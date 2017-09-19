Gold Weekly: How To Play The FOMC Meeting?

The Fed is set to announce the start of its passive QT, which will have implications for GLD.

Gold is off to a poor start to the week on risk-on mood and rising Fed tightening expectations.

Fed Chair Yellen, thinking about the coming balance sheet normalisation...

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers boosted their net long positioning for a 9th straight week over the reporting period (September 5-12) while spot gold prices weakened 0.7% from $1,342 per oz to $1,332 per oz.

The net long fund position - at 718.71 tonnes as of September 12 – increased 46.29 tonnes or 7% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by fresh buying (+53.65 tonnes w/w of long contracts), slightly counterbalanced by fresh selling (+7.36 tonnes w/w of short contracts).

The net long fund position in gold is up 595.77 tonnes or 485% in the year to date, marking its highest level since September 2016 (723.41 tonnes as of September 29, 2016).

My view

Fresh selling (i.e., accumulation of gross short positions) has picked up pace in the past two weeks following a substantial wave of short-covering over July 19-August 29.

The resurgence of shorts is consistent with the renewed bearishness in the macro backdrop for gold, namely a rebound in the dollar and US real rates, reflecting in part by lower US political uncertainty after president Trump managed to strike a deal with Democratic congressional leaders on September 6 to increase the debt ceiling and finance the government until mid-December.

That said, the gross short leg – at 47.90 tonnes as of September 12 – remains fairly low compared with its historical average of 92 tonnes and, a fortiori, its historical high of 343 tonnes (as of July 28, 2015).

In this context, investors need to acknowledge that a continuation of a bearish macro backdrop for gold (i.e., stronger dollar, higher US real rates) may prompt specs to build shorts at a more aggressive pace.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought 4.64 tonnes of gold last week (September 8-15), marking a seventh weekly net inflow in a row, according to my estimates.

Gold ETF holdings have increased 31.42 tonnes (+1.5%) since the start of September after increasing 40.24 tonnes in August.

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 150.87 tonnes of gold (i.e., an increase of nearly 8% in gold ETF holdings), which corresponds to a much smaller appetite than in the corresponding period of last year (621 tonnes of net inflows over January 1-September 15, 2016).

As of September 15, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,101 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view

ETF investors continue to have a bullish bias toward gold, as evidenced by last week’s buying on the dips. This also suggests that these gold ETF holdings are “sticky;” that is, held by long-term oriented investors rather than momentum-based market participants.

This was not necessarily evident in July when ETF investors sold nearly 70 tonnes of gold (a drop of 3.3%) in spite of an appreciation of 2.3% in gold prices over the period. But the recent dynamics in inflows/outflows into/from gold ETF holdings suggest that the majority of ETF investors holds gold with a long-term approach.

Although I concur that the vagaries of the dollar and US real rates – key macro variables of gold – will impact gold ETF buying/selling to a certain extent, ETF investors will remain relatively much less sensitive than the speculative community because 1) they tend to use less leverage and 2) gold is used more as a diversifier in a multi-asset portfolio.

All eyes on the September 20 FOMC meeting

The Fed meets on Wednesday, September 20, when a passive quantitative tightening (QT) is likely to be announced, effective October 1, according to most analysts.

As I noted in my previous note (Gold: Don't Panic Ahead Of Fed's Quantitative Tightening), the market seems to have already priced in this announcement (judging by the latest primary dealer survey). As a result, the market may follow a “buy the rumour, sell the news” logic, which would result in weakness in the dollar and a drop in US real rates, benefiting gold prices.

That said, I recognize that a more hawkish rhetoric deployed by the Fed (e.g., via a positive change to the Fed’s economic projections) may tighten global financial conditions, pushing gold lower. But this is unlikely given 1) ongoing US political uncertainty surrounding the implantation of the tax reform and 2) the negative short-term impacts of Hurricane Harvey, which have already been visible in US hard macro data released last week (e.g., retail sales, industrial production).

Bottom line: I expect the Fed to surprise more on the dovish side rather than the hawkish side.

Trading positioning

I have two leveraged long positions in GLD, the first being implemented on June 5 and the second on August 31, with a risk representing about 4% of my portfolio. This cannot illustrate in a better way my strong bullish bias toward gold at the present moment.

Let’s have a look at my usual GLD weekly chart:

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen above, GLD is down almost 3% from its 2017 high of $128.32 established earlier in September.

But the bullish breakout pattern remains valid in so far as GLD is far above the downtrend line from the all-time high. Also, the bullish crossover pattern (when 20 DMA>200 DMA in June) is intact.

It is important to understand that the uptrend in GLD will be a bumpy road and not a straight line. In other words, there will be plenty of fake bearish signals prompting market players to close out their long positions.

As a result, I will keep a humble and conservative approach toward my GLD trading. I set my stop-loss levels at a relatively wide level to make sure that my positions are not caught by the daily noise of the market.

Although a further decline in GLD cannot be ruled out in the immediate term (especially due to the Fed’s meeting), I expect the uptrend to survive and GLD to push further higher behind the end of the year. My guess (hope) is that GLD reaches $140 by year-end.

For the sake of transparency, I will continue to update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.