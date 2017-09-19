More Competition Within Existing Asset Pies (Video)

We discuss Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) building Cool Office to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), real estate agents' fees being under attack, economic modeling flaws, mortgage rates, and the bond markets in this real estate market video.

Whether it is real estate or any other asset class like human capital, you need to differentiate! This is why we are seeing price deflation in many areas of our economy and price inflation in other areas. If you happen to have a sought-after talent that companies need, they will bend over backwards for you. If you are easily replaced by a robot, expect reduced pricing power. It's Economics 101. Unfortunately, Central Banks have gotten involved in managing financial assets to such a degree that real estate prices are not reflective of the underlying fundamentals of the overall economy if you take Central Banks and artificially low interest rates out of the equation.

This is why Real Estate purchases at the height of flawed Monetary Policy Measures often lose value when the market recalibrates in a world where ultimately the underlying fundamentals matter. To get the most out of your real estate investment, ask yourself what differentiates your asset from the rest of the market. If you cannot list at least one unique potential driver, or two or three smaller differentiators within your direct competition for future buyers, then avoid the investment altogether, as there are better real estate investments. We live in a world of increasing competition where more people are fighting over basically the existing limiting scope of "The Good Stuff"! Moreover, nobody wants or to put it another way, there isn't a lot of demand for "The Bad Stuff"! This is a metaphor - think about the implications across a broad spectrum of paradigms.