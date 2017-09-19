Fed: Decision Time

If the Fed reiterates its view of one more rate hike this year and three more in 2018, the market will have to adapt its expectations.

The Fed’s two-day conference begins on Tuesday, and will be followed by interest rate announcement and projections release on Wednesday. At its latest meeting in July, the FOMC stated it expects to begin implementing balance sheet normalization relatively soon. By doing so, the FOMC practically announced that balance sheet reduction will be initiated in September, and thus gave the market enough time for preparation in order to prevent another taper tantrum. Given the Fed’s extensive preparation, the markets should have no problem shrugging this off relatively soon.

The Fed’s balance sheet increased to as much as USD4.5 trillion through the course of various rounds of bond purchases. After QE3 ended in autumn 2014, the Fed prevented its securities portfolio from shrinking by reinvesting the maturities. It failed to define the balance sheet final target so far. However, it clearly published the plan on the road to normalization. In detail, the Fed plans to reduce the Treasury holdings by USD6 billion per month, while MBS holdings will be reduced by USD4 billion per month. The rate of balance sheet rundown will be accelerated every three months in a way that the reducing caps will be raised by USD6 billion in case of Treasuries and USD4 billion in case of MBS holdings. If the volume of maturing securities exceeds these limits, the excess will be reinvested. After twelve months of normalization, the maximum amount of USD50 billion balance sheet rundown per month will be reached.

As the balance sheet normalization plan is widely known, the market is far more interested in the Fed’s expectations regarding the future key interest rate path. According to the Bloomberg consensus expectations, only 40% of market currently expects to see another rate hike this year (see chart 2). In addition, the market is rather skeptical about the Fed’s hiking pace in 2018 and 2019 as well. The Fed funds futures with the maturity at 2018 year end imply a Fed funds interest rate of 1.5%, while the ones with the maturity at 2019 year end imply an interest rate of 1.64%. The current Fed fund interest rate target is 1.00-1.25%, which means the market is currently pricing just one rate hike through the course of this year and next, followed by one more rate hike in 2019. At the same time, the Fed’s so-called “dot plot” in June (see chart 1) showed that 12 out of 16 FOMC participants held the view that at least one more rate increase was due in 2017. In addition, the Fed’s projections for 2018 and 2019 imply three rate hikes of 25bp in each year. If the Fed’s newest projections show that the FOMC is sticking to its previous plans, the market will have to adjust its expectations, which will have implications on the various asset classes.

Chart 1: FOMC participants’ assessments of appropriate monetary policy

(Source: FOMC June statement)

Chart 2: Probability of a key rate hike of 25bp at the forthcoming FOMC meetings

(Source: Bloomberg)

The US economy expanded by 2.0% on average in 1H17, and the latest forecast for Q3 implies solid growth of 2.2%. The latter is largely in line with the Fed’s expectations of 2.2% growth in 2017. Employment growth has slowed a little, but this is not surprising at this level of unemployment rate. However, the average employment growth per month is still relatively high (176,000 in 2017 so far), which means the labor market is still creating enough jobs to put downward pressure on the unemployment rate. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is currently standing at 4.4%, just a tad above the Fed’s 2017 forecast of 4.3%.

Table 1: FOMC economic projections

(Source: FOMC June statement)

August CPI data were published last week and showed inflation acceleration from 1.7% to 1.9%. At the same time, the "core" inflation that excludes movements of volatile categories such as food or energy stayed unchanged at 1.7% in August. However, if you take a look at the month-over-month growth rates (see chart below), you can see that there was a substantial acceleration in the recent period after hitting the bottom in March. The Fed will be willing to look through the fact that "core" inflation is still slightly below the 2% target as long as it has evidence that the shorter-term dynamics are moving upwards.

Chart 3: CPI inflation movements - MoM growth in percentage points

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

That said, the recent hard data releases give the Fed no reason to significantly adjust the expected rate hike pace. If the majority of the FOMC votes in favor of another rate hike this year (as was the case in June), the market will receive a strong signal for a rate hike in December and will have to adapt its expectations. As market is pricing barely one rate hike through the course of this year and next, this would clearly come as a surprise, and would therefore have strong impact on the US dollar and US yields. All in all, if the Fed reiterates its view from June, we will likely see a strong dollar recovery, while the US yields should have no problem increasing by 20-30bp, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.