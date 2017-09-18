Cheesecake Factory: Does A 1% Decline In Sales Warrant A 40% Decline In Stock Price?

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is a wonderful example of why valuation matters. It is a truly great company. It is superior to most in its industry. Up until this summer, the stock was a dream to own, with year after year of growth in earnings, sales, dividends, cash flow, book value, restaurant count, and practically every other measure. The downside to a company that performs so consistently well is that often they become "priced for perfection", which is another way of saying that their valuation gets stretched so much that even the most optimistic growth scenario isn't enough to support the stock. Often this overvaluation resolves itself either through enough time passing that a company grows into its valuation, through the stock price decline, or some combination of both.

For Cheesecake Factory, the overvaluation has corrected itself through a 40% decline in the stock price occurring in just the past few months. It isn't that the company has suffered an implosion in earnings or sales. All that it has suffered is about a 1% decline in sales and a stalling of earnings per share growth. At the end of the day, however, when you are priced at valuations of around 25 times earnings, you need to grow by double digits annually for many years to justify that valuation. Once any hiccup in earnings appears, the stock price becomes susceptible to a major correction.

For rational investors who view stocks in the same way they would view buying an entire business, we should not get discouraged here, as this is an ideal situation. Cheesecake Factory is now priced at only 14 times earnings, a level which presumes only minimal growth going forward. We can estimate what growth rates are required to justify specific prices by using a discounting calculator such as the one found here.

Using that discounting calculator we can see that it should not be surprising for Cheesecake Factory stock to do quite well going forward should they resume growing on any trajectory that is similar to their historical growth rates. Looking at the past five years of data as well as the chart below, we see the company is no stranger to steady, high-quality growth.





Source: Cheesecake Factory



Steady growth in restaurant count is a key driver of sales growth, with Cheesecake Factory having plans to open 8 more restaurants this year. Long term there are plans for 300 restaurants, up from 208 currently, meaning there are many years of growth ahead for shareholders. In addition to long-term growth, investors can rest assured that Cheesecake Factory is most certainly going to continue to return all free cash flow to shareholders. They recently increased their dividend by 21% and they are planning on $125 million in 2017 share repurchases. With the 40% decrease in share price, these share repurchases go a lot further towards benefitting shareholders.

Source: Cheesecake Factory

To tie all of this together, investors are being guided to and should expect double-digit growth in earnings per share going forward. This will come from a combination of new stores, menu price increases, cost controls, share repurchases, and an eventual return of sales growth at existing restaurants. Given the huge reduction in share price, Cheesecake Factory now has a very reasonable valuation. This should allow investors to have confidence that going forward, they can expect total returns in the low double digits.





Source: Cheesecake Factory





It is also important that investors understand how Cheesecake Factory compares to others in the industry. One thing that stands out is that Cheesecake Factory is a debt-free company. This compares to industry peers Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) and Brinker (NYSE:EAT), which both have similar market values to Cheesecake Factory, yet also carry over $1 billion of debt each. Cheesecake Factory’s balance sheet strength goes a long way when it comes to investor's opinions of the company. It also opens the door for Cheesecake Factory to potentially recapitalize the company and retire a significant amount of shares while their stock price is very low.

Another comparison that investors would be proud of is the recent poll that found Cheesecake Factory to be ranked the number one casual dining restaurant among millennials, a group that is often blamed for the problems of other casual dining restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) and Dine Equity’s (NYSE:DIN) Applebee’s chain, which has failed miserably to attract younger crowds to their restaurants and has been seeing same-store sales declines in excess of 7%. This positive recognition for Cheesecake Factory is nothing new, as they are often named among consumers favorite restaurants in polls.

Despite short-term softness, Cheesecake Factory has plenty of long-term potentials. The company has a long track record of consistent financial performance. The current stumble should not be interpreted as a permanent problem, but rather a long-term opportunity for buyers of the stock today. With the share price down 40% since summer, the valuation investors are able to buy in at today is significantly more attractive than it was before the decline. This stock should now be on the radar of value investors and I plan to begin buying should the price decline further.

CAKE data by YCharts







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.