European Equities: Back To School

By Tim Stevenson

Political and economic uncertainty has steadily abated in Europe as 2017 has progressed. But has Europe learned its lesson? Portfolio Manager Tim Stevenson addresses some of the issues still facing Europe's leaders, including Brexit, and outlines why he believes equities in the region still have further to run.

September in the Northern Hemisphere tends to be the beginning of the new school year. This year there seems to be a large amount on the "curriculum."

Starting with Brexit, the temperature is rising as negotiations progress, given that the UK's starting position of having cake and eating it (an analogy expressed by Boris Johnson, the UK Foreign Minister) is incompatible with a sharing community. Anyone who has had experience with a manufacturing business understands that supply chains are complex and highly integrated. In the 15 months since the vote, most of the pro-Leave camp has retreated from a "hard Brexit" position on the simple realization that it will be very damaging to the UK's economy and its citizens. The sunlit uplands promised by the Vote Leave campaign do not actually exist, and the Conservative party looks ill-equipped to sort out the mess easily. But more important is whether the UK, as a united nation, can. This will dominate the UK's "return to school."

Has Europe learned its lesson?

The German federal election on September 24 to elect the members of the 19th Bundestag is likely to see Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition returned in some form or other. With elections in France, Hungary and the Netherlands earlier this year seeing a broad rejection of the alt-right, anti-EU movement that has dominated recent media coverage, Europe's leaders should - at last - have some breathing space. Much of the criticism leveled at the EU in the lead-up to the UK's Brexit vote was, in our view, justified, and some of these issues are now openly being discussed. Turkey, for example, came up in the live televised German election debate between Merkel and her Social Democrat rival Martin Schulz, with Merkel taking the unexpected step of promising that she would try to end discussions over Turkey's EU accession. There are plenty of other matters on the agenda, and it will be important to see how France and Germany can work more closely together in future.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron has pushed forward with extensive reforms designed to make the labor market more flexible, and thereby spur economic growth. As usual in France, there will be howls of protest, but this time there is a feeling that reforms are overdue. Macron's policy of fast-tracking regulatory change through parliament is controversial, but with a grueling schedule of meetings designed to build in concessions for the major stakeholders (unions and business leaders) without creating obstacles, he seems likely to overcome any protests.

Italy has been quiet and will probably be the next political hurdle at some stage over the next few months. However, the direction of travel is much clearer today than it was a year ago. Europe is not unraveling as wanted by the likes of Nigel Farage in the UK, Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, or U.S. President Donald Trump (a vocal supporter of Brexit).

Euro strength overshadows Europe's recovery

Given the strength of the economic recovery across Europe, it is no surprise to see a small amount of strength in the euro against the U.S. dollar, but this arguably went too far when the currency reached $1.20 (on August 28, 2017). German 10-year government bonds (bunds) have seen yields move away from the negative levels of a year ago, thankfully. The strong euro will undoubtedly become a headwind for earnings, however, and there has been a trend of analyst downgrades over the past few weeks for those companies that make a significant proportion of their earnings in U.S. dollars. European earnings growth, on average, may plateau at about 10-12% in 2017 after all, with 2018 struggling to reach similar levels. But it is worth putting these figures in context. Europe has struggled in previous years to generate the earnings growth that many expected. It seems to have gained traction in 2017, and there are many sectors, not the least of which is financials, where the earnings bounceback may remain strong into 2018.

While European markets have performed very well for sterling investors, in local currency terms, Europe's leading markets have risen by less than 5% in most cases so far this year (to August 31, 2017). That seems a rather begrudging response to political stability (outside the UK) and a return to economic and earnings growth, so I suspect there is still scope for good performance from European equities over the next year.

Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility and lower liquidity, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Fixed-income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.



Terms of Use



Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.