Vanguard Natural Resources: Looking At Its Future Path

This would probably increase Vanguard's share value modestly, but also reduce the value of its warrants due to lower volatility.

Volume is light, but recent trades are slightly less than the valuation range indicated by its estimated EBITDA and reserve value.

Vanguard Natural Resources (VNR)(OTCPK:VNRSQ)(OTC:VNRR) is now trading on the OTC markets as VNRR post-restructuring. Trading volume appears to be quite light so far, but recent trades put it at around $17 per share. This is a bit below the restructuring plan value of $20 per share, and also a bit below the low end of the estimated valuation range of around $18 to $29.

Vanguard's slightly weaker price may be a reflection of its relatively high debt level post-restructuring. It retains a large amount of first-lien debt and could be vulnerable to a borrowing base reduction in August 2018 if the winter weather is unfavorable to natural gas. I believe that Vanguard will likely try to sell some assets to reduce its leverage and avoid having to take a chance on the weather.

Debt Situation

Despite the restructuring, Vanguard retains a fair amount of debt (with net debt at around 4.3x annualized Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA). It appears that close to 90% of this debt is first-lien debt, and since it only has a modest amount of availability under its credit facility, Vanguard remains vulnerable to a borrowing base reduction should oil and gas prices decline.

Vanguard is slightly more dependent on gas prices, as natural gas accounted for 48% of its 1H 2017 revenue compared to 38% for oil. Natural gas prices are quite affected by weather, so a warm winter followed by a mild summer would likely push prices down significantly. That situation could result in Vanguard's credit facility borrowing base being reduced below its outstanding borrowings with its August 2018 borrowing base redetermination.

Potential Asset Sales

To avoid the risk of another credit facility related liquidity crunch, Vanguard will probably need to sell some assets. With its next borrowing base redetermination nearly a year away, it does have some time to market assets and seek out a decent price in a sale.

Vanguard mentioned that it was focusing the remainder of its 2017 capital spending in the East Haynesville (Gulf Coast area) and Pinedale fields. It has also previously mentioned in a pre-restructuring business plan that the Pinedale, Piceance and Arkoma areas would see the majority of its future capital expenditures.

Source: Vanguard Natural Resources - January 2017 Presentation

That leads me to think that Vanguard's other areas may be sold in order to pay down its credit facility debt and allow it to focus on its core areas. Vanguard has some smaller assets such as its Wind River Basin, Big Horn Basin, Williston Basin, Powder River Basin and Anadarko Basin assets that could be sold. These properties accounted for around 14% of Vanguard's total production (with a heavier oil weighting than Vanguard's average production) in Q3 2016 and could probably be sold for a combined $200 million to $300 million.

Source: Vanguard Natural Resources - January 2017 Presentation

The sale of those properties would probably be enough to give Vanguard breathing room with its credit facility borrowing base (after taking into account the borrowing base reduction associated with the sales) even if commodity prices fall. However, Vanguard's leverage would still likely be in the 3.5x to 4.0x range, so it may decide to also pursue a bigger sale such as its Permian Basin assets.

Conclusion

Vanguard's post-restructuring share price appears to be affected by concerns over its still high leverage level and the potential for its credit facility borrowing base to become an issue again in August 2018. To reduce risk, Vanguard may decide to sell some of its assets (ones that it isn't planning on devoting much capex to) and pay down some of its credit facility debt.

Assuming that Vanguard gets a fair price for its assets, its share price will probably increase modestly to reflect the reduced concerns over its borrowing base and leverage. Vanguard's share price volatility will also likely decrease as its market capitalization makes up a larger proportion of its total enterprise value. This would reduce the value of Vanguard's warrants since the strike prices are currently well out of the money, and a volatile boom or bust situation would benefit the warrants more than a safer pay down the debt scenario.

