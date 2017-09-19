Green REIT's (GREEF) CEO Pat Gunne on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Green REIT PLC (OTCPK:GREEF) Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call September 18, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Vernon - Chairman

Niall O'Buachalla - Chief Operations Officer

Pat Gunne - Chief Executive Officer

Caroline McCarthy - Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Colin Grant - Davy

Colm Lauder - Goodbody Stockbrokers

Stephen Vernon

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. We are here to give you our presentation of the results to the June 30. We have been targeting and entitled it continuing to deliver and that sums where we think we are. There will be sessions from Niall, Pat and Caroline, but I might just begin by giving you the highlights.

You have the presentation, I imagine, in front of you on screens and you can see the way that the value, the rent, the NAV, EPRA NAV per share, total profit and EPRA earnings have built up and you can see that we had a strong second half in the year we just completed.

So the highlights really are, first of all, on the economy. Ireland still has the fastest growth economy in the EU. We have an unemployment rate down to 6.3%. I think when we launched four years ago we were talking about something well into double figures. Dublin based office employment is growing at 5.7%. And the Brexit issue, which is a headwind for the economy generally, that's certainly how it's perceived, even though at this point nobody knows quite how it's going to actually manifest itself and the only tangible issue right now is the change in the exchange rate, which is an issue for exporters, in particular in the agribusiness and food.

But for us, it's slightly different because obviously we are in Dublin offices and we are in logistics, which are probably the two things that will benefit certainly in the short run and possibly beyond that. So in terms of the real estate market, it's supported by strong economic backdrop and sustained low interest rates. We have the Irish tenure sovereign down to 73 bips from 120 in February. So the trend there is healthy.

We have record office take-up in Q2. So Brexit is now being seen, you will hear, obviously JPMorgan have made their announcement, but we have now down at least to Barclays. Feedback from the brokers is that they are getting mandates from companies to take-up space against the uncertainty that surrounds Brexit.

In terms of the supply and demand, we were saying a year ago and six months ago that we felt it was a manageable situation that will obviously increased supply coming through the system but demand was very strong and we take the same view now. The supply aspect in the space is relatively unchanged over the last six months. So this is something that we constantly keep under review. But it's not looking out of kilter right now.

For Green REIT itself, these are very positive set of results four years after the IPO. Significant highlight include obviously the completion of Building H which is in Sandyford, Dublin's premier suburban park. It was a big call. We build 150,000 feet on spec, but on completion we leased the entire complex to Allied Irish Banks at €4.8 million a year and on foot of that we have now commenced 97,000 square feet Block I on a speculative basis. We have further consents for about half a million square feet in the form of one big block that was originally designed for Microsoft and will shortly be going for planning to break that up into more manageable units. And we will continue with an incremental approach to developing Central Park.

Our asset management activities have resulted in a security of income now at an all-time high for us and we push the wall to about eight years, which we think is quite an achievement through renegotiations and new lettings and so forth. At One Molesworth Street, which is our prestige city center development on the corner of Dawson Street and Molesworth Street, we have achieved the first letting there to Barclays Bank who have taken close to half the building starting from the lower level and moving up. And there are other negotiations that we are not going to talk about but they are ongoing negotiations.

And finally, in terms of logistics. We made a call to focus on that rather than on Retail and we sold a number of Retail Park. Our existing exposure is to Westend, which is fine. But basically, we are pushing this logistics idea and have managed to amass by three acquisitions, a size of about 300 acres at Dublin Airport encompassing the land between the airport itself and the M50, which is probably the premier logistics location in Ireland. We have built two speculative units, which we leased to DFS and DHL. We have two pre-let developments under construction, one to Kuehne + Nagel and one to an unnamed luxury goods company. And we have two more speculative schemes that are underway right now, which we hope we will build and then we will just continue and that site has huge long-term potential.

So I will now hand over to Niall, who will run through the numbers.

Niall O'Buachalla

Thanks Stephen. Just turning to page seven on the financial slide. We can see it's been a very strong year in terms of EPRA earnings which were up 33% in the year. EPRA earnings gained from rental profits. We have an increase in the contracted rent for just under €73 million on amount of driven deals done since year end and we will come to it later, but we expect our rentals to get up to in the order of €86 million on our developments completions fully left. On a per share basis, we are up from €0.037 per share to €0.048 per share.

On a property value uplifts, we had €94.5 million during the year which is roughly evenly between our investments and our developments, particularly strong contributions from our development portfolio, where the uplifts on our developed properties were €45 million. That largely came from completions being Building H in Central Park which contributed €32 million a year and 32 Molesworth Street which contributed €9 million, the balance coming from One Molesworth and an element of Horizon completions as well.

On the total profit side, it was down 11% year-on-year. In terms of components of our profit, obviously the EPRA earnings is one component, our evaluation is one other component and the reduction in the total profit is due to the moderation of rate of growth on investment assets, so on our income producing assets where we would have seen very strong growth in 2014 and 2015 in particular. We are seeing the market stabilizing in 2016 and stabilizing further in 2017. But as I said, a very strong contribution from our development properties and expected more to come from that and which we will touch later on in the presentation. NAV has a value up by year-on-year from €1.048 billion to €1.152 billion.

And just on the right-hand side of page seven, I am just showing basically the strength of H2 of this year versus H1 of this year and also versus H2 in the prior year on the EPRA earnings, uplifts and total profit side.

Moving on to page eight. We have included are now standard bridge, just to show you how EPRA NAV per share has moved year-on-year, the main derivatives of that being our revaluation of uplift from investment properties reaching €0.071 per share, from development €0.065, so in total, €0.0136 from our property uplifts. €0.048 from our EPRA earnings. We paid out our in respect to FY 2016 in November which is the €0.046 per share you see there. And that scales up to NAV per share of €1.656, which is 9% year-over-year.

Total return was very strong for the year at just under 13% which is 10% from NAV uplift and 3% from the dividend that we paid out during the year and the EPRA earnings significantly up from €0.037 to €0.048 per share or 31% over the 12 months. And in terms of its contributions to total profit, it's now up to 25% of our total profit for the year whereas in the prior year it would have been at 17%.

Page nine. We just included effectively a reconciliation of our increase in NAV to our increase in our portfolio value. So in monetary terms, NAV increased by €104.2 million in the year. You can see within there the various components which we highlighted in above in the graphic. And then just looking at the right then, the movement in the property values. So we have our opening value of €1.24 billion. We acquired the Horizon lands and we made a final payment on our building in Cork during the year for €13.5 million. We disposed of Parkway Retail Park for €22.7 million. And then the €55.4 million of CapEx [indiscernible] €48 million of which was on our developments. And then above the CapEx, acquisitions and the disposals, we have our uplifts going through which totaled €95 million. So that's how you get from there the opening property value of €1.24 billion up to €1.38 billion, which is 8% uplift on a like-for-like basis for the year. And the graphic at the bottom just shows that again in chart form rather than numbers.

Page 10. As I said, in terms of our debts, 20.2% on property LTV, which is largely unchanged year-on-year. Quantum of debt, we are up about €28 million year-on-year. So we drew down on the revolving credit facility to fund the land acquisition and to fund our development and we made some repayments from the disposal of assets from the prior year and the disposal of Parkway Retail Park in the current year. So it's still very moderately geared. Our interest cover is at 10.5 times. Our blended interest cost is relatively low at 1.8% advancing from a negative 33 basis points three months LIBOR on our revolving credit facility, which helps.

In terms of the future and where we see our debt going, you can see the bar on the far right there showing that post our development completions we expect to get to a level of 25.4% on property LTV. That's based on a projected debt level of just under €400 million. We obviously haven't done any further uplifts in our investment properties as part of that. So would expect to get to that 25.4% property LTV on that basis.

The chart on page 11 just deals with some of our major P&L items, being our management fees where you can see the aggregate management fee fell by 30% year-on-year due to the reduction in the performance fee from €13.9 million in the prior year to €5.7 million in the current year. Base fee up in accordance with the increase in NAV. Finance costs largely unchanged at the mostly unchanged debt level.

We will continue to have revolving credit facility to fund our developments. It's got a non-drawn facility there of €82 million. Admin expenses down 11% year-on-year. We did have a one-off in the prior year when we acquired the other 50% of Central Park. We now have business combination charge of just under €1 million. So year-on-year, just after the one-off, the admin costs are marginally up which is really due to an increase in our depositary cost stock exchange fees and some internal audit fees.

Property outgoings significantly down year-on-year, including the Central Park's 50% in the year, we were at €4.3 million. That's down to €2.4 million this year. The main drivers there really are, in the prior year, our asset management initiatives were really all in re-gears of leases where we expensed the agents and legal fees fully in that year. But this year, it's characterized more by new leasing. And as with others, the policy on the agents and legal costs there is to amortize them over the term certain of the leases rather than to charge them full. If we had charged them full in the year, we would have about another €1.6 million of additional charge for the amortized over the term certain as is standard policy.

Page 12 just highlights our dividend. We had positive growth year-on-year. The expected dividend for this year is €0.005 per share, €0.048 of that is coming from APRA earnings being 100% of our EPRA earnings, with a small top-off of €0.002 per share. The €0.05 equates to 3% on our June 2017 NAV. Our 4% guidance post our development completions and lettings remains and the chart at the bottom just shows our progress on dividend where we have basically come from €0.009 per share right up to €0.05 per share for this year, which is almost 5.5 times increase over the four years.

Slide 13 just wraps it all up on the finance side. So it's been a year of strong profits. We have got a robust balance sheet with moderate levels of debt continuing. We have had healthy increase in NAV per share of 9% in the year. Our total profit has generated €130 million of which [indiscernible] EPRA earnings. Our dividend payout is healthy with a full 100% payout with marginal element top-up. Our strong balance sheet there is highlighted by the fact that we have 20% loan to value, relatively an inexpensive debt at 8% all-in.

We hedged €200 million of our debt during the year at a blended cost of 7.4 basis points, which covers the periods 2018 to 2022, October-to-October. We increased our revolving credit facilities during the year by €60 million to €210 million with Ulster Bank joining Barclays Bank as a lender there. And as I said, €82 million of that facility undrawn to fund development.

So to wrap up, we have had significant development success which have generated profits as well as EPRA earnings. We have strong growth in cash flow and we continue to prudently manage our balance sheet.

And with that, on to Pat.

Pat Gunne

Thank you Niall. So I suppose just first to lay the operation context able as we see it which is generally supportive and low interest rate is, obviously, the very supportive of real estate globally and a significant yield gap in the Dublin market, which Caroline will talk about in the market section and we have had very strong occupier expansion and take-up.

And Brexit has been a key component of that, but also the domestic growth and the very strong success witnessed by the IDA, the guys selling foreign direct investment for Ireland and continued expansion of the TMT sector which has been particularly strong over the last six months. And our development program is starting to yield major success and development team have been very successful in derisking the Phase 1 projects, which I will talk about later at very attractive returns on cost. And the backdrop of the Irish economy continues to be great, even laying at the base of that and the fact that we are still one of the fastest growing economies in Europe.

And all these risks to consider. The Brexit is obviously a negative for Ireland, but we happen to be in a sweet spot in the context of the Dublin office and logistics market. But there are continued high levels of geopolitical uncertainty. You have got all of the constraining factors, which are mentioned quite regularly around the FDI expansion and residential availability being the number one on the political agenda, which is helpful as it's required. And I think at context to that is that every growth economy in Europe will have constraining factors. So this is not unique to Ireland or indeed Dublin.

And there is always the potential, where the supply response grows at a disproportionate level to the demand from tenants. At the moment, it's management. It is at a relative equilibrium, which again we will discuss later in the presentation. And ultimately, the low interest rate environment and very strong yield gap will be subjected to QE taperings and a potential impact on the rates, but that doesn't look like it's in the short-term, more medium-term issue that we will continue to bear in mind.

Moving to page 17. And we can see that in 2014 and 2015, we are four years old now and the focus was very much on the acquisition side and disposals was active in 2016 when we decided that we would allocate capital from retail into logistics. So we sold a lot of our retail parks. The development side has been very active over the last 24 months and will continue to be active for the next 12, 24 months.

And then on the asset management side, new lettings and renewals, particularly active over the last 24 months and lease re-gears was really very successful back in 2016, which is how we got to our record weighted average unexpired lease term, which is the key measure of security of income and particularly important for a company like ours.

Page 18. Just to show you that we have had very encouraging leasing activity since our interims back in January and performed 12% ahead of the December 2016 market rent estimates and 11% on the development side ahead of the underwrites. Key deal for us was AIB, €4.8 million, 7% of our total rental roll secured on Building H, but in aggregate about €10.5 million or 15% of our total rental was leased or re-geared over the six months. So very significant activity and thankfully very successful activity on that front.

Page 19 and rental approaching €86 million. You can see that's as at the end of June. We were at an annual contracted €68.9 million and that was driven by the success from the lettings that we have discussed. And we have further €4.64 million contracted post the year end. So this is not included in these figures, but just to give a bridge to the ultimate rental that we see post development completion approaching €86 million, bearing in mind that we are almost full as in the space. So the vacancy of these is just €1.1 million and then we have got a reverse of the element over the next 18 months, which is the only duration that we can where we can see us arising through re-gears of our rentals over the next six months by €2.3 million.

So Barclays was the first big one which we mentioned, €2.4 million. And then we had a combined €2.9 million on the logistics side, of which €1.46 million was from the luxury goods retailer that was spoken about earlier and Kuehne + Nagel about €780,000. So that's the €4.64 million, which is not in the financial accounts but has been achieved since the year-end.

And looking at page 20. Thus now 42% of our income has term greater than 10 years and that's to the earlier of the lease break a break option. And so that's something that we are particularly proud of which is a key component to get the weighted average unexpired lease term up to eight. And we still have 13% of our portfolio income with lease events in the coming three years, which you can see heads are dominated by Georges Quay and Central Park.

Page 21. Quality buildings attract quality tenants. And this is a constant slide for us in terms of illustration. The security of income behind all the numbers. AIB will be on our largest tenants, €9.3 million in two separate locations, with an average unexpired lease term of just under 11 years. Vodafone, nine years. Fidelity, 10 years. Pioneer, 10 years. And right through where we have got top 10 tenants accounting for 54% or €37 million of our annualized rent roll.

And just to show you how it breaks up between the Central Park and Georges Quay. Central Park is 34% of our total rent and Georges Quay is 24% of our total rent.

So if you flick on to the next slide, slide 22. That's looking at the same but looking assets through the buildings. And again, the quality of our buildings are very high. Central Park is weighted average unexpired lease term up 66% since we acquired and up 39% in value. Georges Quay and Georges Court, the WAULT is up by over double, so over 106% up to 7.4 years. And you can see each of the assets and how they have performed since acquisition.

The next slide is just a bit of trivia, but I think it's good for putting in the context. We have owned our assets now for an average of a weighted period of 3.1 years and the value has risen by 42%. So again just to bear in mind that we start this REIT only four years ago.

And the development piece, which has been a big success, page 25. You can see that Building H at Central Park, 70% return on cost is the headline and very successful, completed in March 2017 and let prior to PC to Allied Irish bank. Tenant break option in the year 12, which again is very helpful in adding to the weighted average unexpired lease term. Rent ahead of estimates by 12%. Value ahead of estimate by 25%. And profit ahead by 196%. So a very significant progress point for us and one of the key reasons that we made the decision to move to spec develop Building I which I will speak about in a second.

Next page is just to show that since our interims, we have allocated more capital into the development side. So we now have a projected end value of €365 million, yield on cost 8%, 8.2%, return on cost 45%. So all very attractive numbers. And you can see that on the right-hand side of the page, it's on the back of quite considerable wins and de-risking Building H, Mapleton, Molesworth Street and Horizon, which we discussed. And Barclays, again, not in the figures yet. That will make its way into the next set of figures, but that's a big win for us and a marquee project for Dublin in properly the primest building in Dublin. Harcourt Road, on track for Q1 2018. And the new projects since the interims which I will discuss in the next slide, but it's predominantly around Building I in Central Park and all of the activity in logistics at Horizon with four separate units, two of which are speculative.

Slide 27. Just to put in context the success of the development, the rent roll from the development assets is projected to exceed €20 million. That's in the context of a forward-looking €86 million post-development completions, which we discussed in earlier slides. And again just to show you, the break from the interim, the last time we did this presentation, you can see the black bars at the top of the rents, net development value and cost, which applies to the new projects. And so in rent terms, we have grown our developed exposure by 49% since the interims and end projected net development value by 44% and in cost by 40%. So aggregate cost to €50 million aggregate and projected value €365 million and a blended return on costs, which has gone from 41% at the interims up to 45% in our latest rerun. So you can see there are new project estimated with an end value of €93 million and additional €5.9 million of annualized rents.

At 28, this is Building H, which was the building that we made a decision to immediately proceed on a speculative basis posts leasing AIB in Building H. You can see, where it sits in at the top right-hand side of the slide. And lettable area 97,000 square feet. Rent estimates €2.9 million. And return on cost 27% yield on value, 5.5% on yield on cost, a attractive 7.9%. So it's very much early days plus we feel that we are delivering the right product at the right time.

Next is slide 29 on the logistics side. And we are particularly delighted to be able to put together such a significant and strategic land mass on the logistics sector in a city like Dublin. I think by reference to any city in Europe, this is an exemplary asset. And to have us at the junction of the airports, the main motorway, the M50, with direct access through the port tunnels to ports by 20 minutes puts us in a very strong position. We have done this over the last four years and we have done it in three separate purchases, as Stephen said.

If you flick over to page 30, you can see on the left-hand side how it's been building. So when we bought the Horizon Park, we had existing income of €0.9 million. And that is on track to increase by 5X to €4.5 million of which €2.2 million has already been de-risked. So we have got €1.6 million of current annualized rent plus a further €2.2 million, which has been achieved, which is in progress and less proportion of that which is again a post year-end item. And then we have got two spec boxes of about 77,000 square feet, which is now progressing on a speculative basis.

And the longer term development value which is the next slide, this is slide that we took from the interims and just to illustrate in value terms, you have got end development value in Central Park and Horizon and this was put together pre-us buying what we refer to as the Dubber lands which is further 30 acres bringing the total up to 300 acres of about 460 million. In reality, that's an amount in excess of €500 million, projected rental of €32 million which is again looking conservatively.

So just to wrap up, final slide 32, on my side before handing over to Caroline and delivering on our vision, look at our goals that we set out for some of our high quality assets and the actions that we took and the outcomes. We are now at 94% prime which is an all-time high and secure income, which is incredibly important for a REIT, eight years weighted average unexpired lease term at an all-time high and 99% occupancy, attractive risk adjusted return. We have achieved returns bringing our NAV per share up to €1.66 from €0.965 at the start of a relatively low leverage and managed percentage of capital allocations, the higher risk and higher award development sector which has been very successful.

And a progressive dividend policy, which now led us 3% dividend on NAV and growing post development completions to our target of 4%. Very much still our target with greater visibility. And maintaining optionality, prudent debt management in real estate is absolutely key to balance sheet management, constantly reviewing the capital allocation, the decisions we took around retail two years ago in favor of logistics is definitely something that we are very happy about. And always been able to take advantage of the opportunities in terms of managing our balance sheet, watching the cycle, having LTV at a level that we can move forward in times of adversity.

So very happy on a risk/reward focus and on that point, I will pass over to Caroline McCarthy.

Caroline McCarthy

Thanks Pat. Good morning. So I am going to give you just a quick overview on the market. And I think briefly just in terms of the economy, you may have seen this morning that Moody's have increased the rating for Ireland Inc. to A2 and stronger economic growth figures for the first half of 2017. And I think generally on all the metrics, the economic stuff to look very positive. So we are still the strongest performing economy in Europe. The EU average GDP figure is 1.8% and the consensus GDP figure for Ireland for 2017 is 4.3% and a further 3.15% in 2018.

So positive economic growth feeding through to an unemployment rate that continues to fall and currently stands at 6.3% with forecast that we will reach full employment by the end of 2018 which would be circa 5%. Obviously FDI investments in Ireland is having a positive impact on the employment figures and I will talk about that in a little more detail when we talk about the B-word, Brexit.

And on the retail side, which does not fit into our portfolio as well because we have Westend Retail Park, the retail figures are strong but probably more moderate than maybe we have seen until with some impact from the devaluation of Sterling. So the volume of retails are up 4.1% in the year. We are seeing a pullback in new car sales. At the same time, we are seeing an increase in imports of secondhand cars from U.K. So obviously they are directly correlated and I think the areas of retail that are doing best are DIY and homewares, that kind of area, which is good for us because a lot of Westend tenants are in that sector.

And you will be familiar with this graph on slide 34 which shows our sovereign and long day hedge and bond rats which currently sits at 0.73%. And you will also be familiar with the commentary that I would have made back in February where we looked at our average yield in the portfolio which currently stands at 5.2% and the margin between the two of those which is at 450 basis points. And I suppose we looked at this on a number of occasions and our feeling is that that's a more than comfortable yield gap and with question, whether or not there could be further compression in the markets.

If you just move on to slide 35, so the headline prime office yield for Dublin, as per CBRE, is 4.65% and it's been stable at that level for the last two years. What we have seen over the last six months is further yield compression across many of the European cities. So back in February when we discussed the yield gap, Dublin was sitting quite comfortably in a mid-range with the likes of the Londons and the Paris and the German cities on the left and some of the smaller cities on the rise. Today, we have only two cities with yields ahead of Dublin and that would be Prague at 4.85% and Lisbon at 4.8% and most to the other major cities have seen substantial yield compression in the period.

I think the reason we haven't seen the yield compression to-date in Ireland is that [indiscernible] from watching evidence to give the agents comfort to the yields. In recent weeks, we have seen a transaction close to 4% and I think more commentary from the agents unless the compression is expected. So the consensus view is that we are likely to see yields come in by year-end to that 4.75%.

If you turn on to the next slide, slide 36. A couple of things to talk about on this slide. So first of all, prime rents. So we have seen further rental growth with rents at the half year point at €62.5 for the best buildings. And we can endorse this rental level because obviously we have seen our rents achieved on One Molesworth Street which we are letting to Barclays in this kind of level. And the consensus view is that we will have single-digit moderate rental growth €65 a foot by year-end. Prime yields, we have discussed an take-up is worth taking a moment to consider.

So back in 2013, 2014 when we were talking about take-up levels, the long term, the 10-year average take-up would have been 1.6 million square feet. You can see that in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the total growth of take-up in the full year was well ahead of that long-run average which has moved the long-run average take-up level now to two million square feet. But it's amazing to see that for six months, in the first six months of 2017, we have had take-up of 1.6 million square feet. Agents are saying there is a good book of leasing demand and that the likely growth take-up for the year is going to break three million square feet. So a lot of tenant take-up.

In the markets, a lot of that take-up would be in the smaller space, so sub-20,000 square feet. And in a typical year, you would have a handful of deals between 20,000 and 50,000 square feet and you might have one, maybe two transactions of over 100,000 square feet. We look at some of the larger deals in a moment but its' very notable that in the first six months of this year, we have had quite a number of very chunky transactions. And I suppose our feeling is that those got to be coincidence with where we are with Brexit and on the fact that there is such a strong tenant demand in the markets.

The other thing worth noting from this table is that the vacancy rate has remained relatively static at 6.5%. The core city center grade A vacancy rate when you cut out the B grade and C grade building is closer to 2% and the grade A vacancy rate in the south suburbs is closer to 5.5%. But over the period, even though we have seen very strong tenant demand, the vacancy rate has remained relatively static. And the reason for that is that we are now seeing developments and developments that have commenced over the last number of years completing and letting. I mean, it is fair to say that in our opinion there is probably a more of an equilibrium coming in terms of supply of space and demand where the landlord is in a good position but equally the tenant is in a good position from a negotiation point of view.

I will talk about developments in a little more detail. But just to say, at this point there are 5.1 million square feet under construction in the Greater Dublin area, up from 4.7 million square feet in February. So we are still seeing new development starts, but at a slower rate than we have to-date, which again is now surprise as you move through the cycle. Of that 5.1 million square feet, 66% is speculative and the rest has already been committed. And we have seen a million square feet already completed to-date in 2017. Construction inflation is expected in a market like we have now. Tender prices are up 3% in the first six months. And it is something that we have to accept that there is more inflation coming through on the construction side.

If we go on to the next slide, it just details the top 10 lettings to-date this year. And you can see that they account for almost a million of that 1.6 million square feet of take-up. And 70% of the take-up in the first six months in the city center came from the technology side and from government. So just for those that aren't locals, the OPW in number nine and number three is the government. So quite big lettings. As you can see, Facebook 170,000 square feet, Google 50,000 square feet, AIB, obviously our own deal as in Central Park at just under 160,000 square feet. So record levels of take-up and there is some of the bigger names for you to consider.

On the next slide, slide 38, a little more detail on the development side. So as I said earlier, we had 1 million square feet completed to-date and on that 1 million square feet, 92% has already left. There is another 1,6 million square feet to be completed by the year-end including One Molesworth Street, our own building and of that 1.6 million square feet, 62% is less and there is 700,000 square feet of speculative and available to less. Beyond that, if you look at the blue bar, in 2018 and 2019 they account for another 3,5 million square feet.

Now again, you will be familiar with this graph because we have shown it before. In terms of other space that could be developed, there is 5,6 million square feet where there is a planning permission. Now that doesn't mean that they will be developed in this cycle or indeed developed at all, but there is a live transformation on another 5.6 million square feet. We go through this exercise every six months where we look at each of those projects, who is the sponsor and do they have funding. And we then rate them in terms of probables and possibles and you will be familiar with that.

So in addition to the 3,5 million square feet due to come on stream in 2018 and 2019, we believe that the probable is another 1,3 million square feet and the 50/50 is 2.1 million square feet. Again, we are seeing very strong levels of tenant demand. So it is worth saying that our view is that as we stand today, the supply line is manageable relative to that tenant demand.

Slide 39. We couldn't come and talk about the market with referring to Brexit. And amazingly, it is just over a year since the U.K. referendum. It feels like it's a lot longer. And I suppose we are all muddling through in terms of what it actually means. And it is difficult to have any direct clarity. But what we can see is, there are now definite names on the ticker for Ireland and for Dublin in particular and particularly in the financial services area which directly impacts on us and our development program.

I would say also that we have had a record of take-up and I suppose our feeling is that there is no coincidence there that we are seeing companies maybe aren't Brexit companies, where they are not relocating jobs from the U.K., but potentially technology companies and others where they maybe rerouting business lines and expanding in Ireland possibly over the U.K. So we continue to watch this. It's still early days. And I suspect we will be talking about this at quite a few results to come.

A couple of quotes there from Jamie Dimon and some of the politicians which I will let you read in your own time.

Just finally a slide on sustainability, slide 42. We don't normally put in our stability slide in our results presentation, but just to say, we have been going for four years. As you know, the first couple of years were very much about building up the portfolio. And our more recent history has been focused on improving what we have, stabilizing our income and obviously driving our development program. And in tandem with that, we put a policy in place in 2015 with a roadmap, an objective for the short, medium and long term which we are now very actively engaged in.

One of those things was to subscribe to GRESB. We did a dry run last year and this year we have subscribed and we are now past that benchmark and that will form quite a lot of to-do list for the next 12 to 24 months. One of the other things to note is that a stated aim of the company is that all of the office buildings we build would be built to minimum LEED goal of shell and core. Albert Quay which was under construction when bough it has been awarded LEED Gold. Block H in Central Park and 32 Molesworth Street has also been awarded LEED gold. And we are on track on One Molesworth Street for platinum and from our Cork Road for gold. So very much on track there.

With that, I will pass you on to Stephen who will close.

Stephen Vernon

So just to sum up then under the three headings where I began this. On the economy, it's still a star performer in Europe with FDI continuing to surprise on the upside. There is a threat and an opportunity around Brexit and have spoken about that. There are constraints on growth that need to be addressed at the political level with a private sector response.

The real estate market yields, we believe, are set for some further compression. The 4.65% probably moving to 4.25% based on transactions that have either happened or happening. Rental growth is slowing, in line with the steady increase in supply, but also the fact that we have come from such a low point. Obviously the rate of growth when you come out of recession at sort of €27.50 4 a foot when we launched this REIT to €60 now, that can't be sustained. It's still a healthy market though.

Supply is still manageable against the backdrop of record take-up levels. For Green, our developments are no delivering ahead of expectations. As Pat explained, we are significantly up on all of the projections that we made. And this increased the pipeline in response to the success in derisking the spec projects and the strong momentum that we are seeing at Horizon.

Medium-term and long-term pipeline at Central Park and Horizon are major assets that we have. We have asset management initiatives paying off with a record level of income security. We have refurbishments going on and so forth. The balance sheet is in line with the objectives that we set out at the time of the IPO, except to the extent that we have reduced gearing and development exposure against the original projection and we have also increased our logistics aspirations relative to retail. Other than that, we are precisely where we were when we launched. We have seen 9% dividend growth to €0.05 a share and on target to reach €0.04 once we complete our developments and our income reaches its potential.

So I think now we will move to Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from the line of Colin Grant at Davy. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Colin Grant

Yes. A very good morning to all. This is Colin here. I have a couple of questions. I might just start with the first one. You were talking about prime yields coming down by year-end by roughly 40 basis points from February's 4.65%. And I am just wondering about the potential to see something happen in terms of some of the assets that you have. Caroline mentioned a 5.2% cap rate for the assets. And whether or not there is a potential to get a move in your yields in excess of the 40 basis points on some of your assets across the portfolios? Maybe just start with.

Stephen Vernon

Yes. I will ask Caroline to address that. But before I do, I would just point out that obviously that is prime. So most of our buildings are valued at some function of prime. There may be 100% of prime. Or they may be 90% of prime. You have to kind of adjust it for that.

Caroline, what is your take on it?

Caroline McCarthy

Yes. Just I will put my other caveat there before we talk about our own portfolio, is to say that's obviously the mood in the market from the agents. There has been no change to the stated yields as of yet. So obviously our deal in the market that would demonstrate that yields are close to four on agents are locally saying to me that they are bidding 4.25% properties and not being successful. So there are certainly an acceptance that maybe 4.65% is looking a little high and whether there is one big move or whether that moves in five or 10 bips jumps, I don't know. And it's really down to the agents how they see that.

In terms of our own portfolio, it's valued every six months. So our next evaluation will be as at December 31. And we will have to see where that yield is at that point in time. As Stephen said, we have a mix of assets. We also have a mix of sectors. So we have industrial, retail and offices which all feed into that blended 5.2%. But I think it's fair to say that if the stated prime office yield moves, it should have a positive impact on the portfolio and that's probably as much as I can say at this point.

Colin Grant

Okay. Thanks. And in terms of the second point, just on Horizon, you have not got roughly 300 acres out there. And that is obviously an enormous development solid opportunity over time. I think previously you had guided to 2.8 million square feet, which is probably potentially even bigger now with the additional 300 acres. And I think at the moment, you are doing over 250,000 square feet of development out there and generating substantial rents from that. I am just wondering, is this something that has almost a recurring capacity too, so you could be doing 250,000 per annum generating a rent depending on the structure of whether it's tenure or you obviously have got a more lucrative one with the luxury retailer and whether or not that's something that the market could think about as something that is almost a recurring potential going forward in terms of that scale?

Pat Gunne

Yes. It's Pat here, Colin. How are you? So you are obviously right. Getting our hands on 300 acres in that location, it's a great asset for the REIT and it's something that we are very excited about. You have got to take the backdrop of e-commerce, Internet shopping, logistics, Brexit and all the issues around the customs and put all of that together in trying to assess how this plays out. I don't think it's going to be a straight line. I think, we are at the early stages of logistics relative to what you would see in U.K. or mainland Europe where the third party logistics operators are in expansion mode. You can see Kuehne + Nagel who are one of the leading in Ireland and indeed globally, have gone through quite a dramatic expansion plan.

We are not at the point where we have the major fulfillment centers for the likes of Amazon who tends on fulfillment centers looking at anything over 150,000 or 250,000 square feet. We haven't seen that come into Ireland yet. And we are probably about two years behind the mainland Europe. But I think if you look at what's going on in mainland Europe, for a site like this, so close to the airport and the M50, it is quite a unique situation to have 300 acres zoned for logistics to accommodate what is acknowledged as one of the most exciting and fastest growing sectors. And that's witnessed by the likes of Segro developing for Amazon as in a similar location in Berlin where they are actually doing it over two levels because the land is so scarce.

So it's very difficult to give you any forward-looking guidance. All we can say is that at the moment momentum is strong and we have increased our rent roll in horizon by a multiple of five. We are excited at the type of discussions that we are having. It's given us the confidence to move and spec developer further 77,000 square feet. We are working in the broader area of the lands with the council and adjoining owners, landowners in relation to the planning and the strategic development zone that we are now part of. But yes, look stage one is, get your hands on this. We have done that over the last four years in three purchase and now it's a matter of trying to get into revenue which is what a REIT should be doing and it's very much our key focus.

Colin Grant

Great. Many thanks.

Colm Lauder

Good morning guys. Good set of number this morning. Well done on a busy year. Two questions. One on the capital recycling side and particularly referencing Caroline's slide looking at where yields are in Dublin but also they are mostly reflected in transactions and we obviously know there is a strong demand out there, particularly from low-income investors for a long less prime Dublin offices sitting in low-income German style pension funds. What's your appetite like in terms of looking at capital reflecting? Again, your assets is valued at 4.6%, 4.7%. What's your view in terms of if there was an interest from that in some of your income funds paying quite strong yields, particularly given the lack of product at the moment in the Dublin market for these type of investors? And would that allow you perhaps opportunities then to look at some more added value schemes, further potential developments and things like that?

Stephen Vernon

I think probably Pat is the person to address this.

Pat Gunne

Sure Stephen. So first of all, capital recycling, we brought up at our last set of results at the interims. And what we basically said was, as we were approaching the point of our targets balance sheets in terms of equity versus debt and development versus investment, that if we were looking to further develop within the portfolio, particularly around Horizon and Central Park, both of which have come to pass in the last six months, that we would be at capital recycling opportunities. And we initiated the original phase of capital recycling in the context of selling our retail parks and effectively re-raising towards the logistics side.

An important point to note in the context of the REIT legislation of Ireland versus say U.K., once we develop an asset, we hold it for three years or we are subjected to capital gains tax. So any of our developments which are the perfect fit for the type of lower cost capital, European institutional, pension and insurance companies, they are almost sure because of the volume of profits that we are creating on them to be an asset that we will continue to hold. We have got our allocation at a sector basis, as Stephen pointed out pretty much bang on relative to where we would have set ourselves out and with offices being about 81% and we re-weighted from retail towards the logistics.

We have our balance sheet at the 20% loan to value heading for 25% loan to value which brings the debt from €278 million up to €399 million which was one of the slides that Niall brought you through which is getting us up to the 25% loan to value. That's taking the committed spends and the projected end value which obviously within that you will get a valuation uplift as we de-risk on the development assets.

So we are pretty much where we want to be. But if we are making further allocation to capital into high risk, high reward, it's more than likely going to be more of the same in terms of exploiting the opportunity within our own portfolio, which is what we said at the interims within particularly Central Park and Horizon as opposed to looking for new projects. And we will continue to play that as our development is currently 10% of NAV, but that will rise as we allocate the next line of expenditure towards the new projects which is bringing the total aggregate projected value up to the €365 million.

And we are very happy with our sector weighting, we are happy with our balance sheet, we are happy with our development exposure. So recycling of capital is a theme but we have already done quite a bit and we will only do it in the context of exploiting either new buy opportunities or more likely opportunities within the current developments within Horizon and Central Park.

Colm Lauder

Okay. And on the Horizon and development opportunities and looking sort of longer-term view there and looking at how else you are going to grow and also your sector weighting, in terms of multiuse out there, would you be looking down the line of potentially office schemes around that area. Obviously Dublin Airport Authority are actively developing their own office scheme not too far away. Do you see opportunities to develop multiuse or mix-use schemes there moving away from now pure logistics?

Pat Gunne

It's hard to see how these things evolve. I mean when we built from the road which was about a 50 acre park, it began with a big shed for Musgrave's and ended up with extremely high office content units for people like Phillips. We don't really know. At the moment, we see it as a logistics location. But there is potential for high office content industrial, which would profoundly change the whole thing in terms of what we would aspire to achieve in total rent. I personally don't see it as an office park, but you never know. And obviously the unit that we are building for the luxury retail operation at the moment is a very intensive kind of building. It's not just a shed. So yes, the answer is, there is potential for a more intensive use than pure logistics but at the moment it's a pure logistic play that we are working on.

Caroline McCarthy

And Colin, just one thing to remember as well that the zoning for this area is for highway warehousing and logistics, not for offices like the DAA has.

Colm Lauder

Okay. Very good. Thank you all.

Stephen Vernon

Okay. Well, I will just say thank you very much everybody for listening in and obviously we are available to provide more color on this in detail if you want to come back to anyone of us, really. Thanks very much.

