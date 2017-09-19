Now Is The Time To Invest In Russia

Investing in Russia (NYSEARCA: RSX) brings many controversies with it. The comments on my Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) (OTCQX:GZPFY) article were filled with opposite views ranging from politics, attitude, trusting Russian management etc. Therefore, many shun an investment as soon as they hear it is related to Russia (NYSEARCA: ERUS) but this is exactly why Russia is the cheapest stock market in the world.
I discuss how things have started to change in Russia as the economy quickly adjusted to lower oil prices, look at macro fundamentals, currency potential, future catalysts and the best ways to invest. Enjoy the video!
Disclosure: I am/we are long NILSY.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.