Northrop Grumman: $9 Billion Acquisition Of Orbital ATK Provides Growth And Higher Returns

It is a large acquisition, but Northrop Grumman has a strong balance sheet. The deal should add to future revenue and earnings growth potential.

By Bob Ciura

On September 18th, defense giant Northrop Grumman (NOC) announced it will acquire Orbital ATK (OA) for $9.2 billion, including net debt. Orbital shares jumped 20% on the news, while Northrop Grumman stock rose as well, up about 3%.

The rise in Northrop Grumman stock indicates shareholders approve of the deal, and it is easy to see why. Orbital fits very well within the areas Northrop Grumman already operates, while also providing new growth opportunities. Northrop Grumman is likely to see double-digit revenue and earnings growth over the next several years, which should also result in continued dividend increases of 10%+ each year.

Northrop Grumman is already a high-quality dividend growth stock. On May 16th, Northrop Grumman increased its dividend by 11%. This was the 14th consecutive annual dividend increase for the company. As a result, Northrop Grumman is a Dividend Achiever, which have raised dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

This article will discuss why Northrop Grumman’s credentials as a dividend growth stock should only improve after the Orbital deal.

News Overview

Northrop Grumman will acquire Orbital ATK in an all-cash deal, for approximately $7.8 billion, plus $1.4 billion of net debt. After the deal, Northrop Grumman expects to retain an investment-grade credit rating. Pro-forma net debt-to-adjusted EBIDTA is expected to be 3.1, which is a manageable amount of leverage.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2018. Orbital should fit very well within Northrop Grumman’s business model.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 7

Northrop Grumman and Orbital share similar corporate cultures, with an emphasis on innovation and technology. As a major defense contractor, Northrop Grumman relies heavily on innovation. This means acquiring Orbital’s capabilities, particularly in missiles and space technology, will be a huge asset to the company going forward.

Orbital designs technologies in aerospace and defense. It has three main businesses: Flight Systems, Defense Systems, and Space Systems. Its major products include launch vehicle, propulsion systems, satellites, missiles, and weapons.

Similarly, Northrop Grumman operates in the defense industry, with a focus on aerospace and mission systems. It operates three businesses:

Aerospace Systems (43% of revenue)

Mission Systems (40% of revenue)

Technology Services (17% of revenue)

It has a diversified sales mix, between customers and geographic focus.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation, page 8

The Aerospace Systems segment designs and develops manned aircraft, autonomous spacecraft, and laser systems. The Mission Systems segment provides mission solutions to the Department of Defense, intelligence communities, and various international and federal civil and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides logistics for global defense customers.

The acquisition should be a big boost to Northrop Grumman’s growth, particularly in its technology services.

Growth Prospects

After the acquisition is complete, not only will Northrop Grumman benefit from revenue growth, but it will also achiever significant cost synergies to drive earnings growth. Management expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings-per-share and free cash flow in the first year after the deal closes. Earnings growth will be fueled by expected pre-tax cost savings of $150 million each year, by 2020.

It is likely Northrop Grumman will reach its financial targets. It has competitive advantages, and a proven track record of delivering growth over the past several years.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation, page 36

Northrop Grumman’s technology portfolio has lagged behind its other businesses in recent periods, and could use a catalyst. Aerospace and mission systems were the best performers in 2016, with 9% and 2% revenue growth, respectively. Technology services revenue was flat in 2016. Company-wide sales increased 4%, to $24.51 billion. Cost cuts fueled 17% growth in adjusted earnings-per-share, to $12.19.

The company is off to a good start to 2017. Total revenue rose 6% through the first six months of 2017. Aerospace led the way, with 13% growth, followed by 2.5% growth in mission systems. Technology lagged behind, with a 2.4% revenue decline over the first half. Northrop Grumman expects pro-forma revenue of $29.5 to $30 billion for 2017, which means full-year revenue could increase 20%-22% in 2017.

Due to the acquisition, Northrop Grumman investors could expect higher returns moving forward.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Northrop Grumman stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 20. This is a slight discount to the S&P 500 Index, which has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Given the company’s strong growth rates, the stock does not appear to be overvalued. And, there could be room for its valuation multiple to expand slightly, particularly if growth accelerates after the acquisition.

Northrop's revenue growth could accelerate beyond the 6% rate seen over the first half of the year. Since the acquisition should add to Northrop Grumman's future revenue and earnings growth, the deal enhances the expected total returns moving forward. A breakdown of potential returns could now be as follows:

6%-8% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2%-4% share repurchases

1.5% dividend yield

Looking ahead, Northrop Grumman could generate total returns of roughly 10%-15% each year. Cash returns including share repurchases and dividends are a significant driver of total returns, thanks to the company’s strong free cash flow.

Source: July 2017 Investor Presentation, page 38

From 2012 to 2016, the company reduced its average share count by 27%. In addition, Northrop Grumman pays a 1.5% current dividend yield, and has potential to continue increasing its dividend by 10%+ each year going forward. The current annualized dividend payout of $4.00 per share represents less than 33% of adjusted earnings-per-share in 2016.

Final Thoughts

Large acquisitions are not automatically successful. But in this case, Northrop Grumman’s acquisition of Orbital makes sense from both a strategic and a financial perspective. Northrop Grumman has a strong enough balance sheet to finance the takeover. Plus, Orbital should provide significant revenue growth, with additional earnings growth potential through cost cuts.

Northrop Grumman was already an attractive dividend growth stock before the acquisition, and looks even better going forward.

Northrop Grumman may be slightly undervalued, but there are even cheaper stocks that are better buys today. Our exclusive service Undervalued Aristocrats provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.