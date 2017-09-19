Nutrisystem Vs. Weight Watchers - Who Will Be The Biggest Gainer?

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) and Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) are both in the business of helping consumers lose weight. Over the past few quarters, both companies have consistently beat quarterly guidance, as their stock prices have shown. Year to date, NutriSystem is up nearly 50% while Weight Watchers is up some 250%. It's obvious WTW has been the winner so far, but how will this comparison fare going forward?

Nutrisystem Has Been Business As Usual

Nutrisystem's Q2 revenues reached $195 million, up 30% over the year, beating estimates by over $14 million. Earnings came in strong at $0.80, up 50% and beating estimates by $0.18. In addition to a strong quarterly earnings report, management raised FY17 guidance for both the top and bottom line. Revenues are now guided between $684 million and $694 million, which is a $31.5 million increase from the mid-point of the company's previous guidance. EPS is now forecasted to come in between $1.84 and $1.94. Its South Beach Diet brands continue to show signs of strength as management continues "... positioning it for meaningful top and bottom-line growth into 2018 and beyond," per CFO Mike Monahan.

These results are beginning to become the norm for Nutrisystem, as management remains very confident in its growth strategy. Since the company began marketing its programs as a multi-brand strategy in 2017, sales and earnings growth have beaten expectations. This strategy involves separating selling strategies for the Lean13 and South Beach Diet programs.

"New for 2017, Lean13 is designed to deliver weight loss of up to 13 pounds and seven inches in the first month. Also for 2017, South Beach Diet makes its debut as a structured meal delivery weight-loss program, following Nutrisystem, Inc.’s acquisition of the brand in December 2015." (Source: Company website)

NTRI data by YCharts

The stock has performed exceptionally well this year. Management has done well managing earnings, as the last time the top or bottom line missed estimates was in Q4 2014, when revenues missed by $0.30 million. Despite missing earnings, revenues were still up 12% for the quarter. Nutrisystem's next earnings release is slated for 10/25. I would expect nothing less than a top and bottom line beat.

Watch Out! Weight Watchers Has A New Leader

In case you haven't been following the stock, Weight Watchers is up over 330% the past year and up 250% year to date. This has vastly outperformed the S&P 500, which is up 12%.

The story behind Weight Watchers is a bit different than Nutrisystem. The stock struggled throughout 2016, as the company missed revenue estimates for four consecutive quarters. After a dismal performance, former CEO James Chambers resigned as the stock went sub-$10. The search for a new CEO began and was spearheaded by none other than Oprah Winfrey. This past April, Mindy Grossman was announced as Weight Watchers' newest CEO. Since Mindy talking the helm, the stock has appreciated over 100%.

Q2 earnings showed revenues up 10% to $342 million, beating estimates by $12 million. Earnings also beat estimates by $0.16, coming in at $0.67 per share. Management was confident strong growth would continue across the domestic and international markets, largely in Europe. As a result, similar to Nutrisystem, Weight Watchers management raised FY17 guidance. Revenues are now projected to approach $1.3 billion with EPS of $1.57-1.67. (Source: Company Earnings Report)

WTW data by YCharts

This growth story has continued since Mindy was announced as the new CEO. She continues to focus on the overall Weight Watchers experience exhibited through customers' stories. During the earnings release, Mindy was quoted as saying, "Year-over-year, every geographic segment posted End of Period Subscribers growth in Q2, demonstrating Weight Watchers' global reach and appeal." Continuing this growth pattern in all geographies will surely lead to additional earnings beats and the stock outperforming the market.

The Target Market Is Getting Larger

Due to the changing demographics in their targeted geographies, namely the United States and Europe, both companies have the opportunity to continue this growth trajectory. The United States is known for its obese culture. Eating fast food from McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) while sitting on our couches watching baseball has been a part of American culture. But times are beginning to change. The rise in fast casual dining such as Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) have added positive influences on Americans' lifestyle.

Source: State of Obesity

Obesity trends continue to move upwards in the United States. Especially since the turn of the century, this chart depicts each state (signified by a specific line) seeing obesity rates skyrocket. With newer trends of a healthy lifestyle and watching food consumption, the American public is beginning to take the initial steps to move away from obesity. Europeans typically have a healthy, more fit lifestyle; however, the population of individuals who are obese is not as far from the United States as one may think.

Source: World Health Organization

The percentage of individuals who identify as obese is lower in Europe when compared to the United States, in some cases by over 10% of the population. Colorado was the least obese state with 22.3% of the population identifying in this category. This compares to a majority of the European countries claiming their obesity rate is between 20% and 26%. While there are few European countries above the 26% obesity mark, a majority of the United States is above that threshold. United States continues to come in as more obese than our European counterparts; however, the spread is beginning to narrow.

Trends such as the decline in fast food restaurants and the increase in physical activity will assist in a healthier lifestyle throughout the globe. However, obesity continues to remain of concern as Nutrisystem and Weight Watchers continue to bring forward potential solutions.

Valuation

While both of these companies have experienced significant growth over the past 12 months, their valuations do not conform to historical norms. Earnings are projected to grow at 20%+ for both companies with consistent double-digit top line growth. The values below used figures from market close as on 9/15/17.

Source: Morningstar

On a trailing P/E basis, both companies are rich in terms of valuation. Even when looking at a forward P/E basis, both the companies trade higher than the market average. Granted their growth rates are well above average, as signified by the 20%+ earnings growth. When comparing the two companies, Weight Watchers looks to be the better long-term investment. Fundamentally, the two companies will have significant opportunity for growth prospects in the current market.

However, Weight Watchers, re-energized by a new CEO and with the backing of Oprah Winfrey, looks to be the better investment. With a lower P/E, higher projected earnings growth, and lower PEG ratio, what's not to love about this investment?

Conclusion

Both of these companies have outperformed the market for all of 2017, and that trend does not seem to be slowing down. Any momentum investor would have done exceptionally well if either stock was in their portfolio. However, in an apples to apples comparison, Weight Watchers looks to be the better investment. One of the determining factors in this case could be the PEG ratio, which measures the P/E ratio to earnings growth. A PEG under 1 signifies a relatively undervalued stock, while a PEG over 1 would look overvalued.

Weight Watchers has reported strong earnings the past few quarters, and this trend looks to continue in the upcoming earnings reports. Under the new leadership, this company is redefining its brand and sales process in an attempt to take control over the global obesity issue. This stock looks ripe for continued long-term growth, and at this valuation, is an attractive pick-up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.