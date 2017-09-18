Crescent Point Energy Is Canada's Highest Quality, Most Undervalued Energy Name

This is despite having extensive exposure to the most economic North American plays on a profit-investment ratio basis.

The company is currently the cheapest on an EV/DACF basis in its peer group, as well as relative to its own historical valuations.

Crescent Point Energy has significantly underperformed its peer group due to dividend cuts and excessive use of equity to fund production growth and acquisitions.

After a 50% decline YTD, Crescent Point Energy Corp.'s (CPG) valuation is at a key inflection point - it is currently trading not only at the lowest levels in its own history using enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow, but also at a historic discount to its peer group. This undervaluation is occurring despite a tightening oil market, and despite the fact that Crescent Point has amassed one of the most economic asset bases in North America, with a strong history of operational execution and production growth. This makes it an extremely intriguing time to buy.

(WTI in the bottom panel)

CPG's Mixed Messaging Has Lead to Undervaluation

Before delving into Crescent Point's asset base and valuation, it is important to understand why Crescent Point's performance has been so poor. Crescent Point has long been weighed down by management's imperative to issue equity in order to fund production growth, its dividend, and make acquisitions. The company has raised equity every year since 2002 with the exception of 2013. Shareholders have long been concerned with the dilutive effect of Crescent Point's strategy. It is somewhat evident: Shares outstanding have grown by 440% since 2007, compared to cash flow that has grown by 380%, but production has grown by 525%.

In 2016, Crescent Point announced a strategic shift to focus on per-share growth and funding acquisitions and its dividend with cash flow. Crescent Point eliminated its DRIP program, cut its dividend, and made a series of small internally funded acquisitions corresponding with its new strategic direction.

In September 2016, however, Crescent Point completely destroyed investor sentiment by raising another $650 million in equity. While the company did use the equity to essentially pre-fund 2017 production growth and protect the balance sheet while establishing leverage to higher oil via new wells, investors were upset by the surprise nature of the financing. Management has since noted the poor manner in which financing was communicated, and has since committed to a free cash flow oriented strategy which it has thus far maintained. It is important to note that Crescent Point's undervaluation is due to correctable behaviors from an otherwise very competent management.

Investors are ignoring best-in-class assets

Crescent Point has an unrivaled asset base with 23 billion barrels of OOIP and only 3% recovery to date. It has proven to be best-in-class developer in terms of using new drilling/completions technology to unlock reserves and reduce declines, and using its vast drilling experience (the most active driller in Canada with 5,000 completed wells) to create a big data driven company. The company is focused in Southeast Saskatchewan (Williston Basin), Southwest Saskatchewan, and the Uinta basin in Utah.

One way to evaluate the general economics of an oil play is by utilizing profit-investment ratios (also known as PIR), which takes the present-value of future cash flows on an after-tax, 9% discount rate basis, and divides it by initial investment. Scotiabank has exhaustively ranked North American oil & gas plays on a PIR basis, which it provides annually in a report to clients.

On a more granular level, Crescent Point obtains most its production from the Southeast Saskatchewan Viewfield Bakken play, followed by the Frobisher/Alida play also in Southeast Saskatchewan. In Southwest Saskatchewan, Crescent Point operates in the Upper & Lower Shaunavon, and in Utah, Crescent Point operates in the Uinta play.

Where do these plays rank according to Scotia's PIR calculation? These rankings are based on 100 North American oil & gas plays using $50 WTI

Oil Play Ranked By Production PIR Ratio Ranking Frobisher/Alida #3 (#1 light oil play). Viewfield Bakken #10 overall (#3 light oil play) Upper Shaunavon #11 overall (#4 light oil play) Lower Shaunavon #30 overall (#12 light oil play) Uinta #65th overall (but ranked using vertical wells compared to CPG's horizontals)

There is simply no single energy name in Canada (and arguably North America) with such a large, diverse, and high-quality asset base. In addition, crescent Point's capital allocation is prudently allocated to ensure long-term production growth by not focusing capital simply on maximizing present production levels from its most developed plays (like the Viewfield Bakken). This underpins Crescent Point's 2021 targeted production of 228,000 bpd at $55 WTI (from 175,000 bpd currently).

About 25% of capital is currently allocated into its newest Uinta play, which provides the smallest portion of production. Crescent Point is experimenting there with different lateral lengths and proppant intensities, and has been studying the area closely via petrophysical modeling and over 3,000 feet of core.

The market is likely undervaluing the upside potential from Uinta on both a reserves and production basis. The entire Uinta basin has approximately 30 billion barrels of OOIP, and stacked pay with minimal recovery so far. Crescent Point's horizontal drilling program there has thus far been highly successful. The company's most recent well in the Wasatch zone in the Uinta achieved 2,000 BPD IP 30 rates using 1 mile laterals, which is what is typically achieved by competitors in the area using 2 mile wells thanks to the frac design Crescent Point was using.

Crescent Point is also testing 2 mile lateral lengths in the Castle Peak Uinta zone, and increased proppant intensity, where it has managed IP 30 rates of 1,000 bpd compared to 630 bpd for its 1 mile wells. Crescent Point is also expecting large upside to its Uinta well inventory via down-spacing from 4 to 8 wells per section, a possibility indicated by recent geological work. Its current inventory is based only on 4 wells per section. Uinta has over 12 zones to test over an oil saturated area 2,500 feet thick, which provides significant potential upside to inventory.

Just how undervalued is Crescent Point?

Currently, Crescent Point is trading at a 2018 EV/DACF of 5.6 compared to its peer group average of 7.3, making it the most undervalued name in the group. This also represents the largest discount to its peer group Crescent Point has ever traded at.

Crescent Point is also trading the lowest valuations in its own history, with its 5-year average EV/DACF being 8.2. Only Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF) has a lower valuation, and it is a 90% gas producer. Crescent Point's undervaluation is clear in the following chart by TD-Securities (on an EV/EBITDA basis):

Source: TD Securities.

Crescent Point is also undervalued relative to WTI, with the red dot representing below Crescent Point's current price. On this basis alone, Crescent Point should be at minimum several dollars per share higher.

Source: Adam Mancini

Crescent Point recently upped its production guidance for 2017 while maintaining its capital guidance, and beat Q2 production estimates by 4% It appears the company has learned from its prior mistakes regarding equity issuances, and the company has been using free cash flow and non-core asset dispositions to strengthen its balance sheet. Continued operation execution should bring investor attention back to the stock, and I will likely delve further into Crescent Point's upside potential in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.