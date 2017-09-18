Equifax, Inc. - The Investment Danger Of A Lifetime

I am amazed that the Equifax debacle has been described by one author, Dividend Sensai, as “The Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime”. A more appropriate characterization is “The Investment Danger of a Lifetime” -- as this is a black swan, raging wildfire event for EFX that could still consume a significant portion of the market capitalization of this company. This is one event that will be studied in the business schools down the road on how not to handle a crisis. The mis-steps by EFX could become legendary. The chronology of events progresses continually from bad to worse.

This started with a massive data breach that lasted from mid-May 2017 until discovered on Saturday, July 29, 2017. EFX did not reveal the breach until after market hours on Thursday, September 7, 2017, some six weeks later and just 6 short trading days ago. In that short time, the stock price has plunged from $143.27 to $92.98, a decline of just over 35%. The facts are not even all revealed yet, EFX has said it can’t yet calculate the financial impact, but this is nevertheless described as “The Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime”? I sure can’t see it.

It is indeed riveting to watch the events unfold. On the Tuesday and Wednesday after the breach was discovered on a Saturday, three high level executives sold almost two million dollars of stock. EFX is still singing “Our Lips are Sealed” to the public at this time. We do know these sales were not pursuant to a pre-filed rule 10b5-1 stock sales plan. EFX later denies the executives had no knowledge of the data breach at the time of the sale. If that turns out to be true, this may be the most unfortunate timing of stock sale by an insider that ever occurred. The denial also creates a Catch-22 situation for EFX—on one hand EFX claims it acted promptly but three high level executives had no knowledge of the intrusion? Plus one of the executives who sold was the CFO, and sale was while EFX was in the process of contacting Mandiant (FireEye’s investigative unit) to determine what happened. Recent information from EFX states Mandiant was “contacted” on August 2, 2017.

In the meantime, nothing is disclosed to the public until after the market closed on September 7, 2017. The CEO at that time releases a video apology on the EFX site. Near the end he states that: “EFX will not be defined by this intrusion, but rather by how we respond”. This may be the most self fulfilling prophecy of doom ever, and perhaps the only thing EFX had gotten right so far. (The only thing missing is the background music theme from The Titanic—maybe the former Chief Security Officer for EFX can add this in as her college degrees were both in music).

The matter then snowballs. It starts with the immediate class action lawsuit investigations. During the week after the disclosure, at least 40 states join together to start investigations. Congressional hearings are demanded and are set starting October 3, 2017. Investigations are demanded, and the FTC, bowing to public pressure, uncharacteristically reveals it has opened an investigation. Jim Cramer refers to EFX as “Ostrichfax”. Resignations are demanded. Mid-week, it is revealed that EFX’s Argentina operations use as “username” and “password” the highly unique phrases of: “admin” and “admin”. EFX issues a press release blaming the intrusion on a vulnerability in the Apache software. Apache immediately issues its own press release noting that this problem was discovered last March and a software patch issued, and the problem was: “In conclusion, the Equifax data compromise was due to their failure to install the security updates provided in a timely manner” (Cue the music from Custer’s Last Stand). It is also revealed the breach now affects up to 400,000 in England and up to 10,000 in Canada. Then Friday, after the market closed and even after business closed for the day, EFX announces that the Chief Information Office and Chief Security Officer are retiring effective immediately. So instead of “heads rolling”, it is “heads retiring” at EFX.

Given this comedy of errors and all that is yet to come, I fail to see how this could be the investment opportunity of a lifetime. I am a growth stock investor and I follow the William O’Neil/Investor’s Business Daily Canslim investing strategy. The lifeblood of a stock is its earnings and sales. EFX is in trouble on both fronts. The expenses of this debacle are far from being quantified. However, it is clear earnings will be impacted negatively. What happens if EFX suspends its dividend due to current circumstances? And, what about sales? There is nothing unique about EFX—there are two other companies that do the exact same thing. Why would customers choose to renew contracts and stick with EFX?

More importantly, just look at a stock chart. The selling pressure is overwhelming. Supply is crushing demand. The fund managers are rushing for the exits like they are in front of the “running of the bulls”. In 6 trading days EFX has wiped out all gains going back to September 2015. That is two years of work/gains destroyed in the snap of a finger. And the fund managers have a quarterly reporting deadline coming at the end of the month—how many of them want to report they still own EFX? And with two years of gains wiped away in flash, how much longer will they wait and watch more gains disappear? Here is the daily chart, the volume on the downside is massive:

Conclusion and Possible Historical Precedent: This is not the investment opportunity of a lifetime, rather it is a situation fraught with downside danger. The data breach strikes at the heart of EFX’s business, and there is no moat which prevents customers from fleeing to their two identical competitors. Furthermore, with regard to historical precedent, the most analogous situation I can think of is the Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) contaminated (with formaldehyde) product fiasco. That resulted in LL plunging nearly 85% over five and half months starting in mid-February 2015. I am not making a prediction on how far EFX can fall, but the precedent is there for quite the nasty outcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I remain short EFX and may increase that position based on the price and volume action of the stock. I also may cover my short depending on the price and volume action of the stock.