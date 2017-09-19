Blue Apron: What Are Institutional Investors Smelling In The Kitchen?

I love the service.

I've been a member of Blue Apron (APRN) for three years. The service is great! Fresh, sustainable, hormone-free, delicious food at an affordable price? Sign me up. I don't have to go to grocery store anymore? Great. I get introduced to new ingredients and elaborate recipes? Amazing. I can host my family and friends and lie to them that I am indeed such a great cook? Perfetto.

I don't speak Italian.

But what I do speak is finance.

Ouch.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has declined precipitously and nearly halved from its initial public offering price of $10 per share in less than three months:

This is not entirely surprising to me, because every time I open that neatly packed box to find the beautifully designed recipes on top, vegetables separated in just the right quantities in the middle, and the meat hidden at the bottom beneath the ice packs, I always wonder how in the world this company makes any profit?! The price is just so good to be true that I pinch myself each time... okay, I'm exaggerating just a bit.

Well, I have my answer now: It doesn't.

I can hear the Tesla Bears whom I constantly tease, protesting in front of their screens with their hands waving in the air, and I bet you that a couple of them have even thrown their phones at the wall: "If you care so much about profits, then why are you invested in Tesla?!"

Hold that thought. And pick that phone back up. That phone did nothing to you!

So Who Turned Blue In Blue Apron?

"Retail investors, of course!" you say. "Unlikely," I respond. Check this out:

Within 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the SEC. Most institutional investors wait until the last possible date, so on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, we see a surge in "Berkshire Hathaway (or Carl Icahn or David Einhorn etc.) bought/sold these stocks" type of headlines from financial media outlets.

Remember that Blue Apron's initial public offering of 30 million shares took place on June 29, so on June 30, these institutional investors owned the vast majority of the shares. Who knows if any of them unloaded if any or all of their shares into the decline; we will find out on October 15.

The Heavy Institutional Ownership Is Puzzling

I am surprised that many institutional investors bought into the IPO, because:

Lack of historical profits

The graph above illustrates that, not only Blue Apron has mostly shown net losses on the bottom line, but its operating profit has also generally been deeply negative. Lack of GAAP profitability is normally not a huge concern with fast-growing companies (I'm looking at you, Tesla Bears), but...

Lack of significant historical growth

The graph above also shows that even the top-line of Blue Apron is not growing very quickly. Despite its very small size, Blue Apron's 2Q17 revenue represented an increase of only 18% from the year-ago quarter, as opposed to, for example, Tesla's 120%.

Lack of expected significant future growth

It's unclear if Blue Apron will ever be able to grow quickly. The following graph shows that all of Blue Apron's revenue estimates have been lowered very significantly throughout the last three months:

Whereas the opposite is the case for Tesla:

Increasing competition

Fellow contributors have beaten the Amazon trademark application news to death, but it's probably wise to repeat that investors should think really hard before investing in a company that competes with Amazon (AMZN) or is even in the range of Jeff Bezos' ICBM's.

So Then What Are Blue Apron Investors Thinking?

I can only think of one possible explanation: acquisition hopes. Despite its shortcomings as an investment, Blue Apron still has access to the knife sets (and credit cards) of nearly one million customers. Maybe these institutional investors are hoping that Amazon, or another player, will scoop Blue Apron up at a price significantly above its current $1 billion market cap.

I wouldn't hold my breath.

I say "hoping," because I'm always skeptical of investing in a company solely because of its M&A prospects, as I discussed in one of my first-ever articles, Apple Will Never Buy Netflix Or Tesla.

There we go again... Tesla Bears throwing their phones at the wall.

Bottom Line

Writing this article made me hungry, so I'm going to grab a bite, but let me leave you with this thought: M&A process is extremely complex and very often relies on factors other than the financial opportunity. Why would any company buy another company with no history of profits, no expectations of significant future growth, worsening prospects, increasingly facing competitive threats, and no moat? They wouldn't.

Pick up that phone.

