Xinyuan Real Estate: The Tide May Finally Be Turning

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) has largely flown under the radar since going public in late 2007 but, as I described in this article, this Chinese real estate company should be considered a hidden gem. Over the last year, XIN shares have underperformed the broader market by a wide margin.

As shown, XIN shares are down 6% while the S&P 500 is up 17% over the same period of time. However, more recently, XIN shares have started to recover and are currently trading hands around $6.20 per share. The sharp jump in XIN shares over the last few weeks is nice, but, in my opinion, long-term investors should seriously consider staying the course because the tide may finally be turning. Let me explain.

The Tide May Finally Be Turning

Poor investor sentiment and the "all Chinese companies are frauds" stigma has plagued Xinyuan for years, of course, in my opinion. However, Xinyuan may finally be rewarded by the market with a higher stock price for the company's impressive operating results and future growth prospects. You may be asking yourself, what's different now? It's simple, the company is finally doing what's necessary to win over U.S. investors.

To start, Xinyuan recently reported impressive Q2 2017 results during a period of time when the Chinese government created significant headwinds for the company to contend with (i.e. restrictive real estate policies). The company's Q2 2017 highlights are:

Contract sales increased from US$474MM to US$732MM, or ~54% YoY, and total revenue increased from US$376MM to US$488MM, or ~30% YoY.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased from 10.9% at Q2 2016 to 9.9% at Q2 2017.

Net income came in at US$20.6MM as compared to US$27.8MM at Q2 2016.

Furthermore, management guided for total contracts sales for the first nine months of 2017 to increase by ~30% YoY. Additionally, it was disclosed that the company's completed U.S. project, the Oosten, brought in revenue of US$21MM for Q2 2017. That brought the YTD total revenue for Oosten to US$238MM.

The Oosten project, along with the other U.S. properties, is what is going to change the narrative for Xinyuan. The company has already sold 161 out of the total 216 available units of the Oosten project as of Q2 2017 and the construction loan has already been paid off. Plus, the project has won numerous awards - the most recent award was the "Best Residential Condominium Building" - and has, in my opinion, officially put Xinyuan on the map.

More importantly, management mentioned that the three U.S. properties were "proceeding in accordance with our plan" during the Q2 2017 conference call. Mr. John Sheehy, aka Koneko Research, highlighted the fact that Xinyuan was recently talking up the Hudson Garden project at a U.S. Real Estate Investment Seminar (read more about the project here).

I am the first to admit that Xinyuan's Investor Relations department can do a lot more to keep the financial community more informed, but it finally seems like the company is doing what it will take to improve investor sentiment. The two things that Xinyuan has been able to do over the last year - (1) report impressive operating results and (2) make progress on the U.S. properties - will go a long way for this company and its shareholders as we head into 2018.

Nothing New, The Bull Case Has Been In Place For Years



This is a company that I have been following for years (since 2010) and I believe that the bull case for XIN shares has been in place for awhile now. Below are three reasons why investors with a long-term perspective should consider staying the course:

1) A More Reasonable Valuation?

Xinyuan's stock has traded at a cheap valuation for years.

XIN shares have traded at a cheap valuation for several reasons but, in my opinion, poor investor sentiment is on the top of that list. As I mentioned above, the company's U.S. properties have the potential to positively impact sentiment which I believe will result in XIN shares warranting a more "reasonable" valuation.

XIN shares will trade at a significantly higher price if management is able to close the gap between the company's P/E ratio and the average P/E ratio of its U.S. peer group. I do not think that Xinyuan will be rewarded with a P/E ratio any where close to 19 (industry average) but any type of improvement from current levels will create a tremendous amount of shareholder value.

2) A Shareholder-Friendly Company

During Q2 2017, Xinyuan bought back ~952K ADSs for a total cost of US$4.7MM (~US$4.90 per ADS). The company also announced its 22nd consecutive quarterly dividend ($0.10) and XIN shares now yield ~6.4% on an annual basis.

So, management is returning a significant amount of capital to shareholders and I believe that this will be the case in the quarters/years ahead.

3) A Proven Track Record

Let's not forget that Xinyuan has reported improving operating results. The company's bottom-line has been under pressure, especially over the last two plus years, but management has shown the ability to report substantial top-line growth.

As such, putting money to work in Xinyuan is not just about management's ability to positively impact sentiment and return capital to shareholders --it's also about investing in a Chinese real estate company that has great long-term business prospects.



Risks

There are risks that come along with investing in a small cap Chinese real estate company like Xinyuan, so it would be wise for investors to first familiar yourself with the company (and its history) before deciding to purchase shares. To learn more about the company, a good starting point would be to review Xinyuan's website.

Another risk factor is Xinyuan's high debt balance, which has been substantially increased in the last few years. I consider debt as a necessary evil for real estate companies, including Xinyuan, but at some point this company will need to improve its balance sheet by getting a handle on its financial leverage. As such, an increasing debt balance is a risk but not [yet] a significant risk, in my opinion.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about the setup for Xinyuan as we progress through the second half of 2017 and I believe that the stock still has room to run. The recent stock performance has been nice but XIN shares are still a long way away from the 52-week high.

Investors should not run out and purchase XIN shares tomorrow but I do believe that this company has great business prospects, even with the challenges created by the Chinese government. Therefore, long-term investors should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: Xinyuan is a long-term holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and I do not plan to sell any shares in the near future.

