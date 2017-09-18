Is This The Best Oncology Play In The Market?

Investors get a 3.2% dividend yield, the next dividend payment in early 2018 will very likely be even higher as the company will rise again.

Roche looks inexpensive relative to the broad market, and especially when the strong outlook is considered.

Roche's high R&D efforts will pay off and result in substantial earnings growth over the next two years.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)(OTCQX:RHHBF) has one of the best growth outlooks in the oncology market and has very strong fundamentals on top of that. The company also offers investors a sizeable dividend, which makes Roche's shares attractive at the current level.

Roche proudly presents itself as a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, and rightfully so:

None of Roche's peers has seen the same number of approvals over the last couple of years, and no other pharma has seen the same number of breakthrough therapy designations as Roche. The high number of new drug approvals Roche is generating is the result of outsized R&D efforts at the Swiss company:

RHHBF Research and Development Expense (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

No other pharma company spends the same amount of money on research & development as Roche on an absolute basis, but Roche's R&D efforts are also quite large relative to the sales the company is generating: With revenues totaling $52 billion, Roche's R&D expenses total 23% of its annual sales -- much more than the respective R&D efforts by peers such as Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Novartis (NVS).

Despite its huge R&D costs of $12 billion a year, Roche is highly profitable, which is the result of very strong costs controls in other parts of its operations, such as manufacturing and SG&A. Roche earned $9.8 billion over the last year, which amounts to earnings per ADR of $1.44.

Due to the huge R&D efforts and the high number of new drug approvals Roche's outlook is quite positive over the next couple of years: Some of Roche's recently released drugs such as Ocrevus, as well as drugs that will likely get approved soon (such as hemophilia drug Emicizumab) will allow for solid top-line growth in the near term, and Roche is working on further expanding its oncology presence in the long term:

Tecentriq, which was approved last year, will make Roche one of the key players in the bladder cancer market, and should allow for a strong position in lung cancer and other solid cancers in the long run (partially in combos) -- peak annual sales of this drug alone are seen at $2.5 billion or more. Unlike other lung cancer drugs Tecentriq works well in patients with high PD-L1 expression as well as in those with low PD-L1 expression, which could be a key benefit that helps secure a sizeable market share in the vast lung cancer market -- the drug is already at a $500 million run rate just one year after it has been approved.

Apart from these very near-term growth opportunities, Roche is well positioned to grow in oncology over the next couple of years as well:

Eight readouts are expected over the next nine months, in fields such as lung cancer, breast cancer & colorectal cancers -- in many of these indications, Roche has a solid chance for a drug to be made the first in class choice (which allows for a high market share). It is thus not surprising that Evaluate Pharma believes that Roche will be the dominant leader in global oncology sales in 2022, with estimated revenues of $27.8 billion. Roche itself does not guide for any concrete numbers, but sees revenues rising continuously over the next couple of years:

Roche's existing drug portfolio will see its revenue drop going forward, but that is more than offset by the arrival of new products that will allow for ongoing top-line growth for Roche -- not an implicitness for a pharmaceutical company of Roche's size, as we have seen with Pfizer & Novartis, who have had a hard time growing their sales over the last couple of years.

Morningstar reports that the analyst consensus for the current year sees earnings per share of CHF1.95, and CHF2.11 for 2018, which translates to $2.03 and $2.20, respectively -- with shares trading at $31.70 right now, that means that Roche trades at 15.6 times this year's earnings and at 14.4 times next year's earnings right now.

For a company with a solid growth outlook, a deep pipeline, a leadership position in the oncology market and strong fundamentals that does not seem like an expensive valuation at all:

S&P 500 P/E Ratio Forward Estimate data by YCharts

The S&P 500 index trades at 19 times forward earnings (and at 25 times trailing earnings), which means that Roche (trading at just 15.6 times this year's earnings) is trading at a discount to the broad market.

Roche is not only attractive for those seeking share price appreciation though, the company also offers a quite compelling dividend, yielding 3.2% right now (60% more than the broad market). Roche's dividend schedule, which consists of one dividend payment each year is a bit unusual for US investors, but for long-term holders, the impact of one big payment versus four smaller payments is negligible. Investors can expect another dividend increase in spring, as Roche has hiked its dividend annually for a while now (over the last five years the dividend growth rate was four percent).

Takeaway

Roche is a premium company in the pharmaceutical industry, and has a very solid growth outlook, despite its already huge size. Earnings estimates for the next two years are very positive, and whilst waiting for the growth and the rather low valuation to result in sizeable share price appreciation investors receive some very compelling 3.2% yielding dividends.

