New Cloud-Pricing Plan Underscores The Perpetual Headwind Amazon Now Faces

Amazon is least fiscally prepared to handle the continued narrowing of margins that appear to be in the cards.

The ongoing commoditization of cloud computing services was already putting pressure on prices and margins, for all providers.

Two and a half years ago, yours truly here penned some thoughts about the brewing price war among cloud computing service providers that would eventually commoditize the business, paring its profitability back to minimal levels, posing a pretty significant risk to Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). See, its cloud computing arm -- Amazon Web Services, or AWS -- is not only its fastest-growing unit, it's also the e-commerce giant's most profitable venture. Last quarter, AWS was responsible for $916 million worth of operating profits, offsetting a net loss for its sales of retail goods.

Well, bad news for those investors who thought the success and profits (and profit growth) of AWS would never stop. With today's announcement of a change in the way Amazon Web Services is priced, the AWS margins are about to face even more serious pressure as the cloud computing price cold war just turned into a hot war.

Let the Price Wars Begin

In short, Amazon Web Services will now start charging its customers by the minute for access to its servers, rather than by the hour. The switch is widely expected to translate into less revenue and therefore less margins for Amazon unit, but without lowering any fixed or even variable operating costs for the company's massive storage banks.

It wasn't a coincidence.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) unveiled per-minute pricing in 2013. Inasmuch as then-Google didn't offer much in the way of features and tools like Amazon or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) did, though, that in itself didn't turn into a huge draw. As of the second quarter, Alphabet's Google still only controlled 5% of the cloud computing market, falling to a distant fourth behind the commanding lead of Amazon's 33% market share.

Microsoft hasn't fared much better, even though it's been charging on a per-minute basis since shortly after Google introduced that pricing scheme. Its 11% market share as of Q2, though up 3% on a year-over-year basis, still leaves it in a distant second despite the appeal of its Azure cloud computing management platform. Interestingly, though it all happened without much fanfare or attention, Microsoft announced per-minute pricing for its container-based cloud computing platform earlier this year.

The fact that Amazon has finally acquiesced and followed suit is a tacit sign that it realizes it's losing business to its rivals, as users have finally mastered the art of minimizing their cloud costs and, where necessary, successfully making a switch to a different competitor's cloud platform.

That's the complicated way of describing the commoditization I suggested was in the cards back in 2015.

There's other evidence pointing in this direction. For instance, Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) are both dropping Amazon Web Services as the backbone for their e-commerce operations. Part of their motivation was to discontinue feeding the very beast they were competing against. Part of it, however, was simply because cloud computing components and services can be bought or even created more cost-effectively. Microsoft also convinced Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) to power Sign with Azure, even though Adobe has an existing cloud relationship with Amazon.

In other words, the price war is heating up, and right on cue Amazon is employing its go-to tactic -- cutting prices, which ultimately crimps margins. It's a problem for AMZN investors simply because AWS is the company's fiscal workhorse.

The Adverse Undertow Was Already Underway

Thing is, while the change in the company's pricing structure is dramatic news, the slow, ongoing commoditization of cloud computing already has taken an increasingly evident toll on Amazon Web Services' profitability.

The charts below tell the story. Though profits have been growing with revenue, profitability (as measured by margins) has been narrowing since late last year. And this is before any of the impact of the new per-minute plan has had a chance to go into effect.

Source: Amazon's quarterly/10Q filings

The maturation and saturation of the cloud market is the core cause for the pullback in profitability.

Fans and followers of Amazon will rightfully argue that even with shrinking margins, Amazon is absolutely crushing the cloud, and ramping up its absolute bottom line. There's no argument on that point. The only point of contention is the question about how much the per-minute pricing scheme will adversely impact the bottom line. No one knows for sure. Certainly some, and possibly a lot... and there's the rub for Amazon, which has been leaning on Amazon Web Services' cash flow for a while now.

The bulls will also point out in some ways the new pricing scheme could help Amazon. Cloud customers who wanted to perform a test or plug into the platform for a task that would only last a few minutes rather than an hour -- the previous minimum billing segment -- but didn't want to incur an hour's worth of cost may go ahead and perform those functions. That's a two-edged sword though. If a wide swath of client companies begin to think and act in those terms, it may well prove overwhelming to Amazon's cloud servers.

Nevertheless, the big red flag remains the broad commoditization of cloud-based services. Amazon's new pricing structure is just another chapter in the saga, and another layer of evidence to that end.

Bottom Line

Undoubtedly some will interpret the premise as a prognostication of gloom and doom. Don't jump to that conclusion. AWS will be a cash cow for Amazon for years to come, even if it's no longer a high-growth, high profit machine.

On the other hand, considering Amazon wouldn't even be as marginally profitable as it is without the help of Amazon Web Services, Monday's news is absolutely something that should concern shareholders, and is something to keep an eye on from this point forward. The increasing number of alternatives is apt to keep pressuring prices lower, for other players in the business, but Amazon as well. Thing is, Amazon has much less room to give than the other players do.

I can see, in time, AWS margins sliding back under the 20% mark, making things more than a little dicey again for the company in terms of company-wide net margins.

