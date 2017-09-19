3 Reasons To Buy Bayer

When comparing Bayer to a peer group of big pharma, it generally trades at the lower end of the valuation ranges.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) is a conglomerate with several major segments that are pharma, a medical device business, a seed business and animal health. It also has a 30% stake in Covestro which is a materials business but it is disinvesting the stake and it is comparatively small in size. Based on a partial sale a couple of days ago the remaining stake is worth $1.4 billion. Given the big picture that’s not all that meaningful:



Bayer is paying a steep premium for Monsanto (MON) as the graph below shows:



And that’s with Monsanto trading at a 30% discount to the closing price. The discount can be explained as the EU launched a thorough investigation and although it is hard to argue the combined companies would reduce competition in a meaningful way, Monsanto has something of a monopoly business of its own. Neither company has a particularly popular image which may also negatively bias regulators towards the combination.



1. Pharma portfolio

I’d argue Bayer is best viewed as a pharmaceutical company. This is how David Einhorn segmented the company last year at the Robin Hood conference:







Surprising to me, Bayer has a pretty strong pharma portfolio. Patent cliffs are currently a scourge depressing valuations across the big pharma board. Examples would be Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Pfizer (PFE) With the major diseases all getting attacked from multiple angles, increasingly pharma is forced to research cures for niche diseases. Research costs do not vary as much as potential patient populations and therefore the economics do not look as attractive. Bayer’s biggest 3 sellers expire only after 2023.





Bayer also owns big OTC pharma brands, a peer that does as well is Sanofi-aventis (SNY), which are generally very attractive. Well-known examples are Alka Seltzer, A+D, Aspirin and Aleve in addition to many others:









2. Favorable valuation

Bayer trades at the lower end of valuation multiples when compared to a peer group of large pharmas. Not just on an EV/EBITDA basis:

But it also trades at a modest price to sales ratio:



Sanofi dropped to a lower price to earnings ratio in May which is why it doesn't take the crown here as well.

3. Non-pharma deserves higher multiples

Other non-pharma segments could be valued at even higher valuations. The most important other business being the seed business and valuations clearly exceeding those in pharma as exemplified by Monsanto and Syngenta (SYT):



While the consumer health business consists of OTC-traded drugs which should carry a high multiple as these benefit tremendously from branding. Bayer runs brands like A+D, Aspirin and Aleve. Many people are not going to save a few bucks and run the risk of an inferior result regarding their health. Turning it into a high margin affair.









Zoetis (ZTS) is an animal healthcare play and it is trading at very lofty multiples. Animal health is a booming market with rising global income as an important driver.





Risks



Bayer’s drugs aren’t exactly all in the category: work like a charm and no side effects. Well, they work but its biggest seller Xarelto is a replacement for Warfarin which was first introduced in 1984 as a rat poison. Both drugs have positive effects. Both can be deadly if misapplied. Xarelto is much less prone to overdosage but the drawback is that there’s no antidote when it is.



Essure is another controversial treatment in Bayer’s portfolio. Women complained of severe side effects for years and as per Wikipedia:



In the European Union, the CE marking and thus the commercial license for Essure has been suspended as of August 3, 2017, for at least three months. Essure implants have been recalled by authorities in France and Ukraine, and the product voluntarily withdrawn from the market by the manufacturer in Canada, United Kingdom, Finland and the Netherlands.



Only Xarelto is truly widely prescribed but these type of treatments increase the risk posed by the infamous class action lawsuit



Conclusion

On its Wikipedia page, Bayer is still described as a multinational 1) Chemical 2) Pharmaceutical 3) Life sciences company. Reputations sometimes change slowly. Bayer’s transformation over the years in combination with its conglomerate nature and impopular Monsanto acquisition seems to have resulted in a valuation gap between Bayer and pharmaceutical peers. It is clearly valued on the lower end of the range of comps which could be explained if its other business segments were inferior. But in fact, these generally carry higher multiples compared to the pharma business.

