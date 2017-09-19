The Run-Up In Micron Shares Still Lags The Fundamentals

If earnings are as good as I'm expecting and guidance is in excess of the recent quarter's results, the stock has a ways to go to catch the fundamentals.

Even with this run-up the earnings estimates still have the stock pinned as quite undervalued.

Micron shares have been on a roller coaster ride first by dropping after Q3 earnings and now rallying into Q4 earnings.

Since reporting FQ3 earnings in late June, Micron (MU) shares have been on a roller coaster ride and one not in favor of longs - until recently. Those who follow Micron closely have been confused - and perhaps upset - at the reaction the market has had to a Micron issuing record earnings. And not just record earnings but guidance above and beyond estimates - very strong beat and raise events. These kinds of events usually are followed by share price appreciation.

This was not so and unfortunate for longs as it proceeded to drop over 12.5%.

MU data by YCharts

But just in the last two weeks shares have broken through the highs set just before the third quarter earnings release, after rallying nearly 30% from the recent bottom. This is the kind of movement many of us expected right after earnings - maybe even higher. I know I did.

MU data by YCharts

But is the 12% rally getting ahead of the fundamentals?



With such a relatively small movement in three months versus quarter-over-quarter earnings growth of 80% from Q2 to Q3 and expected growth of 13% over Q3 in Q4, there is more room for the shares to run.

"But", you may ask, "if the sequential growth is only 13% then the shares are already priced for it."

This would be true if the collective mind of Micron contributors on Seeking Alpha - who by the way are scarily accurate - wouldn't be expecting more than a 14% positive surprise to these estimates. This ultimately gives a quarter-over-quarter growth in earnings of 30%.

This being said, it ignores the year-over-year growth of astronomical proportions. Lapping a negative EPS with one of a company record in $2 territory is hard to argue with.

If we keep the logical thought process moving, this leads us to the compression of multiples. Considering we are still factoring into a trailing 12 month P/E a negative result from last year's Q4, the current P/E still stands at 13. But, in another week, even if we see the Street's $1.83 estimate realized, the multiple jumps down to 7.6!

If the market were to award last cycle's multiple to this cycle - a cycle unarguably stronger than the last - the share price should be near $60; an undervaluation of 70%! Don't be surprised at this number - I called it out six months ago.

Let's keep going another minute and say guidance for Q1 is simply equal to fourth quarter's results - which is highly unlikely as memory ASPs remain stable, cost improvements continue, and bit output increases (meaning guidance should be in excess of results). We're then looking at a forward P/E of 5.7. I shouldn't even type the resulting fair value and so in order to avoid sticker shock let's give the shares a very, very conservative multiple of 9. The quick math tells us the stock is still worth $55.62 - still a sizable reward of 57%.

All of this comes down to two things:

The market continues to ease up on the skeptical attitude of peak memory Guidance for Q1 comes through in ushering point 1 along

If guidance is anywhere in the $2 range, it's clear the cycle is nowhere near the top. All of the signs point to such as many industry analysts are pushing their strong demand outlooks further out. The above two points are necessary to let the stock price match the fundamentals.

Even at a 9 P/E multiple to account for some peak gun-shyness, the stock is still lagging even the most mediocre quarterly estimates and shows $42 as a total and complete base case for just a quarter forward. If earnings are near $2.10 and guidance is around $2.20, all of this begins to look laughable - in a good way. I don't foresee the market barking at this kind of news the way it did to Q3. I expect shares to march higher as the price still lags the fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.