Alabama Power: This 5.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Alabama Power Co, which is a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B4 Filing by Alabama Power Co - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 10M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $242.125 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Alabama Power Co 5.00% Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: ALP-Q) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.00%. The stock received a bear investment grade rating (BBB according to S&P) and is callable as of 10/01/2022. ALP-Q is currently trading a little above par and has 4.84% Current Yield and 4.64% Yield-to-Call.



Source: Author's spreadsheet

By all means this is a YTC chart which is not very attractive to most income investors, but by taking a look at the issuing company one may want to reconsider and take into account the factor of stability.

The Company

Alabama Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) along with Georgia Power, Gulf Power, and Mississippi Power.



These subsidiaries provide retail electric service and are regulated by federal energy agencies and the public service commissions in the states they serve. The state commissions determine fair electric rates, oversee what project costs (such as those associated with environmental controls or plant construction) can be recovered and define the profit margin utilities can make in retail markets.

You can find some price and dividend information for SO in the chart below:

Source: Fastgraphs.com

SO is an extremely stable company that had paid $2.22 dividend for the common stock for the last year, which means over $2.21B yearly dividend as an absolute value. Moreover, the market cap of Southern Company is around $49B.

Capital structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Southern Company's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.



Source: Morningstar.com

The Southern Company Family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with other securities issued by Southern Company and its subsidiaries.



Source: Author's spreadsheet

There are 5 more issues trading on NYSE:

- Southern Co 6.25% Series 2015A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2075 (NYSE: SOJA)

- Southern Co 5.25% Series 2016A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2076 (NYSE: SOJB)

- Alabama Power Co 5.83% Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: ALP-O)

- Georgia Power Co 6.125% Series Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:GPE-A)



- Mississippi Power Co 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: MP-D).

The company used part of the proceeds from this newly issued preferred stock to exercise the Call Option on ALP-O. In the table below, there is some information about the issue that the company redeemed.



Source: Author's spreadsheet

With this refinancing, Alabama Power is saving themselves 0.83% on yearly basis.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the Electric Utilities sector (according to FinViz.com) by their % of par and current yield.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This should give you a better idea of where this new product stands in comparison with its relative peer group.

The preferred stocks only:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Important notice is that all of these preferred stocks pay qualified dividend except NEE-C and HE-U, which are not exactly worth investing in at this point given the active Call Option and capital at risk which comes along the current market price.



Special Considerations

According to a filing by Alabama Power Co:

Before 10/1/2022, the Company shall have the right to redeem the new Class A Preferred Stock, in whole but not in part, following the occurrence of a Rating Agency Event, at a redemption price equal to $25.50 per share of the new Class A Preferred Stock to be redeemed, plus an amount equal to the amount of the accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to but excluding the redemption date. “Rating Agency Event” means a change to the methodology or criteria that were employed by an applicable nationally recognized statistical rating organization for purposes of assigning equity credit to securities such as the new Class A Preferred Stock on the date of original issuance of the new Class A Preferred Stock, which change reduces the amount of equity credit assigned to the new Class A Preferred Stock as compared with the amount of equity credit that such rating agency had assigned to the new Class A Preferred Stock as of the date of original issuance thereof.

Source: 8-A Filing by Alabama Power Co.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of over $250M it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock Ishares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of the new preferred stock after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.



Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and ALP-Q is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.



This is a purely informational article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.