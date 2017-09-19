FedEx Q1 Earnings Preview

The costs, TNT Express subsidiary performance and the financial impact of June cyber attack will be the main focus in the earnings release.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings on Tuesday, September 19, after the market close. The company had ended fiscal 2017 on a strong note with highest ever volumes and service levels. FDX stock had been on the rise after the strong Q4-2017 earnings, but has struggled since the company's announcement that it could see a material financial impact from June's cyber attack. The stock closed the last trading session at $214.83 a piece, slightly over 2% higher since its last earnings announcement. The big question now is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help FedEx stock shake off the negative sentiment? Will an earnings beat lift FDX stock?

FedEx Q1 2018 Analyst Estimates And Management Guidance

The Wall Street consensus expects FedEx to report earnings of $3.14 a share on revenue of $15.38 billion. The Wall Street consensus implies revenue growth of 4.9% on a year-on-year basis and EPS growth of 8.27% over the year-ago EPS print of $2.9 a share. The expected earnings growth pales in front of the massive double-digit YoY growth in EPS the company had reported in the last quarter. The top line growth estimate is again much lower than the YoY revenue growth achieved by the company in the last few quarters.

Coming to guidance, in the Q4 earnings call, the management gave an earnings guidance of $13.20 to $14 per share for FY 18. These numbers do not take into account year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments and exclude TNT integration and restructuring expenses. The company's capital spending forecast for FY '18 was stated to be approximately $5.9 billion. The costs, TNT Express subsidiary performance and the financial impact of June cyber attack will be the main focus in the earnings release. Many analysts are skeptical about the company's performance in Q1 on account of the impact of the cyber attack in June, which crippled the company's European operations.

FDX Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

FedEx has a mixed record of trumping Wall Street estimates. According to the Estimize database, the company has beaten Wall Street estimates in 5 out of the last 8 reported quarters. The special mention is the last quarter earnings in which it delivered a massive earnings surprise of 35 cents. However, looking at the most recent four-quarter time frame, FDX has missed Wall Street earnings estimates in two of the last four reported quarters. The fears of an earnings miss are not unwarranted going by the recent history.





Source: Estimize

Coming to the revenue numbers, FDX went on to beat the analyst revenue estimates in all of the last 8 quarters. When compared to the high end of Wall Street's revenue expectations, the company beat the top end of the range in 3 out of the last 8 quarters.

Source: Estimize

FDX stock has a history of making big movements in response to earnings announcements. Following the last four earnings releases, the stock has gained 1.82%, on average, in the trading session immediately following an earnings release.

Given the encouraging post-earnings movement of FedEx stock, a beat in Q1 could lift the FDX stock out of the sluggishness witnessed after cyber attack announcement. The big question now is, Will FedEx deliver an earnings beat tomorrow?

There are mixed expectations from the company's Q1 earnings even after a strong last quarter performance. This is mainly on account of the current headwinds, especially the impact of the June cyber attack which could play spoilsport. The FDX Q1 2018 earnings whisper number is optimistic and stands at $3.20, implying a 6 cent beat or a 1.91% earnings surprise. T

Conclusion

The cyber attack impact has weighed heavy on the stock of late. In this context, an earnings surprise for FedEx comes under doubt, investors will also be likely to be focused on rising costs. Also, investors should keep an eye out for growth in the FedEx Express segment, which achieved double-digit adjusted operating margins for the full year for the first time. The company is targeting operating income improvement at the new FedEx Express segment of $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in FY '20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Sreekanth Anasa, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post