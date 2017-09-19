Xiaomi: Big Valuation Could Rekindle IPO Talk

Based on same P/R ratio of the 2014 $45-billion valuation, Xiaomi should be worth $69 billion. With a new high valuation, Xiaomi is expected to pursue a New York IPO.

Xiaomi described original 2017 revenue target of 100 billion yuan a “small target.” Assuming average smartphone price at 950 yuan, together with smart hardware sales, 2017 revenues should reach 109.75 billion yuan ($16.8 billion).

Xiaomi expects to ship 10 million smartphones in September. It expects reaching 2017 target of 70 million units by October. Ten million shipments are expected monthly in the 4th quarter.

Xiaomi (Private:XI) hints that its smartphone shipments can double to just under 100 million units and revenues can top 100 billion yuan in 2017. With such milestones, Xiaomi is now valued at $69 billion, making the revived Chinese smartphone maker one of the most expensive startups in China. It also rekindles market rumour of Xiaomi seeking an IPO.

With new-found confidence, Xiaomi Founder Lei Jun last Monday (September 11) unveiled the company's new flagship smartphone Mi Mix 2, one day before Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched the iPhone X. On the sidelines of the event, Lei Jun told reporters that he expected Xiaomi to ship 10 million smartphones this month alone.

Xiaomi Founder Lei Jun said Xiaomi’s 70-million smartphone shipment target for 2017 should be attained by early to mid-October. Source: Fortune.com

Early this year, Lei set the 2017 smartphone shipment target at 70 million units. At that time, it seemed to be a tall order as market research company IDC estimated the company’s shipment tumbled 36% to only 41.5 million units last year.

However, Lei predicted last Monday that the 70-million unit target should be reached in early or mid-October, more than two months ahead of schedule.

He also described the original 100-billion yuan revenue target for 2017 a “small target,” hinting that the actual figure should be much higher.

Xiaomi’s 2017 Smartphone Shipments Will Top 90 Million

As the October quarter is normally a hot shopping season in China, Xiaomi is expected to continue its recent sales momentum and should be able to ship about 10 million units each month. Since Lei forecasts to reach the 70 million unit year-end target by mid-October, total shipments should be about 75 million units by the end of October.

Hence, Xiaomi is now expected to ship about 95 million smartphones in 2017, more than double its 2016 shipments and above its old record of more than 70 million units fetched in 2015.

As a private company, Xiaomi is not obliged to reveal its financial data. It was natural that Xiaomi refused to reveal financial details of its disastrous 2016 results. Yet, based on the data publicly available, we can estimate Xiaomi’s revenues in 2016 and then find the basis of Wall Street’s $45-billion evaluation made in December 2014. From there we can estimate the company’s current revenues and valuation.

According to IDC estimation, Xiaomi shipped about 41.5 million units in 2016. As most smartphones it sold belonged to the lower priced “Red Mi” series, Chinese analysts put the average smartphone selling price at 900 yuan. That means the company’s revenues from smartphones were estimated at 37.35 billion yuan in 2016.

Xiaomi has become an emporium group. In addition to smartphones, the company also sells smart ecosystem hardware. Lei Jun told an international meeting of the mobile industry last year that such hardware sales in 2016 amounted to 15 billion yuan. Hence, Xiaomi’s total revenues in 2016 should be about 52.35 billion yuan.

Then we have to find out the Price/Revenue ratio for the $45-billion valuation of Xiaomi made by investment bankers in December 2014. At that time, Xiaomi was a darling of Wall Street thanks to its rocketing online smartphone sales. Hence, the analysts should have based their estimation largely on Xiaomi’s own shipment target of 80 million units for 2015.

As Xiaomi depended even more on selling the low-end “Red Mi” smartphones at that time, its average unit sale price in late 2014 and all 2015 should be about 850 yuan, based on the 900 yuan unit price estimated for 2016. With smart ecosystem hardware sales negligible at that early stage of its development, Xiaomi’s 2015 revenue target should come entirely from selling smartphones and should reach 68 billion yuan or $11 billion.

Hence, the $45-billion valuation made in December 2014 should be based on a P/R ratio of 4.1.

Now, to project Xiaomi’s 2017 revenues, I assume the average smartphone price to rise to 950 yuan as the company has introduced more higher-priced products. Hence, Xiaomi’s revenues from shipping 95 million smartphones projected for 2017 should be about 90.25 billion yuan.

In addition, Xiaomi’s sales of smart ecosystem hardware have enjoyed continual robust growth. Hence, I project the revenues from this business to record a 30% annual growth to 19.5 billion yuan in 2017. Xiaomi's total revenues for 2017 should be 109.75 billion yuan or $16.8 billion. That explains why Lei described last Monday that his original 100-billion yuan revenues target was a “small target.”

If we keep the 4.1 P/R ratio to evaluate Xiaomi, it should be worth $69 billion, on par with that of Uber (Private:UBER).

Conclusion: Xiaomi’s $69B Valuation Should Rekindle IPO Rumor

Analysts valued Xiaomi at $45 billion in December 2014 as they expected the company's smartphone shipments to keep on growing strongly to 80 million units in 2015. According to my estimation, their valuation was based on a P/R ratio of about 4.1.

The 4.1 P/R ratio is still applicable now due to two reasons:

Xiaomi now enjoys an even stronger shipment growth than that of December 2014. The company now expects to sell approaching 100 million units this year, compared to the unrealised target of 80 million units in 2015. It now also sells more higher-priced smartphones and a large variety of smart ecosystem hardware. The 4.1 ratio is higher than Apple’s 3.6 for fiscal 2015. It is appropriate because Xiaomi has a bigger upside potential for shipment growth in view of its low base level and its recent shipment rebound momentum.

Xiaomi’s record $69-billion valuation will certainly rekindle investment bankers’ rumour that the company may soon seek an IPO, most probably on Wall Street. Xiaomi has a selling point for pursuing a US listing - it would be the first major Chinese smartphone maker listed on Wall Street.

An American listing is also attractive for Xiaomi as the publicity linked with the IPO process will help Xiaomi smartphones entering the US market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.