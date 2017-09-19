Bowlin Travel Centers Inc. Will Likely Remain Cheap

Bowlin Travel Centers Inc. (OTCPK: OTCPK:BWTL) is a company which owns and runs ten unique rest stops in Arizona and New Mexico. These stops are extremely unique and usually sell fireworks, Native American trinkets and artifacts, as well as gas and food/drink. Six of the ten locations offer fast-food style restaurants. None of their stops look alike and each has a particular theme and feel to it. See below for one of their more unusual ones:

The business was founded in 1912 when the Bowlins began trading and providing rest-stop services to travelers in the area. The family has ran it since then, with the founder's youngest son, Michael Bowlin acting as president and CEO since 1972.

From 2009-2014 BWTL was unprofitable and since 2015 has averaged a net profit of about $240,000 a year.

The company has a book value of $12.4m versus a market cap of $7.36m. Most of the firm's assets are in the following three accounts -> $5.25m of the firm's assets are in cash and marketable securities, it has approximately $4m in inventory and about $9m in Property, Plant, and Equipment versus total liabilities of $7.6m.

Approximately 72% of the firm's market cap is in cash/securities. The firm also has positive FCF most years.

See below for the firm's PPE explanation in the 2016 Annual Report:

Most of the firm's PPE is comprised of buildings, improvements to buildings, and machinery/equipment. The firm has owned real estate and land for a very long time and it may not even be shown on the balance sheet. For a hint on these values, see below from the firm's 2008 Annual Report:

"On May 24, 2007, the Company sold property, fixtures and equipment located 17 miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Rio Puerco exit to the Pueblo of Laguna for $2,500,000 cash proceeds. The property, fixtures and equipment sold had a carrying value of approximately of $1,352,000 and the selling costs were approximately $181,000."

That's a gain over book value of $967,000. If this is indicative of the values of the firm's other retail locations, then there may be hidden value there. As far as I am aware of, the retail locations are the only facilities the firm owns, according to its 2008 10-K, which is the last one it has filed.

On the surface, the firm looks extraordinarily cheap but as is usually the case, the issue is the family management. In my opinion, it is run as a family business and the family who also hold inside positions run it for their benefit.

The firm has basically experienced no revenue growth over the past decade. With an average annual profit of $240,000 over the past three years and average annual revenues of $26.6m, the firm has experienced an average net margin of less than 1% a year and a return on equity of about 2% (excluding cash it would be around 3%). See the statement of income for the past three years:

In 2016, the firm has revenues of $25.9m and spent $13.9m on cost of goods sold, and $10m on SG&A. Depreciation and interest further subtract from revenues. I have not found any explanation of what exactly the SG&A expense is comprised of, but I believe it is likely that funds are not being allocated in the most efficient manner.

Given the family-orientation of the business, I expect the firm to continue doing what it has been doing. Although an outside investor or firm could potentially increase efficiency to increase profits and distribute cash, I do not see that as a possibility. At the date of BWTL's last 10-K filing in 2008, Michael Bowlin owned almost 62% of all common shares and almost certainly still owns a controlling stake. Given that one would likely have to become a controlling shareholder to realize this firm's value, and that the family owns a controlling stake, I do not see any situation in which a quick mean-reversion of the stock could happen. Management has been buying back shares at a rate of $20-40k (0.2-0.5% of all shares) a year over the past few years, which is of course a good sign but I do not think it will provide the effect necessary to produce outstanding returns- it will take quite a while to produce a meaningful result. Until a special dividend is issued, or earnings increase, I expect the stock price to languish, as it has over the past decade plus.

This company is quite cheap and provides investors with significant downside, but if management continues what it has been doing over the past decade, I do not see mean-reversion as a possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Aaron J. Saunders is the Owner and Manager of Comus Investment, LLC., a Registered Investment Adviser with the state of Washington. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.