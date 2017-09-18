Seadrill Bankruptcy: Setup And Key Players

The dust has settled after Seadrill (SDRL) announced its restructuring plan. The stock gained a bit of ground and early reactions (see here, here and here) were written, so it's time to look at the biggest bankruptcy in the offshore drilling space at a more relaxed pace. In this article, we will discuss the organizational details of Seadrill's restructuring plan and the key players involved.

Above is the expected bankruptcy schedule. After filing for Chapter 11, the company will have to wait 90 days because of the so-called "go-shop" period. This is the time when other market participants might show up and improve the current plan. In essence, anyone willing to take Seadrill over will have to bring more money to the table. If no one shows up to bid for Seadrill, the court will have a hearing on the company's disclosure statement (if you are a shareholder or a debtholder, you should definitely read it). If the court approves the disclosure statement, classes that are allowed to vote will be voting on the reorganization plan (more on this later). After this, the plan must be approved by the court. If everything goes well for Seadrill, it plans to emerge from bankruptcy in August 2018.

The key equity holders in Seadrill are Hemen Holdings, with a current 23.41% share, and Wealthy Fountain Holdings, with a 5.04% share. Hemen Holdings is a company controlled by Seadrill's founder, John Fredriksen. Wealthy Fountain Holdings is a company owned by Tong Junquan, a Chinese billionaire. Hemen was directly involved in all of the restructuring negotiations, while Wealthy Fountain Holdings did not make any significant moves.

Currently, the reorganization plan is supported by the absolute majority of banks, 40% of unsecured bondholders, and 24% of Seadrill equity holders. The 24% of Seadrill equity holders consists solely of Hemen Holdings. The 40% of holders of unsecured bonds are so-called "Commitment Parties." This group costs of "Syndication Parties" holding 30% of $2.3 billion of outstanding unsecured notes and Hemen and Centerbridge, which hold another 10% of these notes.

Hemen and Centerbridge are the brainpower behind the restructuring plan. From a big picture point of view, Hemen, Centerbridge and "Commitment Parties" provide the necessary liquidity cushion to Seadrill while banks agree to extend maturities. In exchange, capital providers get the majority stake in Seadrill. As banks are not interested in owning Seadrill and only care about getting their money back, they are not interested in the fate of current Seadrill shareholders. However, shareholders are given a tiny stake to speed up the process (subject to bondholder vote):

As we can see, holders of unsecured claims get only 14.3% of the new equity after dilution, as Hemen and Centerbridge take the driver's seat and dictate terms to them. The bondholder vote is the most intriguing part of the Seadrill restructuring. There are three classes of creditors whose vote will determine the fate of the plan. The B3 class represents holders of unsecured claims against Seadrill, the D3 class represents holders of unsecured claims against North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ), and the F3 class represents holders of unsecured claims against Sevan.

If bondholders vote for the plan, they will receive their share in new equity (14.3% post-dilution) as well as note and equity rights. In this scenario, current shareholders will receive 1.9% of post-dilution equity. If bondholders reject the plan, they will get the so-called "liquidation recovery" (to be determined, as there's no information on this yet) and current shareholders will get nothing. While there is a significant possibility that getting liquidation recovery is worse for bondholders than the current deal, they still might want to choose to go this route. As such, significant risks for shareholders remain.

If the current plan is approved, the company's structure will look like this:

Banks will rely on the RigCo, which will include current Seadrill rigs as well as Sevan, North Atlantic Drilling and Asia Offshore rigs. The new secured notes will be protected by Seadrill's ownership in Seadrill Partners (SDLP) and other assets. It's interesting that Sevan and North Atlantic Drilling will continue as separate entities, although they will be 100% controlled by Seadrill. Perhaps this was done to insulate the parent company from several newbuild obligations. Sevan Developer is being built for Sevan by COSCO. West Rigel is being built for North Atlantic Drilling by Jurong, and will likely end up being owned by a joint venture between the company and the shipyard.

Interestingly, Seadrill was able to get rid of many newbuild obligations. The company is on the hook only with four drillships: West Aquila and West Libra built by Daewoo ($909.5 million), and West Draco and West Dorado built by Samsung ($728 million). To my surprise, eight jack-ups under construction at Dalian are not included in the deal. In part of the organizational chart below, the blue color is used for debtor entities and the white color is used for non-debtor entities. We can see that Seadrill's Chinese entity is a non-debtor. The fact that Seadrill will have to deal with only four newbuild drillships at a parent level makes the company's life much simpler.

Here's my evaluation of Seadrill's restructuring plan: Hemen was able to get a great deal for its role in providing capital. As is obvious from the restructuring filings, Hemen needed to be dragged into the deal by other participants as initially, it was ready to throw in the towel. Anyway, John Fredriksen was able to save his stake in Seadrill even if the plan was not his personal idea. Unsecured bondholders find themselves with a tough choice. The plan is not favorable for them, but if they vote "no" they will get liquidation recovery, which might be even less than the stake proposed by the plan. Shareholders are at the mercy of bondholder vote.

In my view, the plan will be approved by the court regardless of the outcome of bondholder vote. It is not yet clear whether Seadrill will keep listing on the NYSE through the restructuring process. Ocean Rig (ORIG) chose to do so and will soon emerge out of bankruptcy. I believe that Seadrill will try to keep the listing as it provides the necessary visibility. When the company emerges from bankruptcy with the new stock, holders of this stock will search for exits. There's no better place to exit a part of your position than the biggest market in the world.

Meanwhile, Seadrill shares will be in the hands of speculators. I do not see a fundamental reason to invest in Seadrill shares before restructuring is complete, but, depending on news and rumors, shares might be attractive for a short-term trade at some point.

