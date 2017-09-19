Disney's 'Star Wars' Delay Does Not Help Shareholders

Lucasfilm dropped the ball by not being certain it had the right talent; taken together, these points add risk to Disney stock given that it is about to change distribution strategies in a significant way, but it is something on which to keep an eye, it is not a sell signal (for now).

The final Star Wars entry in the current trilogy, Episode IX, was originally scheduled to be released in May 2019. Because of some unforeseen circumstances involving a talent change, the release has been pushed back to December 2019. This is unacceptable to Disney (NYSE:DIS) shareholders, because a rigid movie schedule will help to supply the company's upcoming streaming service in a timely manner.

Disney is a public company, one that is undergoing an evolution of its media business model. This is important because the media business model is inextricably intertwined in a cross-promotional manner with all other segments of the conglomerate's consumer products, theme parks, interactive, and traditional broadcasting; this connection is more specialized, specific, and unique than what is seen in other companies of similar vertical integration. Disney, because of its significant exposure to ESPN revenue/profit and the resultant emphasis that Wall Street places upon it (which translates into stock valuation and share price movement), has been challenged by the continued rejection of the multichannel video programming distributor model on the part of consumers; subscriptions have been affected by cord-cutting, and consumers are constantly renegotiating the high prices of channel bundles by demanding lower monthly fees. In an era when advertising is unpopular, cable companies and content producers are having a difficult time transitioning over to subscription-based businesses which rely on heavy capital investment in original episodic series. Thus, Disney has recently announced its intent to take on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by removing content from that subscription-based streaming service and porting it over to a new product created by the Mouse and powered by BAMTech, one of CEO Robert Iger's many acquisitions/investments in technology and IP portfolios.

All of it understandable. However, if one (i.e., Iger) is going to change the strategy so radically, then one has to ensure that everything is set up correctly and optimally to support the success of that strategy. Delaying the ninth episode of Star Wars, I would argue, represents a failure in this regard.

A very brief history will illustrate the problem. Episode IX's first director was to be Colin Trevorrow. News broke in early September that he was out; creative differences were cited for the reason. Fair enough, it happens. Except, it should not happen with Star Wars because too much is at stake. This isn't the first time things have become altered for the franchise's releasing model. Recall all the way back to the first film in the new trilogy, The Force Awakens. Who didn't think that would be a May release? Clearly, that was Disney's intent, but when the script had to be rewritten, a December release was decided upon and everyone used confirmation bias to readily accept this very odd, nontraditional choice invoking temporal proximity to Christmas (i.e., opportunity for merchandise sales) and a general lack of competition compared to the traditional summer berth; also, existential reasoning was utilized as a point of logic support (i.e., look what James Cameron did with December). Intuitively, I find that to be of skeptical value at best, probabilistically nonsensical at worst; a Star Wars film has sufficient brand equity so as to be a property that relies on the summer season to maximize grosses - holiday period or not, merch sales will follow (and they will follow again months later during the actual holiday period). Additionally, Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the Han Solo spin-off; this reduction of two director chairs to one likewise occurred on the heels of visions that were not shared by talent and Lucasfilm (see last paragraph of this news item).

Which brings us to Kathleen Kennedy, president of George Lucas's one-time personal prodco. A person in her position is obviously vital in the creative development process; she is the steward of the idea, the concept, the screenplay, the filming process, the editing, the everything... but perhaps most importantly, she is in charge of putting the right person in the right place at the right time. She's definitely smart, a legend in Hollywood.

What went wrong?

I suppose it is like anything else with an executive in her position - it is incumbent upon Kennedy, as part of her overall responsibility to the company, to balance spending requirements on a project such as Star Wars (which obligates significant allocation of financial resources; as Disney exec Alan Horn observed, when you make something like Force Awakens, you've got to give the ticket buyers a "full meal") with a mandate to cut costs whenever possible. Working with new directors is one way to do that, one would assume (I say this because Disney, although public, does not reveal the architecture of compensation for its hires), so swapping in someone else instead of keeping a J.J. Abrams at the helm is simply par for the course; it also exposes the franchise to new ideas and fresh viewpoints, which in their own way can add substantial value on their own.

While that is logical, it also comes with risk; bringing in new directors who may be skilled but still in possession of careers that are overall in the youngish column doesn't always work out. Also, chance comes into play: you're just not always going to get an Abrams. Even beyond that, Kennedy isn't always going to get someone with whom she feels comfortable. It therefore behooves her to carefully and exhaustively vet any candidate that is about to receive, even only on a temporary basis, the keys to the Skywalker kingdom.

Going back to Disney's streaming service, it is clear that it will need Star Wars films. Many of them. It will need an episodic as well. While the latter may be more forgiving compared to a revolving door of directors, new trilogy films, as well as non-trilogy additions to the continuing space saga, necessitate the build-out of a machine that can manufacture the movies in an ultra-efficient manner, almost like the smooth logistics of a customer-obsessed Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-type business. That's the thinking needed here. Time is the enemy, as it always is, and ramping up to two, and in some years three, Star Wars adventures will pay huge dividends in the form of an expanding subscriber base that can rival Netflix and others. That's the power of this particular Force.

Kennedy has failed at this quest for efficiency (maybe she's not even on one?). Even so, she cannot share blame solely; Bob Iger must receive some criticism as well. Replacing directors with names with like Abrams and Howard are not only expensive but time consuming, it bears repeating; in the case of Howard and Han Solo, that release date has been allowed to remain sacrosanct (for now) - why, then, must Episode IX be banished to the part of the calendar that is more Hoth than Dagobah? Iger is in a peculiar position: ESPN is at the forefront of his mind, and he is in the midst of a search for a successor to his overextended tenure at Disney. He lucked out in reconstructing a post-Michael-Eisner Mouse with an inorganic growth strategy centered on buying up characters that held more relevancy to the youth than Mickey, Goofy and Donald. But though those three purchases - Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm - brought in copious amounts of cash flow, the very revered chief executive also stumbled badly with the interactive division (Infinity figures in clearance bins, cold long-term potential of Club Penguin), Maker Studios (What the heck is Maker Studios, and why is everyone talking about something called Pewdiepie?), bombs like The Lone Ranger/John Carter/Tomorrowland, and the whole finding a new CEO thing (as if he's really trying, am I right?). Iger is most likely wearing out his welcome on some level with even his fans (and they are legion), who have to know on some deep subconscious level of their intellect that Disney deserves new leadership, and with it, another chance for the company's equity to ride a new parabola on the stock chart. With all of that noise, I'd have to imagine that Iger, although fearful of interfering too much with Kennedy/Lucasfilm, is still nevertheless rightfully concerned with his legacy (and whatever bonuses he can reap from hitting the final operating income goals of his last contract). To that end, he'll need to spend his remaining time at Disney getting the Star Wars machine, and Kennedy, back on track. Perhaps that will involve putting together a roster of new (read: cheap) directors who are up to the task of producing tentpole material, and a stable of screenwriters on a writers' room payroll that the company can always go back to for purposes of advancing the mythology. Whatever it takes, before Iger leaves, he has to move Star Wars back to summer, leave Christmas to Cameron (or for a second or third Star Wars outing during a calendar year), and convince even a Hollywood tough guy like Abrams that he can work faster considering the paycheck he's going to cash when the negative is delivered.

As for the stock, I believe the idea that Disney management finds the release dates for Star Wars to be very temporary things does add some risk to the thesis, but not enough at this time to mandate any change in long-term ownership. I'm not selling my Disney shares based on this news. I still, however, feel this exercise in analysis is worthwhile because, at the end of the day, Disney is very deliberately and very significantly changing its strategy of content distribution; it's going to need millions of subscribers to take on Netflix (32 million perhaps, according to this news item) and make institutional investors forget about ESPN. Star Wars is essential to the company's streaming ambitions, and whether it is a Wars film or a Pixar cartoon or a Marvel superhero fest, once a date is set it has to be kept, because it needs to be available to subscribers as soon as possible. It's something for management to keep in mind and for shareholders to watch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.