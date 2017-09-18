The Fed - Will They Or Won't They?

On Sept. 19 and 20, the Federal Open Market committee will convene to decide on their course of monetary policy for the U.S. economy. The two issues that the market will be watching are whether the central bank will hike the short-term Fed funds rate, and where they stand on the issue of balance sheet normalization. The Fed has been proceeding along a course of tightening credit since they first increased short-term interest rates from zero in December 2015. The members of the committee will be discussing the latest economic data and growth in the U.S. when it comes to making their decision. Markets across all asset classes will be cautiously waiting for the Fed's decision which will come on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. ET.

Alan Greenspan once said that the central bank's job is to keep the markets guessing. When it comes to the September FOMC meeting, there is a high degree of conjecture as to the course the Fed will take. A few weeks ago, two voting members of the committee expressed concern that interest rates have been moving higher too fast and could choke economic growth. Both Lael Brainard and Neel Kashkari have been dovish members of the central bank's committee, and their comments came as little surprise to markets. Kashkari dissented at the last meeting when the FOMC voted to hike rates by 25 basis points. As we move into the September meeting later this week, the question is will they or won't they act?

The potential for the third hike of 2017

So far in 2016, the FOMC has moved twice to raise the Fed funds rate, and the central bank has told markets to expect at least one more hike before the end of the year. At the September meeting, while some market participants have prepared for a 25 basis point hike, I do not think the Fed will act. In fact, I believe that the statement from the central bank that follows the meeting will be more dovish than recent statements. If the Fed acts at all this year, the hike is likely to come at the December meeting. In both 2015 and 2016, the central bank acted at the final meeting of the year.

Recent data has been less than thrilling when it comes to U.S. economic growth. Moreover, the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma that did lots of damage to Texas, Louisiana, and Florida over recent weeks could cause a slowdown in growth. Last Friday, retail sales and industrial output suffered declines. Retail sales fell in August, and industrial output recorded its biggest drop since 2009 when problems following the 2008 financial crisis mired the economy with problems. Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast on Aug. 25 and weighed on the August economic data, but Irma hit Florida in September and is likely to weigh on the data for this month when it comes out in October. Therefore, the weak economic data is likely to cause the cautious Fed to take a cautious wait and see approach to their next rate hike and leave the Fed funds rate unchanged at this week's meeting.

The potential for balance sheet normalization

The other issue that the market will be watching for is news on the intentions of the Fed when it comes to balance sheet normalization which is effectively quantitative tightening. The Fed told markets that they would begin letting debt securities roll off their balance sheet. Those purchases of U.S. government paper have swelled the central bank's balance sheet are the legacy of quantitative easing. When the Fed allows them to roll off and into the open market, the effect on the economy will amount to further tightening of credit as buyers of the securities will once again compete to buy them in auctions which could increase rates. The most recent data on retail sales, industrial output, and the downward revisions for potential economic growth are likely to cause the Fed to pause until December or perhaps into 2018 when it comes to normalizing the balance sheet. Therefore, I expect to hear a dovish tone in the Fed statement that follows the FOMC meeting this Wednesday.

The changing complexion of the U.S. central bank

The President has made no secret that he favors the current environment of low interest rates and while the Fed prides itself as an apolitical body, the President is about to make appointments to the central bank that will; change its complexion and orientation. Early in 2018, President Trump will decide if he will reappoint Chairperson Janet Yellen to another term or replace her with Gary Cohen, his chief economic advisor or another more like-minded economist or business person. It is likely that Janet Yellen is serving her final days at the helm of the Fed, in my opinion. Additionally, with the recent resignation of Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer the President will make another appointment to the central bank committee that is sure to change the course of monetary policy in the future.

So many questions going forward

While the Fed remains on its path of tightening credit and will eventually reduce its balance sheet, there are so many questions surrounding the central bank when it comes to their future path. The new appointees will face the unprecedented process of allowing huge chunks of debt roll off their books. No one knows for sure what the impact will be on the economy, but since buying those securities amounted to easing, letting them go to the market will be tightening. The Fed may need to become more like traders than central bankers as balance sheet reduction could cause occasional dislocations in the bond market which would reverberate across other asset classes. For this reason, Gary Cohn the former president of Goldman Sachs may be the perfect candidate to lead the central bank through the period of balance sheet normalization.

The Fed is a leader; it's important that they get it right

As the richest nation in the world, the U.S. Fed is in a position as a leader in the world. In the wake of the financial crisis, it was quantitative easing first employed by the Fed that was an example for the ECB and other central banks that helped navigate through the difficult time. Meanwhile, at this juncture, so many issues face the political and economic landscapes. Divisions within the U.S. government have continued the long tradition of gridlock when it comes to legislative initiatives and has so far thwarted any hope of fiscal stimulus. It is an imperative for the central bank to keep the economy on a steady course that supports economic growth.

If I am correct and the Fed takes a dovish stance at their September meeting, it is likely that we will see the dollar move to the downside, which could cause a rally in the precious metals sector. Additionally, the lower dollar is liable to support gains in commodities prices and stoke further gains in the stock market as a continuation of low rates and a dovish approach to monetary policy create a potent bullish cocktail for the equities. The Fed is walking a tightrope when it comes to economic growth and the potential for an inflationary backlash as a result of a decade of accommodation. I expect the central bank to pause at their September meeting and await further data on the shape of the U.S. economy before they take their next step.

