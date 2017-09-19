Vestas Joining Forces With Tesla

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) (CPH:VWS) recently announced cooperation with Tesla (TSLA) to develop batteries to store wind energy. In this article, I will explain why I believe this is very good news for Vestas.

Vestas is a Danish company which dedicates itself to wind energy. After almost going bankrupt in 2012, it came back with a vengeance to become the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer in 2016. It is based in Denmark but its turbines are sold throughout the whole world, having a market share of 43% in the US.

To understand why the cooperation between Vestas and Tesla is a big step forward for Vestas, we need to take a look at the wind turbine market.

Wind turbine market

The wind turbine market has been growing tremendously in the 21st century. Wind power is certainly not a niche industry anymore, it is currently successfully competing with heavily subsidized incumbents across the globe. In the following picture, worldwide installed capacity of wind power is shown, measured in megawatt.

This trend is expected to continue. Total installed capacity of wind power is projected to increase from 60.72 gigawatt (GW) in 2013 to 404.25 GW in 2050 in the US alone, enough to power the homes of more than 300 million people.

Though the growth of installed capacity is expected to continue long into the foreseeable future, the amount of new installed wind capacity per year has been already showing a slowdown during the last years.

This slowdown means that it is very uncertain whether there will be more MW of wind turbines installed during the coming years compared with the top year, 2015.

Consolidation

This slowing of the growth is one of the reasons why the wind energy sector is currently in a consolidation phase. In 2016, the Bloomberg New Energy Finance list of biggest onshore wind turbines manufacturers looked like this:

Vestas is clearly holding the top spot in this list, but big changes are already taking place: in April 2017, a merger between Siemens Wind (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY) took place. This merger effectively created a big four of wind turbine manufacturers, where the four biggest companies have a combined market share of more than 50%.

Who are these big four? Let us take a brief look at the strengths and challenges of all four:

After the merger between the wind energy department of the German Siemens and the Spanish Gamesa, Siemens-Gamesa was created. The Siemens part of the company is not only big in onshore wind turbines, but it is one of the biggest offshore producers as well. Its production takes place both in Germany and China, making it a very internationally-oriented company. Growth in offshore wind turbines has been slow, though, and it experienced some setbacks because of costly inspections and replacements of bearings and rotor blades in some of its models.

The Gamesa part of the merger long experienced growth in its domestic market of Spain, until this came to a halt because of government market reforms. Gamesa has a very good market share in India and Latin America. Also, it is one of the few European wind turbine manufacturers having modest success in China. It is well-developed in the onshore market, but not very much in the offshore.

Together, these companies look like a good match with different geographical spread and strengths in both the offshore (Siemens) and the onshore (Gamesa) markets.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric has been active on the wind turbine market already for a long time. But the days where GE was able to rely on its home market for growth have long gone, and certainly with Trump in the office, there is no improvement to be expected here. The biggest change in the recent past was the merger between GE's energy division and the one of French Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY). This created more foothold for GE in Europe and a better position in the offshore market. It remains to be seen if Alstom and GE can integrate their wind operations in an efficient way.

Biggest recent product changes for GE have focused on the combination of software with hardware: the Digital Wind Farm promises to deliver real time data of turbines, allowing changes to make sure an optimum is reached in energy production.

Goldwind is a little known name outside of China, emerging relatively recently as China's biggest turbine manufacturer. Nearly all of its wind turbine capacity was installed in China itself, which makes it very dependent on this market. But Goldwind has been more active than other Chinese turbine manufacturers in looking abroad. The company signed contracts in South Korea, Romania and is also active in South Africa and Pakistan.

Vestas

Last but certainly not least, our company of focus: Vestas. Since its near-bankruptcy the business started becoming profitable again, even proposing a dividend of €0.52 in 2014. This dividend has subsequently grown to €0.91 and €1.31 in 2015 and 2016.

Vestas has turbines installed in 76 countries and is the most international of the four with regard to the spreading of the turbines installed. Lately, Vestas has been focusing more and more on growing the after-sales service business.

Innovation

As consolidation happens, turbine manufacturing companies will need to find new ways to stay relevant and competitive. This is very clearly seen in the strategies of many of these companies: they are trying to focus less on production of turbines, and more on the delivery of after-sales service. Also, innovations like real time data provision can create more efficiency with the products sold.

To stay competitive in a market which is not growing anymore, companies feel the need to innovate. This is why the cooperation between Vestas and Tesla is such a big deal. One of the biggest problems plaguing the wind industry is the storage of energy. Wind turbines are often positioned on remote locations and storage of energy or connections to the power grid can be very expensive. By attempting to create efficient and affordable batteries for storage of wind energy, energy cost can be lowered and wind turbines can be made more efficient. A wind energy company which solves this problem will greatly benefit from this. By joining forces with Tesla, Vestas might have a good shot at achieving this.

Not only will it try to tackle the energy storage problem, with Tesla, Vestas will have an immediate customer for its energy at its disposal. When huge amounts of renewable energy sources are connected to the grid, costly improvements in the electricity network are required. So why not create a Tesla charging station near a Vestas wind turbine without a grid connection?

Looking ahead

In the release of the Vestas Q2 report, it is shown that, though the results of the company were not as great as Q2 2016, its order backlog with regard to services has steadily increased from 2016 until now. This underlines the importance of the services for the business as a turbine manufacturer. Revenue and gross profit have decreased compared to 2016, which might be a sign that market consolidation has already taken place.

When comparing key figures of 2016 to values of the past, though, the picture for Vestas looks a lot better.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Revenue 10,237 8,423 6,910 6,084 7,216 Cash flow from operating activities 2,181 1,472 1,126 1,248 -73 Cash flow from investing activities -817 -425 -285 -239 -286 Free cash flow 1,364 1,047 841 1,009 -359 Gross margin 20.8% 17.9% 17.0% 14.7% 11.0% Earnings per share (EUR) 4.4 3.1 1.8 -0.4 -4.8 Dividend per share (EUR) 1.31 0.91 0.52 0.00 0.00

Revenue steadily increased, as have free cash flow and gross margin. This shows that, though the wind turbine market may be consolidating, Vestas is in a lot better position than it was the past couple of years.

Conclusion

By focusing its efforts on after-sales services and innovation, Vestas is taking big steps forward to secure its market for the near and distant future. New innovation is very important in the wind turbine market, and cooperation with the likes of Elon Musk can be a very important step to achieve this.

Vestas remains a very appealing company with almost no debt, a strong brand and good future prospects. Though the wind turbine market is no longer growing with regard to new installed capacity, focus for the future will be on service and innovation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.