AT&T: Pay Down Debt

In not much of a surprise, AT&T (T) is reportedly looking at monetizing pay-TV assets in Latin America. Considering the Brazilian authority competitive concerns and the debt-load issues, selling the related assets appears prudent.

As my research concluded when the regulatory issues in Brazil popped up last month, the news wasn't likely to derail the merger with Time Warner (TWX). After all, the easy decision was to just dump the assets, but does this still make sense?

Latin America Operations

According to the reports from Reuters, AT&T is looking to dump satellite and cable television services in Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina and other Latin America countries. The article proposes that a deal could be reached at more than $8 billion that appears reasonable based on the previous Bloomberg report last month that valued the Sky Brazil business alone at $5 billion.

In Q2, AT&T had 13.6 million subscribers in Latin America that generated $1.4 billion in revenues. Reportedly, Sky Brazil has 5.5 million subs leaving the remaining customers for the PanAmericana satellite services under the DirecTV brand. The division lost subs in the last quarter so revenue growth could stall this year.

As the revenue chart shows, the Latin America operations aren't seeing substantial growth. Revenues over the last year were roughly $5.3 billion providing some support for an $8 billion purchase price. Q2 revenues were only up 11% though the operations are reportedly free cash flow positive.



Source: AT&T Q2'17 investor briefing

The lack of wireless assets in Latin America makes letting go much easier. AT&T has shown via quarterly reports and general investor discussions that the wireless assets in Mexico are the primary business focus outside of the U.S.

Debt Problems

The key to the deal is that AT&T alone is worth $228 billion making the Latin America business a fraction of the combined business with Time Warner. Correctly or not, AT&T thinks top content like HBO from Time Warner is needed to combat aggressive moves from T-Mobile (TMUS) offering Netflix (NFLX) to unlimited family plans.

AT&T possibly has a competitive advantage by attracting customers with package deals of advanced wireless services and top content like HBO or the NBA on TNT. Time and time again though, the market wants best of breed packages that might just be the tie-up between T-Mobile and Netflix or even maybe a future deal with ESPN that is owned by Disney (DIS). The recent collapse in the value of old media firms such as Disney and CBS (CBS) while Netflix soars to new heights suggests T-Mobile might have the better plan leaving AT&T stuck with the debt of another mega-merger.

The real consideration for selling the Latin America assets is the mounting debt issue at AT&T. The company already has $143.6 billion in debt and $118.0 billion in net debt. The net debt will jump to $160.5 billion after paying the cash portion of the Time Warner deal that amounts to $42.5 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that selling the Latin America pay-TV assets help reduce regulator risk for closing the Time Warner merger. As well, AT&T could use the cash to pay down the mounting debt loads.

Investing in the stock though remains difficult considering the focus on old media assets that are losing value in comparison to the premium price paid by the wireless giant.