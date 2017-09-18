Either Middling To Bad: The SPY Is Still Fully Valued, And It's Getting Worse

You can't swing a dead cat around Seeking Alpha these days without seeing any number of articles declaring the stock market to be overvalued and ripe for a correction. This article isn't going to buck that trend, I'm afraid. I don't have any great insight as to when a correction is going to happen, of course, but what I can say is that with a fair degree of confidence is that analysts whose job it is to analyze individual companies and produce (usually) rosy estimates of their future prospects are becoming increasingly dour, even while jacking up their price targets. Make of that what you will, but both historical earnings data and analysts' consensus data suggest that buying the median stock in the large-cap universe means you're paying more and getting less.

What do I mean? It's pretty simple. I took samples of the S&P 500 (SPY) on a number of days over the past few months (missing a few weeks due to a lack of a reliable internet connection). Prices for the SPY are of course easily obtained, and I got consensus price target and five-year growth estimates from public sources like Zacks and Finviz. Here are the changes for the median stock prices for the S&P 500 over this time period, the actual price of the SPY, and analyst targets (a market-weighted market average):

One thing that stands out is that the overall price for the SPY has increased significantly, while the median price of a given stock in the S&P 500 has remained about the same. This suggests to me that the market-weighted SPY is showing an erosion in breadth as it climbs upward. In fact, whereas some 61% of issues exhibited positive price changes through late July, many of those had given up those gains by mid-September, at which point only some 55% or so were higher than they had been about 90 days ago.

Perhaps just as concerning as the lack of followership is how analysts -- typically an optimistic bunch -- have declined to jack up their price targets in reaction to the stock market rally. While the SPY has tacked on a good 3.5% over the past month and a half, analysts' targets have climbed, but much more slowly (only a little over 1%). Nevertheless, with the median stock actually now trading slightly lower than before, average discounts to analyst targets have nevertheless remained fairly stable.

On the face of it, this would look like good news: prices are up and discounts are wider! Everybody wins! But a higher stock target ought to imply higher earnings and growth estimates-and a quick look at those shows that while investors might be increasingly optimistic, analysts are decidedly not:

In case the charts don't make it clear: earnings-per-share estimates are falling, and 5-year growth rates are at the very least not improving (and marginally worse than before). Year-over-year forward EPS growth rates have declined about 10% from 90 days ago in an absolute sense. The source of this decline isn't obvious: while there appears to be some pessimism about the U.S. political climate and mounting geopolitical risks, the world economy has been on the mend and growth estimates are improving. But whatever is causing the decline in analyst optimism, the decline is there.

Breaking down the market by sector:

While it appears that the energy sector is guilty of dragging down the estimates for the rest of the market, and there are even a couple sectors (real estate, industrials) that have seen their average EPS estimates go up, most sectors have had EPS estimates stay flat or go strongly negative. This is particularly true for the technology and consumer cyclical sectors. But that wouldn't be so bad really if prices were to follow. And they haven't:

Across most sectors, valuation ratios have gone up considerably, and in the few places where they haven't gone up, they've stayed mostly flat. And yet, if you were to listen strictly to analyst targets, you could be excused for thinking that there was plenty of margin of safety remaining:

Regarding all this, I suppose it's possible the market knows better and these analysts aren't worth the pixels they spill their opinions on. I suppose it's also possible that the fact that analysts keep jacking up their targets even as they revise their estimates down means that even looking at the numbers they magic out of seemingly nowhere is a fool's errand. But they're better than nothing, and even if they were all wrong, investors purchasing the S&P 500 right now would still be buying stocks at historically high valuations to begin with:

And with analyst projections coming down, forward P/E ratios for the market only rise. The SPY currently trades at a forward P/E of 22.8, having come up from 22.3 just 90 days ago. The trailing CAPE of 30.6 rates at the 89th percentile overall for the past 40+ years, though the forward P/E clocks in at a more reasonable 63rd percentile. But this forward P/E rests upon consistently shifting (downward) analyst estimates (which themselves have historically been optimistic), and achieving these estimates rests on things going absolutely right from this point forward. This is particularly true with the market essentially having completely priced in these estimates-- as discordant as they are with analyst targets and constantly being revised ever downward.

The questions that investors need to ask themselves is: Are you comfortable buying this particularly high-priced pig in this potentially ill-made poke? I'm not saying that the market is going to crash, or even correct -- but I am suggesting that investors be particularly selective about initiating new positions, and consider out-of-favor sectors whose success isn't already completely priced in.

