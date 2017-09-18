J.M. Smucker Is A Cash Cow On Sale

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a consumer staple company whose stock has recently gone through a substantial decline. This article will look at the reasons for Smucker's decline, Smucker's ability to generate free cash flow, and potential growth opportunities.

As can be seen in Chart 1 below, Smucker's stock price has declined about 30% since its most recent high back in August 2016.

Chart 1 - J.M. Smucker Co Weekly Stock Chart

So what caused this 30% decline in the stock price? I see two reasons why Smucker's stock has declined in a bull market. First is that Smucker's management has told analysts to expect lower bottom line results back in June. However, management has been guiding revenue and or profits lower since August 2016. Operating margins shrinking and sales declining equals lower profits. Investors have not been willing to pay up for a company that is experiencing declining revenues, operating margins, and earnings per share.

Secondly, many consumer staple companies have seen their stock suffer recently such as Hormel (NYSE:HRL), B&G Foods (BGS), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Dean Foods (DF), etc. When I look at that list of companies it appears that brands are under attack. Food brands have suffered maintaining their usual outstanding margins as generics have been found suitable by many consumers. Additionally, many consumers spend more time shopping for prepared foods, organic foods, etc. when shopping at the grocery store as opposed to buying food from a can or a jar.

Skeptics of Smucker's business potential are concerned with the fact that Smucker's main source of revenue is its jellies and baking brands which are not trending with increasing demand from consumers.

Investors looking for a stable company that produces large amounts of free cash flow should consider Smucker's despite the recent business challenges. Smucker's is a cash cow company. A cash cow company is defined as a company that converts more than 5% of its revenues into free cash flow. Table 1 below shows that over the past five years Smucker's has produced a free cash flow that meets this definition. Routinely, Smucker has produced a double-digit number. Smucker's free cash flow is in part due to its stable of quality brand names that consumers are very familiar with. Jif peanut butter, Folgers and Dunkin Donut's coffee, Crisco shortening, Milk-Bone dog treats, Meow Mix cat food, and the namesake Smucker's jellies give the company reliable revenue year in and year out.

Table 1 - Smucker's 5 Year Metrics

Source

The free cash flow that is generated by Smucker can be used to pay and increase dividends to its shareholders, buy back shares outstanding, invest in its business, or pay down debt. There were 3 million shares repurchased in 2017. Smucker's board of directors has authorized 3.6 million more shares to be repurchased. Table 1 shows that the dividends have increased every year for the last five years. In fact, Smucker has increased its dividend every year for the past 19 years and its payout ratio is 63% for the trailing 12 months.

Investors interested in owing Smucker's can reasonably count on seeing more dividend increases and more share repurchases with all of that free cash flow. Reasons to be bullish on Smucker include expected growth from Smucker's Dunkin Donuts brand coffee as it has an agreement with Green Mountain Coffee concerning its Keurig cup system. Additionally, the Jif peanut butter brand is expected to benefit from increased worldwide demand for affordable protein products through product extensions. Lastly, Smucker's 2015 purchase of The Big Heart Company is expected to benefit from consumers buying premium products for their pets. An investor at these prices will receive a 2.91% yield, will be paying 14 times forward earnings, and will own shares in a company whose brands have a following. For a long-term dividend growth investor that may be appealing.

Smucker's next quarterly earnings release is scheduled for 16 November before the markets open. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $1.90, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.85. I will be monitoring those results to see if Smucker is making progress in any of its potential growth areas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.