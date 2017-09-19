3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 19, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

AbbVie announces highly anticipated clinical data in CLL

AbbVie (ABBV) has made a big name for themselves through acquisition of ibrutinib, a blockbuster drug in CLL. They've also undertaken major research of their own, developing the Bcl-2 inhibitor venetoclax.

Both agents are approved for management of CLL in different forms. Venetoclax is currently only approved for previously treated disease-harboring deletion in chromosome 17p. This is a relatively narrow indication, but ABBV is looking to move this agent deeper into the standard of care.

First stop? Combination therapy with the anti-CD20 antibody rituximab in a broader population of patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. The MURANO study has been ongoing for several years now to investigate the benefit of venetoclax-rituximab compared with bendamustine plus rituximab.

And top-line findings have finally been announced! Recently, ABBV released via press release some key data. Specifically, MURANO met the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival.

Full data will be released at an upcoming conference. My money's on this year's ASH meeting, perhaps as a late-breaking abstract.

Looking forward: Tough to say how excited we can be about these findings before we know about safety, given the snake bite that occurred with Gilead's (GILD) idelalisib. However, so far venetoclax has made some important waves in CLL management, and the MURANO study would seem to be another step forward for ABBV in this space. I definitely look forward to seeing the full analysis of the data in the coming months!

Oncolytics Biotech sees a smoother way forward in breast cancer?

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCQX:ONCYF) has had a very good year in 2017, with favorable news coming out with the use of their oncolytic virus Reolysin in breast cancer, as phase 2 results showed improvement in overall survival at this year's AACR meeting.

In fact, it's looking increasingly likely that ONCYF is going to rest their hopes on this therapy, for which they intend to begin a pivotal study in the near future. And now they've provided an update of their communication from the FDA coming out of their phase 2 study.

Specifically, this meeting starts the conversation with the FDA the ONCYF wants to have regarding blazing a certain path forward in breast cancer, and the company came away from this meeting with high hopes for the pivotal study.

The phase 3 trial will likely recruit women with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer to receive Reolysin plus paclitaxel.

Looking forward: ONCYF still has a fair distance to go in their clinical investigations. However, it's always smart for a company to keep shareholders apprised of the progress they're making. The company may also face increasing competition from effective treatment options like the CDK4/6 inhibitors in the future. So it's difficult to appraise exactly where they'll be able to land within the treatment armamentarium, assuming they receive approval.

Pluristem jumps on the fast track in CLI

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) is one of a crop of pioneering companies in the field of regenerative medicine. One of their key projects is PLX-PAD, one of a line of mesenchymal-like stromal cells derived from placenta. The lead indication for PLX-PAD is currently critical limb ischemia (NYSE:CLI), a form of peripheral artery disease caused by blockage of arteries in lower extremities.

Currently, PLX-PAD is undergoing phase 3 study for patients with CLI and minor tissue loss. And the recent news from PSTI is that the FDA has granted fast track designation to PLX-PAD for CLI, which potentially qualifies PSTI for a priority review when they move to file for drug approval.

The fast track designation complements the uptake into an accelerated regulatory channel in Japan.

Looking forward: PSTI is chomping at the bit to get their first cell therapy to market. Considering the significant unmet need associated with severe CLI, cell therapy may end up providing a serious answer beyond the current standard of care. Still considering the phase 3 study started only this year, the company will not be able to use placebo-controlled data to apply for approval. The fast track designation opens up the possibility of breakthrough therapy designation and subsequent accelerated approval, pending positive results from the phase 3 trial.

