John And Jane - Whoever Said Dividend Investing Had To Be Boring?

Altria, Verizon, and Realty Income's dividend increases are just the start of what I expect will be many future increases.

This article will indicate on the dividend tracker when annual increases are likely to occur based on historical trends.

John and Jane's portfolio has been established for a short period of time, but we have already seen three stocks announce dividend increases. Sounds like fun to me!

Investment Thesis

John and Jane's portfolio is my first true case study, which began a little over two months ago. During this time, John and Jane have taken my advice to shift approximately $110,000 from mutual funds into various dividend-paying stocks. The goal of this action was to create a portfolio that has minimal fees and generate strong consistent cash flows that John and Jane can live off of in retirement.

The purpose of this article is to create a database that identifies when these companies typically announce dividend increases. By developing a timeline for John and Jane's current portfolio I believe that it will make it easier to track which potential investments I should focus on in a given month based on:

A greater margin of safety. How the stock price has historically reacted to dividend increases. The pursuit of the efficient portfolio through the power of cost-averaging. (See my last article for more on what makes an efficient portfolio here.)

Portfolio Checkup - So Where Do They Stand Today?

Over the course the last two months John and Jane have benefited from dividend increase announcements made by Altria (MO), Verizon (VZ), and Realty Income (O). For John and Jane, this is just the beginning of the dividend increases as we continue to shift more of their portfolio and pull additional retirement accounts from their current financial advisor. The following shows the total impact of these changes to John and Jane's portfolio:



Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.



Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here were the increases by percentage:

O - 0.2% Dividend Increase.

MO - 8.2% Dividend Increase.

VZ - 2.2% Dividend Increase.

Although O and VZ's increase appeared lackluster, it is important to remember that O increases their dividend every three months (or once per quarter). As far as VZ goes, I believe that the market wasn't expecting a dividend increase that was any more than the 2.2% they provided. The real breakout story of these three is MO and their 8.2% dividend increase, but share prices have continued to fall based on concerns that new FDA regulations will potentially hamper their business.

Looking at the short-term scenario I have presented, it can be easy to dismiss a $22.70 total annual income increase, but we need to remember that there is a long-term picture that needs to be considered. Based on these current figures I expect John and Jane's portfolio to generate several hundred dollars of additional dividends from the increases alone.

The growth will become exponential once the entire portfolio is moved over from their current financial advisor. With nearly all of John and Jane's retirement invested in dividend growth stocks it becomes possible for the annual dividend increases to have the potential to jump from hundreds of dollars annually to a thousand dollars or more per year (based on the total number of retirement funds held by John and Jane).

Creating A Dividend Increase Database

Historical trends are helpful for demonstrating repeated patterns that are not created by one-time events (one-time events distort this information). Because it is impossible to predict one-time events, I want to establish a hypothesis that says a company's share price is more likely to increase after the announcement of a dividend increase. I do not intend to prove the hypothesis as it would require a whole different article on its own, so instead, I want to create a chart that tracks the annual increases of the stocks in John and Jane's portfolio.

I believe that the easiest way to create a dividend increase calendar is by integrating it with my dividend tracker chart that I created for John and Jane. I have used the Asterix symbol to indicate what month a company typically announces their dividend increase.



Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here are a few details that are important to consider:

There are no dividend increase dates for the mutual funds due to the fact that their distributions are variable and ultimately too sporadic to track. Some stocks raise their dividend more often than once per year (O is a great example of this). Some stocks on the list including Arbor Realty (ABR) and Simon Property Group (SPG) have continued to raise the dividend annually but the increases do not follow a normal timeline trend. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) is the only stock on the list that does not have a consistent enough dividend increase history to warrant putting on this list.

How Else Can We Use This List?

Knowing when companies are going to raise their dividends can be powerful for several reasons:

Purchasing stock prior to a dividend increase can result in additional income.

Purchasing stock in a company that raises the dividend more than the market expects can establish a stronger margin of safety and immediate capital gains.

The most useful reason (I personally believe) for knowing when companies raise their dividends is that it is a good practice to take advantage of cost averaging prior to dividend increase dates.

Let me elaborate on the third bullet point so that I make this concept crystal-clear.

One of my favorite stocks on the list is Stepan Co. (SCL) as it is closing in on its 50th straight year of annual dividend increases. Although SCL only carries a yield of 1%, I love the strong history of 8% to 10% dividend increases, a payout ratio less than 20%, and the strong show of capital appreciation that continues to keep the dividend close to a 1% yield (the stock is more of a capital appreciation play that is a dividend growth play). On August 4th, John and Jane purchased 50 shares of SCL for an average price of $81.27. Immediately following this purchase, the share price continued to plummet and ultimately bottomed out at around $78 per share, meaning that John and Jane's investment in SCL had an unrealized net loss of approximately $163.50.

SCL has demonstrated a consistent history of raising their annual dividend in October. Knowing that this increase is coming within the next month it would've been prudent of me to advise John and Jane to purchase more shares (as long as they had the capital available).

Source: Dividend.com - Dividend Stocks - Ratings, News, and Opinion

By now many of you are probably thinking that this is a scenario of hindsight being 20/20. The reason why this isn't a hindsight-20/20 moment is that if we look at historical trends of how the stock reacts after the dividend increase, we can see the potential for major capital gains. The chart below represents SCL's share price on October 1st and the ending price on January 1st of the following year.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

As you can see from the chart above, the odds of SCL's share price increasing from the month of October to December is extremely high. Over the course of the last five years, there is only one year that resulted in a temporary loss of capital.

I am not saying that John and Jane should've held off on their first purchase date of August 4th (after all, I waited for a 10% drop in share price before executing the trade), but what I am proposing is that had we known how SCL acts historically to its year-end dividend increase, I would have encouraged John and Jane to make another purchase when the share price was down.

Unfortunately, at this point in time, the additional value has already passed us and now I can use the chart to check on other stocks with upcoming dividend increase dates. I want to emphasize that I am in no way encouraging a day trader mentality of buy and sell, but I am suggesting that by buying prior to the dividend increase date investors can lock in a better margin of safety when the stock price is sitting below the average cost (depending on the company's track record).

Conclusion

It is necessary for dividend growth investors (DGI) to regularly remind themselves that a dividend portfolio is not intended to be sexy or to produce outlandish returns they can be had by investing in riskier parts of the market. Ultimately, the purpose of being in DGI investor is that we are attempting to create consistent and steady income first and capital appreciation is secondary.

By adding to the dividend tracker the month in which a company will raise its dividend we can better prepare ourselves to take advantage of trends that can occur. Trends are powerful because it makes it possible to take advantage of cost averaging and healthy annual dividend increases.

What do you think? Are there any dividend growth stocks that you think I should add to my tracker?

John and Jane are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Eaton Vance Floating Bond Fund (EAFAX), AT&T (T) Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), Altria (MO), APLE, ABR, Cardinal Health (CAH), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Emerson Electric (EMR), EPR Properties (EPR), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich Payne (HP), Iron Mountain (IRM), Johnson Controls (JCI), New Residential (NRZ), Old Republic (ORI), O, SPG, SCL, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), VZ, WP Carey (WPC), Washington Trust (WASH), Grainger Inc. (GWW).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGENX, ABR, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I am personally long both SGENX, SKT, and ABR in my personal investing portfolio.