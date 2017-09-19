The Bond Market Reacts: Equifax Inc.

Despite these moves, the ratio of reward (credit spread) to risk (default probability) for Equifax bonds is still in the top 5-10% of all heavily traded bonds.

The statistically predicted credit rating has fallen from A- to BBB+, with no change in the actual BBB+ credit rating.

The stock price has dropped almost 50 points, and the 10-year cumulative default probability has increased from 2.36% to 3.15%.

Bond price drops for Equifax issues ranged from 2 to 11 points in the days since the announcement of the breach of financial data on 143 million Americans.

The announcement on September 7 that the confidential information of 143 million American consumers had been hacked from Equifax Inc. (EFX) had the expected impact on bond trading volume and prices in Equifax issuers on September 8:

The bonds due 2021 fell 0.49 to 99.27, relative to the traded price in light trading on September 7. The bonds due 2022 fell 1.27 to 102.30 compared to the prior trade on August 28. The issue due in 2026 dropped 2.98 to 97.82 versus the prior trade on September 7. The bonds due 2037 traded only $20,000 in volume and were down 2.27 compared to the previous trade on August 21. Trading volume on September 7 was unaffected by the news, with only $26,000 in trading volume in 2 issues:

The Equifax bonds due 2028 fell 11.65 on September 15 compared to August 23, the most recent day in which trading volume exceeded $1 million on the bonds, settling at 113.66:

Appendix A shows the evolution of the credit spreads and 1 and 10 year default probabilities for each of the traded bonds from September 1 to September 15.

Given that the stock price has fallen from the September 7 closing price of 142.72 to a price in the 93-94 range at the time this note was prepared, what are the prospects for a halt in dividends or a bankruptcy of the firm? We address those issues in the rest of this note.

Equifax Probabilities of Default

Default probabilities for a public firm are typically stated in one of two ways: on a cumulative basis or on an annualized basis, the way that bond yields and credit spreads are quoted. The cumulative default probabilities for Equifax have shifted up substantially from September 6, prior to the announcement, to the close of business on September 15:

We use the most current version of the public firm default models of Kamakura Risk Information Services in the chart above. The dark blue line is the current cumulative default probability by years to maturity. The lighter blue line is the cumulative default probability at the close on September 6. The probability that Equifax Inc. fails within the next 10 years is 3.15% using the newest version of the Kamakura default models, KDP (for Kamakura Default Probability) JC6 (Jarrow-Chava version 6). On September 6, this probability was much lower at 2.36%, a difference of 0.79%. At 3 years, the cumulative default probability for Equifax is now 0.52%, and at 5 years the cumulative default probability is 1.12%. For more on the default probabilities from Kamakura Risk Information Services, please see Appendix B.

The term structure of default quoted on an annualized basis is given in this chart. Again, the dark blue line represents the annualized default probabilities on September 15 and the light blue default probabilities represent the annualized default probabilities on September 6.

What does this mean for common shareholders’ outlook for dividends from Equifax Inc.? Because dividends obviously cease upon bankruptcy, the probability that the dividend is zero in 10 years is at least the cumulative default probability of 3.12%. The company can still be in business in 10 years but paying zero dividends. The probability of this scenario is not provided by Kamakura but a rough guess is that this would add another 5%, for a total probability of zero dividends of about 8%.

Current and Implied Credit Ratings for Equifax Inc.

The current annualized 0.32% 10-year annualized default probabilities for Equifax are not high relative to other firms rated BBB+ by S&P Global. As the chart below shows, there are 53 firms with a BBB+ rating and a 10-year annualized default probability of 0.30% to 0.40%. The 0.32% figure for Equifax is well below the BBB+ average of 1.06%.

On September 6, before the data breach, the statistical prediction by Kamakura of Equifax’s credit rating was A-, higher than the current rating from S&P Global:

After the data breach, the predicted rating from Kamakura fell to the current actual level of BBB+:

Should Equifax Bond Holders Sell Their Bonds?

Looking at the reward (credit spread) relative to the risk (default probability) of Equifax bonds, the best value Equifax bond is the issue due in 2028. It is the 42 nd best value bond issue of 1,877 bond issues that traded at least $1 million on Friday, September 15. The second best issue, the bonds due 2021, rank 82 nd, within the top 5% of all bonds traded. The only other bonds traded were the bonds due in 2022, which ranked 145th and fell well within the top 10% of all bonds.

Because the reward is much higher, relative to the risk, than at least 90% of the bonds traded in the US market on Friday, we recommend that Equifax bond holders maintain their current holdings as long as the current rankings are sustained.

Appendix A: Spread and Default History for Selected Equifax Bonds

Graphs Span the Period from August 1 to September 15, 2017

Blue Dots: Traded credit spread

Orange Line: Annualized 1 year default probability

Green Line: Annualized 10 year default probability

Appendix B: Background on Default Probabilities Used

For an example of how to apply modern default probabilities for risk management and portfolio selection, please see the introduction to Kamakura’s premium service The Corporate Bond Investor and this week’s ranking of the most heavily traded corporate bond issues by “best value.”

The Kamakura Risk Information Services version 6.0 Jarrow-Chava reduced form default probability model (abbreviated KDP-jc6) makes default predictions using a sophisticated combination of financial ratios, stock price history, and macro-economic factors. The version 6.0 model was estimated over the period from 1990 to 2014, and includes the insights of the recent credit crisis. Kamakura default probabilities are based on 2.2 million observations and more than 2,700 defaults. The term structure of default is constructed by using a related series of econometric relationships estimated on this data base. KRIS covers 38,000 firms in 68 countries, updated daily. Free trials are available at Info@Kamakuraco.com.

General Background on Reduced Form Models

For a general introduction to reduced form credit models, Hilscher, Jarrow and van Deventer (2008) is a good place to begin. Hilscher and Wilson (2016) have shown that reduced form default probabilities are more accurate than legacy credit ratings by a substantial amount. Van Deventer (2012) explains the benefits and the process for replacing legacy credit ratings with reduced form default probabilities in the credit risk management process. The theoretical basis for reduced form credit models was established by Jarrow and Turnbull (1995) and extended by Jarrow (2001). Shumway (2001) was one of the first researchers to employ logistic regression to estimate reduced form default probabilities. Chava and Jarrow (2004) applied logistic regression to a monthly database of public firms. Campbell, Hilscher and Szilagyi (2008) demonstrated that the reduced form approach to default modeling was substantially more accurate than the Merton model of risky debt. Bharath and Shumway (2008), working completely independently, reached the same conclusions. A follow-on paper by Campbell, Hilscher and Szilagyi (2011) confirmed their earlier conclusions in a paper that was awarded the Markowitz Prize for best paper in the Journal of Investment Management by a judging panel that included Prof. Robert Merton.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.