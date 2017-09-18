Oil: Impressive Progress

Over the past week, some rather fascinating developments have taken place in the oil space. In particular, while inventories did rise, estimates have shown quite a rebound when it comes to both production and consumption, with one recovering more than the other though. In what follows, I will dig into the data and give my thoughts on why the picture, despite being a bit mixed over the past week, is still bullish compared to where we have been in the past and how this is helpful for long-term oil bulls.

Mixed inventories

Source: Created by Author

Due in large part to the continued fallout of inclement weather, most likely, the amount of oil in storage has fluctuated by pretty large amounts in different categories. For instance, if you look at crude, you will see that stocks over the past week ended at 468.2 million barrels. This represents a build of 5.8 million barrels from the 462.4 million barrels seen just one week earlier and has probably been attributable to low refinery utilization rates.

While this increase is a negative for oil investors, and while it was worse than the 4.8 million barrel build forecast by analysts, it's worth noting that the picture was a tad better than the 6.2 million barrel increase estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

Source: Created by Author

Sadly, this increase wasn't the only one seen. If the EIA's (Energy Information Administration's) numbers are accurate, builds came from elsewhere as well. The largest was from the "Other" category of petroleum products, which saw an increase of 2.5 million barrels to 301.3 million barrels. Next in line was propane/propylene, which saw stocks expand by 2.3 million barrels to 82.2 million. Behind that, we saw residual fuel stocks, which grew by 1.4 million barrels to 36 million, followed closely behind by a 1.3 million barrel build, rising to 40.4 million barrels, in kerosene-type jet fuel.

While this was all negative for oil bulls, there was some data that was okay. Take, for instance, motor gasoline. Due to robust demand and the fact that not all refinery capacity was back online as of the time of the estimate, it's believed that stocks there fell by 8.4 million barrels (the largest weekly draw on record), falling from 226.7 million barrels down to 218.3 million barrels. Distillate fuel stocks also benefited from these things and fell 3.2 million barrels to 144.6 million barrels, while fuel ethanol inventories remained flat at 21.1 million barrels. Due to these improvements, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks managed to rise only 1.8 million barrels for the week.

Production and demand are rebounding

Source: Created by Author

In addition to inventories being a net negative, another negative for investors was production. According to the EIA's estimates, domestic oil output during the week came in at 9.353 million barrels per day. Even though this is far worse for oil bulls than the 8.781 million barrels produced a week earlier, there is something positive to consider. Although output was up a lot week over week, it's still quite a bit below the recent high of 9.530 million barrels per day seen a couple weeks back. I suspect that in another week or two, maybe three tops, we'll be back where we were, but the fact that we're not at the recent high is a consolation prize. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

Source: Created by Author

I am a bit upset that production has rebounded this quickly, but it's not terribly surprising. What might surprise some, though, is the response seen in demand. You see, if the EIA's estimates are accurate, demand has surged higher after being hit, initially, by the inclement weather. Their models suggest that motor gasoline demand averaged, for the week, 9.619 million barrels per day. This is up from the 9.163 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is actually higher than the 9.406 million barrels seen the same time last year. Using the four-week average, demand came out to 9.564 million barrels per day, which is 0.2% above the same four weeks last year. Meanwhile, the four-week average figure for distillate fuel demand has remained strong, averaging 4.027 million barrels per day. This is a whopping 10.4% higher than the 3.648 million barrels per day seen the same period of 2016.

The rig count has dropped ... again

While inventories and production favored the bearish side of the oil argument during the week, demand supported the bullish side. It should be mentioned, though, that demand wasn't the only positive thing in the bullish camp. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the oil rig count in the U.S. for the week came in at 749 units. This represents a decrease of 7 units from what was seen just a week earlier, though it is still well-above the 416 units in operation the same period of 2016. In Canada, the oil rig count did manage to rise by 10 units to 112, which is above the 75 seen last year, but the rig count up north has different implications than the rig count in the US.

Where are we now?

Every time I write on oil data like this, I like to pick a different topic to discuss regarding the oil markets. Sometimes I will take this opportunity to look at topics like motor gasoline demand or distillate fuel demand. This time, though, I'd like to look at where we have been, spread across different categories, over the past year with oil and product stocks. By doing this, we can appreciate what progress has been made over the past year.

Source: Created by Author

In the chart above, you can see how each oil and product stock (excluding the sum of them all) is this year compared to the same time last year. In essence, you should notice that most categories have actually improved. In the chart below, you can see the year-over-year differences of each of these, as well as the difference for the sum of oil and product stocks. This gives us the ability to gauge where progress has been made and where it hasn't been made.

Source: Created by Author

What I noticed from this is that, for the most part, inventory declines have been across the board. With the exception of the "Other" category, which saw inventories climb 10.9 million barrels over the past 52-weeks, every category has dropped and the sum of all of them is actually down 54.1 million barrels. Considering that this took place despite the implied builds to inventories that was seen in the first and second quarters of this year, the picture looks quite nice. In particular, oil bulls should celebrate distillate fuel stocks and propane/propylene stocks that fell, respectively, by 18.2 million barrels and 18.9 million barrels, over the past year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's undeniable that we have seen some bearish changes lately, but I think I would be in the wrong if I said the bullish side is more interesting. Even with bad weather, demand has rebounded and inventories have still managed to fall even in spite of a tough energy environment. Moving forward, I suspect we will see continued improvement in this space, but that doesn't mean there won't be headwinds from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.