Nike: Not Expecting A Slam Dunk

This could be a tough quarter for Nike (NKE).

The sporting goods company is scheduled to release fiscal 1Q18 results on Tuesday, September 26th. The Street expects to see revenues of $9.1 billion, pointing at the worst top-line growth rate that the company has delivered since at least 2013. These results would largely be driven by certain events, including last year's summer Olympic games, not being on the calendar this time around. EPS of $0.48 would meet expectations, but would also look soft on the YOY comparison not only because of weaker sales growth, but also margin contraction due to FX headwinds.

Credit: Nike's Twitter account

Despite the de-risked expectations for the quarter, I don't necessarily expect Nike's earnings results to be a slam dunk. There have been enough reports released over the past couple of months suggesting that the company might have had a tougher-than-expected start to fiscal 2018, likely the result of increased competition and a potential shift in consumer preference away from the Swoosh brand -- particularly in footwear.

Within this important product category (nearly two-thirds of Nike's total revenues last quarter), it has been remarkable to see Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) gain as much ground as it has in the recent past. Research house NPD claimed, back in August, that the German-based company had gobbled 500 bps of sport footwear market share in calendar 2Q17, at the expense of Nike and its key brand Jordan, to reach 11% (see tweet below). The most recent update from the same industry analyst now places Adidas at the number two spot for all U.S. sneaker market with 13% share, ahead of Nike's Jordan and catching up fast with the Nike brand.

Source: Twitter

Looking at sporting goods retailers, Foot Locker (FL) reported having a "Nike problem" last month. The company, whose product purchases last year were mostly Nike goods (more than two-thirds of the total), cited "the limited availability of innovative new products” as one of the key reasons for its poor results. Finish Line (FINL) might add fuel to the fire, after it reported dismal revenue contraction of -8% in the quarter ended May 2017 -- the company reports again on September 22nd in the morning. As a reminder, 71% of Finish Line's sales came from Nike in fiscal 2017. While Nike could still drive upside from its direct channel, independent of the performance of third-party retailers, it is worth noting that 72% of the company's total revenues still came from wholesale customers last year.

Whether the above might be indicative of a disappointing earnings report next week, however, remains to be seen.

On the Nike stock

Looking ahead, I see more question marks than answers about NKE and the investment thesis. The brand continues to be a powerhouse and, in sports fashion (if I can define the industry this way), consumer preference can shift around as quickly as the launch of a successful product line. But for now, I see at least as much headwinds as tailwinds when it comes to Nike's competitive position, particularly given Adidas' momentum.

As I argued back in June, visibility into fiscal 2018 would be paramount to help me pick a side on the bull vs. bear debate. But the guidance provided by the company still leaves quite a bit of uncertainty on earnings performance going into the new fiscal year, particularly given foreign exchange impact.

Regarding valuation, NKE still ranks relatively well compared to its peer group represented by Under Armour (UAA) and Lululemon (LULU). Forward P/E of 22.2x is also lower than September 2016 levels, but PEG of 1.9x trails last year's 1.6x due to decreased expectations for long-term earnings growth (see chart and table below).

NKE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG NKE (Today) 22.2x 11.6% 1.9x NKE (Year-Ago) 22.9x 14.5% 1.6x UAA 45.6x 15.6% 2.9x LULU 24.9x 12.7% 2.0x

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from YCharts

At the end of the day, I continue to believe in the quality of Nike's brand as well as its financial position. However, I see the company exposed to quite a bit of competitive pressures and softness from the retail channel, and I do not have high convictions on what the future may hold for the sporting goods powerhouse. In addition, the stock's valuation has seen better days, even if multiples still appear to be relatively conservative compared to the peer group.

For the reasons above, I choose to stay on the sidelines and not add NKE to my portfolio at this moment.

