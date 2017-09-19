Bitcoin Beyond The Crash

Looking at why, how and to where Bitcoin crashed.

ow price moves in response to them is.It's been a wild ride for Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) since $5000 was tested at the start of September. The 40% crash into the $2970 low has already recovered 35% to around $4000. Is it business as usual? Or has the bubble popped for good?

This article follows up the ideas presented in my August 21st article 'Bitcoin About To Burst' and my June article 'Bitcoin - We've Seen This Bubble Before (And It's Bullish)'.

My analysis uses a combination of technical analysis and comparisons with historical patterns to map probable scenarios for prices going forward. Catalysts for price moves are rarely predictable, but the price moves themselves are.

A constructive crash

Every rally must pull back in order to go higher. A correction sets up the next leg and draws in fresh buyers. But how we know if the decline is a constructive correction, or the start of something larger?

Unfortunately there is no way of knowing for sure, but the way price moves and the conditions for those moves provide clues.

Drivers

In most cases the drivers of a decline in an uptrend are simply a trigger for a quick correction. Just think how many crises equity markets have shaken off since 2009. Eventually one will lead to a top, but I would speculate it won't come when everyone can clearly identify it. Markets usually top on good news.

With that in mind, consider how very near the $5000 highs, China banned initial coin offerings. Then rumors surfaced they could ban Bitcoin exchanges. This rumor came to nothing, but it clearly spooked a lot of participants. China is responsible for about 30% of crypto-currency trading volume and it is an ongoing concern they may at some point try to limit the conversion of Reminbi to Bitcoin to reduce capital flight.

To add fuel to the fire, last week JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon suggested Bitcoin assets are worse than tulip bulbs. At around the same time it emerged JPM was actually buying a bitcoin ETN.

To conclude, much of the decline was driven by a rumor and scare tactics synonymous with market bottoms, not tops. Only the ICO ban is a fundamental shift, but one which shouldn't necessarily harm Bitcoin. The effect of these catalysts were magnified as Bitcoin was in dire need of a correction to reset the over-bought technical readings. I would actually argue Bitcoin would have declined anyway.

Size of the decline

There are standard retrace targets after a strong rally. This is why I said in my last article I was looking for a '38.2% Fibonacci retrace of the entire 2015 to 2017 rally'. This is pretty much what we got; the 38.2% retrace came in at $3140.

This merely tells us the size of the retrace was normal. In fact the last major correction from June to July again measured 38.2% of the preceding rally.

The last few weeks may have seemed like a crash, but they were just a standard correction in an uptrend.

Structure

Something else to consider is the structure of the decline. As a general rule, and one of the central ideas in Elliott Wave, a 3 wave decline is corrective (and should be followed at some point by new highs) and a 5 wave decline is impulsive (and should be followed by new lows).

Labeling the waves can be subjective, especially when the moves are choppy and slow, but the Bitcoin decline is quite clearly made up of 3 waves (labeled W, X and Y in the chart below).

This means new highs should follow at some point.

Long term trend

Lastly, but importantly, we must also consider the long term trend and context. In my August article I was looking for a sharp drop to around $2900, before a resumption of the rally. This was due to the longer term trend, which trend still points higher and will do unless the 2013 high of $1180 is tested.

So what next?

Having established that Bitcoin should still make further highs, the question now is how will the rally unfold. Will prices continue straight up, or will there be a further dip to buy?

Again, there is no definite way of knowing, and the path will only concern those trading in the smaller time frames. Longer term holders won't really care how new highs are made, as long as they are.

Option 1

One thing I have observed is Bitcoin often makes 'V' shaped bottoms. Sharp declines are recovered just as sharply and the recent correction took a similar form to the last major correction in June to July.

This is a pattern which is repeated in all time frames. The initial decline is fairly slow, but when the first supports are broken, the pace picks up and there is a fast capitulation into the lows.

Although this pattern isn't unique to Bitcoin, it does seem part of its character.

However, after a strong initial recovery, the rally often slows. During the May correction, prices dropped 33%, recovered 25%, but then slowed right up in the middle of the range as the market found balance between pessimism and optimism. The pattern looks similar today.

For this pattern to repeat Bitcoin should not trade below the $3460 swing low.

Option 2

I have covered what seems most probable, but what if I am wrong?

There is still the option of the rally fading at $4500 resistance or even at $4100 for another move lower. An immediate move lower targets $2300.

I would give this scenario less probability than the first, but it highlights the importance of stops if you are trading Bitcoin in the short to medium term. A move below $3460 risks another 33% drop.

Further options

There are of course many other scenarios, but we cannot prepare for every single eventuality. For now I am looking at what is most probable and where there is an edge to trade it.

Takeaway

Bitcoin has made a correctional decline into correctional targets accompanied by a spurious narrative. The long term trend remains up. It is therefore very likely Bitcoin will continue to new highs above $5000.

How you approach this information depends on the time frame you trade in. Long term investors will likely just hold. Swing traders such as myself will want to buy with a defined risk using stops below $3460. Potential resistance at $4500 is an area to take some profits and hold the rest for new highs.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COIN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.