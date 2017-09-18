Using Systemic Risk To Beat The Market

Here are the results of ETF strategies since 2016.

It may be used for market timing, scaled hedging, and ETF strategies.

The first article on my systemic risk indicator MTS10 was published here on May 21, 2015, 28 months ago. Since then, my subscribers receive an update every week. This article reports how MTS10 has worked after it was launched.

Usual market timing is not safe

Even if you find an indicator "predicting" the 8 recessions in the United States since 1950 without a false alert, it is not a guarantee that you have found the holy grail of market timing. In statistics, being right 8 times out of 8 means there is a 95% probability that the indicator's accuracy is at least 67%. It's the law of confidence intervals when you have such a small data sample. How much of your savings would you bet on an indicator that may be wrong 33% of the time? In fact, even on a longer period the number of recessions is too small to claim that any indicator will accurately time the next one and will not give false signals in the meantime.

From market timing to Systemic Risk

I have designed a Market-Timing Score using 10 indicators: MTS10. It counts the bearish signals given by these indicators, so it takes an integer value between 0 and 10. The components are based on various data series: S&P 500 index, market breadth, average short interest, U.S. unemployment, aggregate EPS, forward aggregate EPS estimate, housing starts, etc. They cover four fields of market analysis: technicals, sentiment, fundamentals, economy. I often present MTS10 as an avalanche danger scale for the stock market, except it has 11 possible values from 0 to 10 instead of 5.

The avalanche danger scale

Snow is a very simple element: always the same H2O molecule in solid state. However, quantity, temperature, wind and several months of weather history make it a complicated compound of layers with various crystal shapes and mechanical properties. Financial markets are also made of an accumulation of elementary items, transactions, whose volume, history and exogenous factors make complex, unpredictable and sometimes chaotic. In both cases, we can evaluate the risk to take decisions and adapt our exposure. In both cases, a low risk evaluation is not a guarantee that an accident cannot happen.

The next chart shows MTS10 from January 2001 to June 2017 (red line) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (blue dots).

In a backtest since 2001, SPY has a negative return for MTS10>=7. This is what I call the alarm level. Going to cash or full hedge at 7 is not the best way to use MTS10. It transforms a multi-valued indicator into a classic binary indicator. The issue with binary indicators is they are 100% right or 100% wrong.

"It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong." - John Maynard Keynes

There are smarter ways to use MTS10. The first one is to scale a hedge according to the risk level. Various tactics are possible depending on the user's and portfolio's risk profiles. The second one is to follow ETF strategies scaling the exposure to stocks and bonds according to the risk level. In 2015 I have designed 4 strategies for subscribers of my Seeking Alpha service Quantitative Risk & Value. Their description and out-of-sample performance are below.

Strategy A: 1 position, high volatility

Rules:

if MTS10=0 to 2, hold SSO (S&P 500 leveraged x2)

if MTS10=3 to 6, hold SPY (S&P 500)

if MTS10=7 or 8, hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

if MTS10=9 or 10, hold SH (S&P 500 inverse)

Performance since 1/1/2016:

The annualized return on the period is 25%, better than SPY, with the same drawdown. The annualized return in a backtest since 2001 is 17% with a maximum drawdown of 36% (to be compared with an annualized return of 6% and a drawdown of 55% for SPY).

Strategy B: 2 positions in equal weight, average volatility

Rules:

if MTS10=0 to 4, hold IWS+QQQ (Russell Mid-Cap Value and Nasdaq 100)

if MTS10=5 to 8, hold IWS+IEF (Russell Mid-Cap Value and 7-10 yr T-bonds)

if MTS10=9 or 10, hold SH+IEF (S&P 500 inverse and 7-10 yr T-bonds)

Performance since 1/1/2016:

The performance and risk metrics are similar to SPY. The annualized return in a backtest since 2001 is 12% with a maximum drawdown of 25%.

Strategy C: 2 positions in equal weight, low volatility

Rules:

position 1: if MTS10<7, hold DIA (Dow Jones), else hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

position 2: in March, April, November, December hold DIA (Dow Jones), in other months hold IEF (7-10 yr T-bonds)

Performance since 1/1/2016:

The annualized return in 2016 is 15.5%, a bit lower than SPY, but with a drawdown divided by almost 3. The annualized return in a backtest since 2001 is 13% with a maximum drawdown of 11%.

Strategy RMSB (Risk-Managed Stocks-Bonds): 7 positions, low volatility.

This model with a larger number of positions is suitable to manage a larger capital in a more scalable way. It is based on several ideas:

Starting with 2/3 in stocks and 1/3 in bonds when the risk is low and increasing the bond/stock ratio when the risk level goes up.

Using volatile and less volatile stock indices, and keeping the less volatile ones at a higher level of risk.

Using shorter-term bonds when the risk level goes up to increase the proportion of low volatility assets when violent market gyrations are the most likely.

Using an inverse ETF when the risk is maximum.

Adding a seasonal switching positions with leveraged ETFs.

6 positions depend on MTS10 value:

For MTS10=0 to 4, hold USMV,MDY,QQQ,SPY,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=5, hold USMV,MDY,QQQ,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=6, hold USMV,MDY,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=7, hold USMV,SHY,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=8 or 9, hold USMV,SH,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

For MTS10=10, hold SHV,SH,IEI,IEF,TLT,BIV.

The 7th position is seasonal: SSO on the 4 best months of the year (November, December, March, April), and UST the rest of the time.

Performance since 1/1/2016:

The annualized return is 13%, lower than SPY, but with a drawdown divided by more than 2.

In fact, RMSB should not be compared with SPY because it is at least 33% in bonds. A more accurate benchmark composed of 67% SPY and 33% TLT returned about 11% with a drawdown of 7% on the same period. RMSB did significantly better both in performance and risk.

The annualized return of RMSB in a backtest since 2001 is 13% with a maximum drawdown of 8.3%.

A few important remarks to conclude: Past performance, in or out-of sample, is not a guarantee of future results. All portfolios are considered with positions in equal weight rebalanced on weekly opening. Using 2 or 3 strategies changing holdings on different risk thresholds should improve the robustness of the compound.

I use a modified RMSB with real money to soften a 25-stock portfolio volatility. I replace the 2 static bond ETFs with 2 dynamic positions in bond ETFs that may include municipal, convertible and junk bonds, based on a relative strength indicator.

A,B,C were published in my service in Q3 2015, so these strategies were really executable for my subscribers since 1/1/2016. RMSB was posted a bit later on 3/1/2016. MTS10 is updated every week here.

The point of MTS10 is not to get nice backtests.

"If you torture data long enough, it will confess." - Ronald Coase

It is not a curve-fitting indicator. MTS10 is a blend of 10 indicators, none of them is optimized. It covers 4 fields of market analysis, it is based on existing research and common sense. It identifies reasonable and measurable hypotheses about behaviours of the financial market so as to make scaled decisions instead of binary decisions.

Data, software and charts provided by portfolio123.(Author's note: this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you later buy a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ,USMV,MDY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.