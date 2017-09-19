ERC: Ruined By An Unsustainable Policy

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers.

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) is a fund that I looked at previously but I never wrote about. From what I recall it had an interesting asset mix and I liked the focus on lower interest rate sensitivity. For whatever reason though I chose to pass it up.

Over the last two weeks I have had both readers and subscribers ask me about the fund so here it is, pushed to the top of the list.

Why did I pass it up? What's the current opportunity? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Wells Fargo

Managers: Chris Kauffman (05 Sep 2008), Michael Lee (25 Jun 2003), Niklas Nordenfelt (09 Jul 2010), Alex Perrin (25 Jun 2003), Phil Susser (09 Jul 2010), Christopher Wightman (29 Jun 2012), Noah Wise (14 Jan 2015)

AUM: $506 million common assets, $693 million investment exposure.

Historical Style: Global Income, Non-Investment Grade

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest-rate risk.

Number of Holdings: 615

Current Yield: 9.68% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 6/25/2003

Fees: 1.77% expense ratio. 1.22% base expenses + .55% interest expenses. (As of 4/30/2017). Today I believe it is around .12% higher based on increase in leverage expenses.

Discount to NAV: 8.14%

The Sales Pitch

Unlike many of the funds which we looked at in recent history, the fund's goal is not necessarily to be invested in certain asset classes, such as tax free munis, covered calls, etc.

The fund's goal is the end result of having a high level of income while limiting its overall exposure to US interest rate risk.

Sounds great? Right? Of course it does. Who doesn't want high income while limiting interest rate risk?!

This is where investors need to start looking at the fund in light of the current economic environment.

I like to bring up the example of insurance, such as life, disability, etc.

With insurance there are three components. There is the Benefit, ie how much you will get paid. There is the premium, ie how much you are paying monthly/annually for it, and there is the contract's language, meaning the terms and conditions.

You as the buyer get to control two out of the three factors. The insurance company will control the other.

Do you want a high benefit and a low premium? Great. It means that the policy will have really restrictive language... ie Accidental Death policies... What is an accident?

Do you want a high benefit and a GOOD policy that actually pays out? Get ready for higher premiums.

Low premiums but a good policy? You will have to settle for a lower benefit.

What does it have to do with investments? Because the same thing applies.

If you want high income (in a low interest rate environment), AND you want flexibility that comes with low duration... you know what it means... pretty junky holdings and or risk that comes with leverage.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

And that is exactly how this fund generates its income.

The fund states it will invest in a diverse basket of asset classes and that is certainly attractive. Investors NEED to know however that junk bonds, bank loans, and emerging market debt are not traditionally your higher quality, lower risk asset classes.

Again, please note, there is nothing wrong with owning those asset classes if you know the risks, but you have to know the risks!

The Portfolio

Unlike BlackRock, Nuveen and a few other sponsors, closed end fund information on Wells Fargo's website is spartan at best. Information is present but not readily presented on the website. You have to dig into documents and fact sheets to get information. In many cases you have to go to third party sources to analyze the data.

The asset allocation as of the last update shows the fund is predominately invested as expected of high yield fund in the current environment.

High yield bonds, EM sovereigns, and bank loans make up the majority of the portfolio. The higher quality mortgage exposure is minimal.

As bad as the website is, I will give Wells Fargo credit for providing a monthly spreadsheet with fund holdings. You can see the list and download the spreadsheet here.

Looking at the top 10 holdings we can see some meaningful positions taken, especially for a fund with over 600 holdings. The top 10 holdings make up more than 16% of the fund's assets, not too concentrated but also not meaningless.

The top holding is 2.3% in a Wells Fargo money market fund.

Emerging markets government debt makes up the good deal of the top 10.

Looking at the underlying credit quality shows us the fund's assets are pre-dominantely below investment grade.

Just 13.7% of the fund is rated A or better. If we include the lowest investment grade rating of BBB/Baa, 37.7% is investment grade. This includes a lot of the emerging makets bonds which are bringing up the average.

61.9% is rated BB/Ba or lower.

Just .01% is Not Rated. Personally I would be okay with more unrated credit than junk bond rated. We have talked about this in the past, but let me restate for those that missed it. Just because a bond is not rated, it does not mean it is bad. It may merely mean the bond was too small to be worth getting rated. In many cases if the buyer is big enough to take out the whole offering and they have done their own due diligence, what's the point of paying to get the bonds rated?

Looking at the fund's portfolio stats give us a slightly incomplete picture.

As per the latest fact sheet, the fund's average effective maturity is 5.5 years. This seems fine.

The fact sheet does give us duration, the measure of risk. From the fact sheet we get an "average duration" of 3.6 years. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV would decline by 3.6%.

The problem however is that the number may be misleading?

As per CEFConnect, the average duration as of the end of Q1 was 4.8 years.

This can mean 2 things. Either 1st, the fund has further lowered the duration from Q1 to Q2... OR Wells Fargo gave us the holdings duration and NOT the fund's duration which would be leverage adjusted.

If we take the 3.6 years number given by Wells Fargo and apply the 27% leverage, we would be in the 4.57 year ballpark, which is what I believe it is.

Personally I believe WF beyond having a bad website, should give us leverage adjusted numbers and not the lower base numbers.

Beyond that, the only way to get those numbers would be from the fact sheets and they are not anywhere on the main CEF website.

As far as the duration number, it is okay, just slightly better than some of the other funds we looked at in recent history. Ultimately you have to decide what you value more, a lower duration from quality or shorter maturities.

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.1075 per share monthly distribution. The distribution was flat through February 2017 however has since increased.

Source: CEF Connect

All of this changed in March of this year when the distribution was increased significantly.

Looking back over the last few years, the fund has had rate cuts and has fairly consistently paid return of capital as part of the distribution.

As we previously discussed, return of capital is a tax concept and not an economic concept. For equity income funds, I am 100% okay seeing ROC as part of the distribution as unrealized gains/losses gains are a part of it. For a fixed income fund however, it is a "YUGE" red flag.

Looking at the most recently available earnings information we can see the fund has averaged $.0822 in earnings. With a $.1075 distribution the fund is over distributing. Only 76% of the distribution is covered from earnings. For an income fund, red flag.

The fund was also sitting on an overdistribution, a $-.1914 UNII as of 4/30/2017, the time of the last semi-annual report.

Looking over the fund's financial history as of the last semi-annual report we can see the fund has for the most part over-distributed by paying out more than the Net Investment Income, and in a number of years, 2013, 2014, and 2015, realized investment losses added to the misery.

So, so far we have learned the fund is over distributing and is sitting on a negative UNII, both red flags for a fixed income fund.

Top that off, the fund started increasing it's distributions as of March. WTH is going on?

Did some digging and there is our answer.

Sometime earlier this year the fund has adopted a new distribution policy where it would distribute at LEAST 9% of the fund's NAV. As an insult, this was not spoken about anywhere in the latest semi-annual report or listed on the website.

Game, Set, Match.

Leverage

Unlike many fixed income funds which issue preferred shares for leverage, ERC has a credit facility from other banks.

The fund has a $187 million borrowed on a $230 million line of credit, which represents about 80% drawn.

The fund pays an interest rate of Libor + .70% on any drawn amounts. Today LIBOR is around 1.17% so the fund's average would be right around 1.87%. (if they use overnight LIBOR).

Since 4/30 LIBOR has increased from .92% to 1.17%. Based on this I estimate the fund's annual expense is now about .12% higher. (based on common assets.)

My big issue with this fund however is that there is "no specific contract expiration date, but the Facility can be terminated upon 180 days' notice."

Unlike other CEFs, in case we have another credit bubble, the fund may be forced to delever and sell at the bottom if the credit facility is closed and the fund is unable to find new financing.

The Numbers

The fund currently yields 9.68% and is trading at a discount of 8.14%.

Over the last year the fund's NAV has stayed fairly consistent. The NAV did have a massive drop in November but recovered. It may be data error?

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount after going through an initial IPO.

Looking at the 2008 GFC period we can see the discount to NAV opened up to as much as 35%. This is not uncommon for a levered fund and it likely had issues with "defaulted" leverage interest rates. This may be an issue in the future as the fund is now borrowing from a line of capital and not committed equity.

Looking next at the performance, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 11.35%. The price per share increased 3.74% while the NAV increased 2.62%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has declined about 1% since the beginning of the year.

ERC data by YCharts Over the last year the fund is up 15.29% on a total return basis. The price per share increased 5.05% while the NAV gained a smaller 2.26%. Over the last year the fund's discount to NAV declined 2.5% or so.

This fund is a bit tough to benchmark because on one hand it is a "limited duration" fund. On the other it is a global fixed income fund that has emerging market bond exposure.

Let's take a look at how it does against both. I have select the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV), the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH), the Nuveen Multi-Sector Income Fund (JMM) and for good measure of "diversification" the Nuveen Select Tax Free 2 Fund (NXQ). Lastly, let's take a look at a broader iShares US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).`

Year to date, on a total return basis ERC has performed well. While it has beat its limited duration peer EVV, it comes in behind the similar Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH). The Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund returned a respectable 8.33% and surprisngly, the high quality municipal income fund (NXQ) achieved just 2% less than the "junky" ERC.

ERC Total Return Price data by YCharts As with other funds that over-distribute, it is critical to look at the underlying NAV.As we can see looking at the actual portfolio, NXQ was actually the best at growing the portfolio, beating its Global High Income sibling ( JGH ) by 1 basis point.

Looking over the last year the trends still hold true.

On a total return basis, (JGH) has been the top performer, outperforming (ERC). (ERC) did outperform the Eaton Vance limited duration fund.

Even though (JGH) has a similar credit quality focus to (ERC) it has been able to significantly outperform by investing in EM and Global corporates rather than sovereign bonds.

In an interesting twist, over 3 years, all 5 closed end funds performed quite closely on a total return basis. If we take taxes into account, the municipal bond fund would come out ahead on an after tax basis.

To look at the 5 year number we had to remove (JGH) from our comparison.

Over this time-frame the Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) did outperform (ERC). ERC did outperform the EV Limited Duration fund by a few basis points.

Over the long term, ERC has been a good fund, outperforming the other investments we have looked at. Taking into account the GFC, the fund has achieved a 125.7% total return.

On the performance front, there is nothing out of the ordinary that would make me either want to invest in the fund or want to run away from it.

Keep in mind that the fund's future performance will be impacted by its current distribution policy so the previous performance should be taken with a grain of salt for at least the fund.

One thing for certain though, with the current distribution policy, the health of the NAV would be a prime concern.

Even over the course of an amazing BULL market for fixed income, the fund is still down more than 20.5% on its Net Asset Value over the last 10 years.

The new distribution policy will be even more aggressive and that should scare income investors away.

Bottom Line

Such a shame, another decent fund RUINED by what I believe is an unsustainable distribution policy. One fund which we looked at with a similar unsustainable policy is the MFS Intermediate Income Fund (MIN) which I discussed in "MIN: Good Fund Ruined By Policy."

Unlike MIN however, the fund's performance over the last few years has been nothing extraordinary and the underlying assets are significantly riskier.

As an investment the fund is nothing special and I would have serious concerns with its current distribution policy.

As a trade, the fund is currently neither cheap or particularly expensive.

At one point in November the fund was trading at a 14% discount to NAV which would be a good deal.

Today the fund is at 8.14% discount to NAV which is pretty much the average of the last year.

In the grand scheme of things the discount is still on the smaller side of what was averaged over the last 3 and 5 years.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Wells Fargo - ERC.

My Take & How To Implement

What I Think

I don't see any reason to either invest in the fund or buy it as a trade today. It is not abnormally cheap as a trade.

As a long term investment, the fund has failed to consistently cover it's distribution over the last 5 years or so and we can see it in the continuous decrease in the NAV.

More importantly I think management turned "suicidal" by adopting a 9% distribution policy which will further decimate the NAV.

The distribution is not sustainable without MASSIVE leverage.

Unfortunately the "increase" in the distribution will likely attract many people to the fund who merely look at "discount" and "distribution."

Income investors who will depend on the distribution will not be too happy seeing their monthly stream go down in the long term. (unless interest rates SHOOT up and bonds start yielding 8%+ ).

From the sponsor side, modifying the distribution policy does not make me think better of Wells Fargo.

The website is horrible and the information is not as accessible or transparent as we can expect of many other sponsors. The good thing is however is that Wells Fargo, like Nuveen publishes a monthly update of the holdings.

Best Way To Implement

Don't.

In reality if you would own it as a trade, it would be just that, a trade until the discount comes down.

As an investment, if you do want to own it for whatever reason, it would be a bad core holding in your fixed income portfolio for the sole reason that it does not commit to specific asset classes and goes to where it feels the best opportunities are.

As an actively managed investment that seeks "alpha," it belongs as a satellite type investment that would enhance the core.

For example... say your core is a diversified taxable fixed income or tax free muni portfolio. You can use ERC to "enhance" the core's income stream.

I hope you found this of interest. Not so much for the fund but more as an example of how you can do due diligence on an investment from the top down.

I hope you enjoyed this article and it was helpful in your due diligence sure. I also hope you now have a good understanding of the type of research we do beyond what you see in the regular articles.

