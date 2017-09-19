Don't Brag About Your Lightning Pace, Slow And Steady Wins The Race

It’s no coincidence that my co-author and I titled our new book "The Intelligent REIT Investor".

REITs are securities that trade on exchanges, and like most value investors, I don’t believe in the efficient market hypothesis - that stock prices take all information about a company into account. Value investors believe that sometimes stocks are underpriced or overpriced.



As many faithful readers and subscribers know, I am a die-hard value investor, which simply means I am constantly looking for dividend-paying stocks that are on sale. However, I cannot adequately research all dividend-paying stocks in the universe, so I focus exclusively on REITs.

I began my REIT Research (subscription) service over four years ago, and since that time, I’m fortunate to have accumulated almost 40,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. I knew that when I started, some investors would be looking to make quick trades, without considering their long-term goals.

While there’s always the temptation for making a quick buck, I have tried to remain grounded, always steering away from the so-called “sucker yield” companies. There are plenty of double-digit dividend payers, but “as a true measure of safety, it's critical that investors analyze the underlying safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and the overall merit of the stock”.

As a REIT analyst, it’s my job to dig deep into the weeds, and that’s why you see over 1,000 research reports on Seeking Alpha. I spend countless hours examining REITs in hopes of filtering out the best and worst companies to own.

In a marathon, you have to conserve your energy so you have the strength and stamina to complete the race successfully. In the famous fable “The Tortoise and the Hare", the hare ridiculed the tortoise for being slow and challenged him to a race. The hare was so confident he could beat the tortoise that he took a nap during the race.

As you know, the hare awoke later to find he had lost the race.

Timing markets can be risky. Much like the hare, the sprinter causes confidence that forces mistakes and does not account for unforeseen events. Without conducting necessary due diligence, the hare insists on finishing fast instead of adhering to patience and discipline.

Conversely, building wealth is a marathon, not a sprint.

In a marathon, sometimes you have to conserve your energy so you have the strength and endurance to complete the race successfully. By focusing on steady growth stocks, you can win the long-term race and avoid volatility and the emotional roller coaster that keeps you up at night.

10 REITs To Help You Sleep Well At Night

Hare stocks, with their unpredictable earnings growth, are prone to volatility because their earnings are much more difficult to predict with accuracy. As a result, their future share prices and return prospects are harder to predict.

Steady growth stocks largely avoid all of this drama, and avoiding drama is a great way to prevent emotional mistakes. To assist with the selecting the most predictable dividend payers, I decided to create a basket of REITs called SWANs - an acronym that stands for “sleeping well at night”.

The goal for the SWAN portfolio is to identify tortoise-like stocks that have healthy projected earnings and dividend growth rates. Projecting future earnings is not an exact science, but the consensus is probably as accurate as anything you could generate on your own (I use F.A.S.T. Graphs for this data).

I decided to provide Seeking Alpha readers with a list of all of the SWANs, with a chart that illustrates the AFFO per share data (using consensus forecasts). The left side shows the AFFO/share and the right side illustrates the percentage growth. The far-right column illustrates the average AFFO per share growth from 2016 to 2019.

Data is critical to the successful construction of an intelligent REIT portfolio, and in my newsletter, I plan to provide similar spreadsheets on all of the REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab. As you see (above), I sorted all 25 SWANs from the top growers to the lowest, and I highlighted 10 SWANs that are in my Buy zone.

In other words, PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) expects to generate an average of 7.3% AFFO per share growth, but shares are too expensive to buy today. I also included Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in the Top 10 SWAN Buys because in 2017-2019 the company is expected to grow AFFO per share by around 5.5% (2016-2017 is hopefully an outlier year).

As a value investor, it’s important to start the process by selecting REITs that not only have a history of the most stable and predictable past earnings growth, but also have earnings growth rates that are projected to be a minimum of 10%.

I have researched all of the Top 10 SWANs, and you can click the names of these REITs to conduct further due diligence.

American Campus (NYSE:ACC): Campus REIT

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM): Shopping Center REIT

National Healthcare Investors (NYSE:NHI): Healthcare REIT

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR): Multi-Family REIT

Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT): Shopping Center REIT

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG): Industrial REIT

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC): Healthcare REIT

Realty Income (NYSE:O): Net Lease REIT

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG): Shopping Center REIT

Simon Property Group: Mall REIT

In summary

The tortoise - like steady growth stocks - is competitive in the long run, but there are times when the hare will run far ahead, and may even hold that lead for a long time.

It’s at these times that you must remain patient (think SPG, SKT, and KIM). Eventually, the hare will run out of steam - or even begin running back toward the starting line. By focusing on steady growth stocks, you can win the long-term race and avoid much of the stress that keeps you up at night.

When asked about investing philosophies, Warren Buffett explained:

“You need an intellectual framework, which you can get mostly from The Intelligent Investor. Then, think about businesses you can get your mind around if you really work at it. Then, you will do well if you have the right temperament.”

As Ben Graham said in Chapter 8 of The Intelligent Investor, “The market is there to serve you, not instruct you. If it does something silly, it gives you a chance to do something. It just sets prices. If it doesn’t give you an opportunity, go play bridge and come back the next day. And the nice thing is that the prices will be different".

Charlie Munger summed it best (with a bit of humor):

“All intelligent investing is value investing; then acquire more than you are paying for. Investing is where you find a few great companies and then sit on your ass.”

The Moral of the Story: Hare stretched and yawned and began to run again, but it was too late. Tortoise was over the line. After that, Hare always reminded himself, "Don’t brag about your lightning pace, for Slow and Steady won the race".

Note: I intend to provide weekly portfolio updates for all 5 portfolios, including over 125 REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab. Also, we evaluate each REIT in our monthly newsletter and score/evaluate each REIT on a variety of metrics. Our core portfolio - tactfully named “durable income” - has returned over 9% YTD.

