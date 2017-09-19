Equifax: It Gets Much Worse

A few weeks ago, I warned investors not to hold on to shares of Equifax (EFX) after the company announced a massive data breach and the possibility of insider trading related to the event. Since then, Equifax shares have plunged significantly, as seen below, and some news reported late on Monday could make the situation even more complicated.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Bloomberg has reported that Equifax learned about a major breach of its computer systems back in March, nearly five months before the major hack event that was publicly disclosed. The company says the March incident was not related to the hack that involved personal data, but Bloomberg says the breaches may have involved the same intruders.

The revelation of a March event makes the insider trading scenario look even worse, especially regarding the company's CFO, John Gamble. There was already suspicion involving his 6,500 share sale on August 1st, which was shortly after the major hack. Well, as I've pasted in the image below, he had even larger share sales in May of this year, which would be after the March event. None of these three specific Form 4 filings details any pre-arranged trading plans. However, it is possible that some sale schedule was set ahead of time regarding options vesting or restricted stock units and respective sales for tax purposes. More digging will be needed for that determination.

(Source: Equifax SEC filings, including Form 4s)

If we add up these three sales, they total almost 68,000 shares, almost 62% of his holdings. If we add up the three sales based on the average prices provided in the filings, more than $9.3 million worth of stock was sold! That's no chump change, and the August sale will be under even more scrutiny now that we have the March info.

So far, Equifax shares really haven't reacted in a major way to the Bloomberg report, only down about 0.6% in the after-hours trading. That's a drop in the bucket compared to the $50 fall we've already seen, but things could get much worse if the Bloomberg news gets scrutinized more. At the least, the company has more explaining to do as to why this information was not revealed previously, but it also now means that any major insider sales going back to March will need to be examined. That is especially true for the CFO, who has sold more than $9 million worth of stock since May.

