Tesla Attacks Ford's Most Profitable Vehicle

This article walks the readers through the math and the strategy.

Ford's crown jewel, which comprises nearly half of the company's gross profits, may suffer an attack sooner than expected.

Investment Thesis

If you think Tesla's stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is near all-time highs only because its Model 3 is about to take BMW's 3-series "to zero," you likely haven't followed the money.

Elon Musk just hinted that Tesla may introduce its light duty pickup truck sooner than currently expected, which has many implications both for Tesla (TSLA) and Ford (F).

Let's Get Started

Sunday morning 7 a.m. - What else to do but walk over to a nearby coffee shop, put on music, and read about the most profitable vehicle ever made...

The F-150

Ford (F) describes the F-150 as the standard in "Raise The Bar? It Is The Bar" and adds, "You Can't Do Better Than Best-In-Class."

We'll see about that, but for now, Ford has a good point.

Ford sold more than 820,000 F-150's in 2016, up more than 5% year-over-year, in the United States alone. In fact, the F-Series has been America's best selling truck for 40 consecutive years and its best selling vehicle overall for the past 35 years. That's an incredible accomplishment.

The following table presents the F-Series sales numbers for the United States:

Source: Ford Authority

Note that the F-Series unit sales are up a stunning 9% to more than 576,000 in the year-to-date ("YTD") period from nearly 528,000 in the same period last year, despite having grown significantly in the previous three years.

Putting data in perspective

Let's take this analysis one step further: what percent of Ford's sales does Ford F-Series comprise? The starting price of America's most popular vehicle is a little more than $27,000, but if you're the ambitious type, you can drive the price to above $66,000 with options. For our purposes, let's assume a $40,000 average selling price ("ASP").

Analysts' revenue estimates for Ford's current fiscal year average about $143.5 billion. If the F-Series sustains its 9% year-over-year growth rate through the end of the year, Ford will sell close to 900,000 units just in the United States alone. Using our rough ASP estimate of $40,000, that's approximately $36 billion of revenues from Ford's F-Series.

In other words, F-Series comprises one-quarter of Ford's revenues.

Furthermore, and this is very important (exit out of Facebook and pay attention), Automotive News has roughly estimated that each F-150 generates $13,000 in gross profits for the company. In the last twelve-month ("LTM") period that ended June 30, Ford generated gross profit of $23.6 billion and sold nearly 870,000 units of its crown jewel. Assuming the gross profit per F-150 estimate is correct, gross profits from Ford's crown jewel would have added up to more than $11.3 billion in the LTM period that ended this past June.

In other words, F-Series comprises nearly one-half of Ford's gross profits.

The importance of F-Series to Ford cannot be overstated.

"Your Margin Is My Opportunity"

If you don't understand these words from Jeff Bezos, you will not understand Tesla before the stock has already run up. I have already discussed Tesla's pricing strategy more than a year ago in my article, Tesla Profitability: A Game Theory Perspective, so give that a skim if you're in the camp that still mumbles, "... but Tesla has never made a profit!" Ugh.

Why did I just put you through all that math? Because math is good for you, but also this:

... which was a response to this:

If you're a Ford shareholder, you should be worried.

Can a mini Tesla Semi topple the F-150?

If you like taking me at my word, accept this "yes," and skip to the next section. On the other hand, you should never take anyone at their word, except me. Trust me.

This is the crucial question to ask: what do the people who buy the F-150 care about? I'm not about to interview thousands of people, because I have a softball game coming up (playoffs!), but luckily there's a short cut: How does Ford market its F-150? The following are quotes from Ford's page for the F-150:

most advanced powertrain best-in-class torque best-in-class payload best-in-class towing choices that specialize in capability, efficiency and everything in between more strength. less weight. smart tech on the roof and off track your vehicle's location and remotely access vehicle features SYNC 3 has a new touchscreen

Tesla, with its lead on electric vehicle technology, will challenge the F-150 first on torque. I think all of us are now aware of electric vehicles' instant torque, which is why a Tesla Model X is able to beat a $530,000 Lamborghini in a drag race, and why Tesla Model S is being used as chase car to launch spy planes on Royal Air Force base. Remember Elon's words in an eye-opening TED talk:

... with the Tesla Semi we want to show that no, an electric truck actually can out-torque any diesel semi. And if you had a tug-of-war competition, the Tesla Semi will tug the diesel semi uphill.

"What about towing capability," you ask, and I say, "have you seen this video?" in which the Tesla Model X beats a supercar in a race... while towing a 4,000 pound trailer.

"Efficiency?" you ask, and I roll my eyes and say, "are you also going to ask about the touchscreen?"

So you throw your hands in the air and say, "in which category can the F-150 one up Tesla's mini Semi?" and I say, "good question."

If anything, Ford may be able to keep its lead on "more strength, less weight," and payload capability, because just the weight of the battery alone may challenge Tesla in these categories. Remember: "Built Ford Tough" means Ford will do anything it can to hold onto these titles.

Bottom Line

Elon Musk is a big fan of superlatives, and Ford has many of them. If Tesla can soon mass produce an all-electric light duty pickup truck that challenges the F-150 in torque, towing capacity, and of course the touchscreen, then Ford shareholders are in for a big surprise. If anything, Tesla's semi unveil event scheduled for October 26 will be a sight to see.

OK. Good chat. Now I have to start thinking about my game. Second base takes a lot of strategy. Don't you just love strategy?

