no exception. The weaker dollar is historically bullish and provides support for the prospects for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices.

The long-term trends support buying dips; hold your nose and ignore the naysayers

While the prices of precious metals are currently correcting to the downside, the long-term prospects continue to shine brightly. The quarterly charts for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium futures that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange all have three things in common. The momentum indicators all have crossed to the upside and are rising indicating a bullish trend, open interest has been increasing with price as the price trajectory has shifted to the upside, and they all crossed higher shifting into bull mode in 2016. Source: CQG

The quarterly COMEX gold chart shows that the yellow metal has been making higher lows since 2016 Source: CQG

In silver, the typically volatile precious metal futures contract has been consolidating at higher prices over recent months. Source: CQG

Platinum futures fell into a deeply oversold condition and have been making some upside progress while trailing the rest of the precious metals sector since the early 2016 lows. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of NYMEX palladium shows, this market has been nothing short of a beast that has surpassed all technical areas of resistance except the 2001 record high at $1090 per ounce. The price of palladium has more than doubled since the January 2016 low.

We are currently undergoing a corrective period in the precious metal sector. This week, the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee will meet to decide on the course of monetary policy when it comes to the Fed Funds rate and balance sheet normalization. The central bank had been in tightening mode since December 2015 so the prospects for higher rates or more hawkish policy this week could be weighing on the prices of the rare and shiny metals. However, I believe that the current weakness in the sector is likely to golden opportunity to buy all of these metals on a scale down basis, so do not let the current slump confuse you. There are so many factors that currently support gains and those issues are not going away anytime soon.

