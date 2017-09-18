Cheniere Energy: Should You Follow Insiders?

The company’s volumes look all set to climb by more than 100% in the next few years, which will fuel earnings and cash flow growth.

Cheniere Energy (LNG), the owner of the only LNG export terminal in the Lower 48 United States, has witnessed significant insider buying in the last few weeks. The primary buyers have been the company’s chief executive officer and the chief financial officer. I believe investors should consider following the insiders since the company is well positioned to post strong growth in the coming quarters, which should have a positive impact on this stock.

Last week, Jack Fusco, Cheniere Energy’s president and CEO, spent a little over $1 million to buy 23,750 shares of his company at an average price of $42.32 per share. This was the first open market purchase from Fusco in more than a year, as per data from InsiderInsights. But Fusco isn’t the only insider that is buying Cheniere Energy stock. Last month, Sean Markowitz, who serves as the company’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, bought 1,000 shares against $42,000. On the same day, Michael Wortley, who is the company’s CFO, spent almost $209,800 to buy 5,000 Cheniere Energy shares. Overall, in a span of fewer than four weeks, insiders have bought a little less than 30,000 Cheniere Energy shares by spending more than $1.25 million at an average of $42.25 per share. We haven’t witnessed any insider selling activity in this period.

I believe that it is always a good idea to keep track of significant insider buying activity. That’s because insiders usually have better information about the future prospects of their company than analysts, fund managers, sophisticated retail investors and the ordinary shareholders. That’s why the iconic hedge fund manager Peter Lynch once famously wrote that insiders "might sell their shares for a number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise." However, investment decisions shouldn't be based on insider buying activity alone. Rather, this should be taken as a good starting point to conduct additional research.

Cheniere Energy is one of the fastest growing energy companies which was formed several years ago but it began commercial operations in the first quarter of 2016 when it shipped the first LNG cargo following the start of its first LNG production line, also called train. The company started earning LNG revenues from 2Q16. Back then, it reported quarterly revenues of $177 million, including $110 million of LNG revenues, an adjusted loss (EBITDA) of $4 million, and negative cash flows from operations of $164 million.

Fast forward to 2Q17, the company generated revenues of $1.24 billion, including $1.17 billion of LNG revenues, an adjusted profit of $371 million and positive cash flows of $227 million.

The company’s growth is being fueled by the start-up of LNG trains. In 2Q16, the company was operating just one train at its Sabine Pass Liquefaction project located in Louisiana. It shipped 11 LNG cargoes representing a total of 38 trillion Btu of fuel. Since then, the company has bright two additional trains online. With a total of three trains up and running at Sabine Pass, Cheniere Energy witnessed a surge in volumes as it shipped 48 cargoes representing almost 170 trillion Btu of LNG in 2Q17. This has fueled the above-mentioned revenues, earnings, and cash flow growth.

I believe Cheniere Energy’s growth story is just getting started. The company can easily more than double its revenues, earnings and cash flows in the coming years as it brings other trains online and grows LNG volumes.

In a recent presentation, the company said that it is preparing to start Train 4 at Sabine Pass. The facility started producing LNG in July and could achieve substantial completion in the next few weeks. The facility will then start making first commercial deliveries from 1Q18. This will be followed by the start-up of the fifth train at Sabine Pass, which is currently 69% complete, in August-2019.

In addition to this, Cheniere Energy is also constructing two trains at Corpus Christi, Texas. The company has completed roughly 68% of the work at Corpus Christi and expects to place these plants into service in 2019. The first Corpus Christi train will begin making commercial deliveries from the second half of 2019 while the second train will start making meaningful contributions from mid-2020. These startups will give a major boost to Cheniere Energy’s volumes, and by that extension, its revenues, earnings, and cash flows.

Note that currently, Cheniere Energy is running three trains that represent a combined capacity of 13.5 million tonnes per annum. This will likely jump 133% to 31.5 million tonnes per annum by 2020 as the four other trains come online. Cheniere Energy itself has also said that it will generate adjusted EBITDA of around $1.7 billion (guidance $1.6-$1.8Bn) in 2017 and distributable cash flows of $600 million (guidance $5-$7Mn) in 2017. The adjusted earnings and DCF will then climb to $3.95 billion (guidance $3.8-$4.1Bn) and $1.6 billion (guidance $1.5-$1.7Bn) respectively once all seven trains at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi are up and running, likely by 2020.

I think Cheniere Energy may end up beating this target. Remember, the company’s track record, in terms of execution, has been great. The company completed work on the first three Sabine Pass trains ahead of schedule. If its execution remains strong, then it could start delivering on the above-mentioned annual run rate for all seven trains from late-2019 and deliver better-than-expected results in 2020.

I believe Cheniere Energy stock will move higher on the back of volume and DCF growth. The stock was at $42.60 at the time of this writing and is priced just 7.2x 2020 DCF estimate. I suggest investors who have a long-term horizon consider following the insiders by buying this stock.

Note from author: Cheniere Energy does not directly own its LNG facilities at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi. Instead, its core assets are held by its subsidiaries, primarily Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC, Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSEMKT:CQH) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP). However, Cheniere Energy is the only vehicle through which investors can gain exposure to the entire Cheniere family.

