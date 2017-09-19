Nvidia: Now Irrationally Priced

Investing Thesis

Profitable investing is a lot more difficult than it appears to be at first glance. In an age when data reaches investors' fingertips near enough instantaneously, investors often become reliant on this data and confuse the speed at which they can analyze these tidbits of information with a meaningful edge in an investment.

However, I humbly feel that no matter how good an analyst one is, when the price of the stock is so inflamed, beyond priced-for-perfection, the ability to safely generate a return becomes a risk-reward imbalance. The NVIDIA (NVDA) story, became so alluring that no one wants to miss out on this once in lifetime opportunity. It reminds me of the comment that the CEO of Citigroup (C) Chuck Prince made at the peak of 2007:

When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. We’re still dancing.

And for now, NVIDIA's share price continues to dance.

Business Prospects

I wish to make one thing clear. I totally understand that NVIDIA is truly pushing the technology boundaries of what can be done. I absolutely do see that. My only issue is that paying such an inflated price tag for an outstanding company, can actually make for a very unwise investment. One ends up paying up for hoped-for growth rather than based on its current performance. The usual arguments that come out at this point are along the lines of 'I'm a buy and hold-forever investor', or 'it is better to buy a great company at an average price...'. And that is what everyone says - while the stock is going up. How could you not be a believer? However, Humphrey Neill had already warned us that, '[you] don't confuse brains with a bull market'.

Here is the thing, NVIDIA story is quite remarkable indeed. For instance, in its latest results (Q2 2018) it had growth in each of its four main addressable markets. Moreover, NVIDIA is targeting the most cutting-edge markets, all the while successfully fueling its customers with strong growth.

Cutting Edge Markets

Particularly noteworthy has been its revenue growth in its datacenter business. As of H1 2018, its datacenter revenue has grown by an astounding 180% YoY. As of Q2 2018, the data center segment now accounts for a 19% of NVIDIA's overall consolidated revenue. However, since the datacenter is growing at such a speed, it will most likely soon account for a third of the company's consolidated revenue. NVIDIA groups together its main markets under either its GPU business or its Tegra processor business, which makes it very difficult for the analyst to grasp just how profitable each end market is. However, it is relatively safe to say that NVIDIA derives high margins from all its end markets since it has a gross margin of 57% and operating margin of 20% - both normalized for the last 3 fiscal years.

And in spite of NVIDIA's remarkable growth in its datacenter market, NVIDIA's biggest segment, its gaming segment, also boosted fabulous growth and was up 51% YoY.

Financials

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Meanwhile, NVIDIA's growth story is actually backed by financials - which are extraordinary, as demonstrated above. What is quite astonishing is that while NVIDIA has sought strong revenue growth, it has done so while keeping its expenses in check and improving its profitabilty - a feat that few companies accomplish.

Again, in its most recent quarter results, while revenue jumped 56%, its non-GAAP operating expenses were only up 19% YoY. This once more demonstrates management's tight rein on the business. As an analyst, very few companies leave me in as much awe as NVIDIA. Forgetting for one instance its price tag, its revenue has a CAGR over the past 5 years of 12%. It also carries a 20% FCF margin (a cash return proxy I instead of earnings-based ROE) - which together perfectly describe a very high-quality company.

However, although these statements are true, at every turn I cannot stop but ask: are investors being sufficiently compensated with a FCF yield of less than 1%? Let's call it how it is. NVIDIA has normalized FCF of $1.1 billion. Even if NVIDIA were able to continue to grow in line with its previous 5 years, with CAGR of 12% are investors being sufficiently compensated for the risk of investing in a high-tech company - one that must constantly innovate its market-leading GPUs?

Of course, one could argue that its clients, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (FB), will pay whatever NVIDIA demands for its cutting-edge V100 GPUs. As it widely known, these companies do have the financial resources and are aggressively competing against each other to solidify their own market share in what continues to be a fragmented market. On the other hand, apart from these financial resourceful blue-chips, lower down the enterprise scale, startups are instead opt for the cheaper gaming GPUs rather than the data center GPUs. Which raises the question: just how many data center GPUs will these blue chip customers actually need?

Again, it is important to remember that NVIDA's revenue will most likely continue to be as bumpy as it had been in the past. For example, in fiscal 2008, its revenue stood at $4.1 billion. And at the end of fiscal 2014 it was practically unchanged at $4.1 billion also. I know, I know, 'this time it's different'.

Critics of my reasoning would briskly point out that while NVIDIA does carry an inflated tag, NVIDIA did return to shareholders nearly $950 million via share repurchases and cash dividends. And up to another $300 million is to be returned before the end of fiscal 2018. To which I would argue that, sadly, that only amounts to a 1% yield return for the whole fiscal year.

Next, to really drive home the point, and avoid losing readers' interest, I can see the allure of investing in NVIDIA - forgetting its price tag momentarily. The analogy that I feel best describes investing in NVIDIA would be of a company that sells shovels in the gold rush. NVIDIA's business carries minimum risk, as it sells to clients its V100 GPUs which its customers happily pay up for. However, it is totally uncertainty just how strong its revenues are likely to be going forward. Will it be closer to its 5 year CAGR or will it be closer to the 56% it delivered in its most recent quarter?

I could even concede that when it comes to GPU technology, NVIDA has such a lead when compared with AMD (AMD) that the threat at this moment in time is limited.

However, I refuse to cave. In spite of being NVIDIA being the dominant player servicing the hottest sector, I still feel that its current valuation will not allow risk-averse investors to realize a profitable investment return.

(Source: author's calculations)

And if the investors claim that they are not risk averse - then, we should all be worried, should we not? Oaktree's Howard Marks' latest memo, 'Yet Again' attempts to address this same question:

It’s all about investors’ willingness to take risk as opposed to insisting on safety. And when people are highly willing to take risk, and not concerned about safety, that’s when I get worried.

Conclusion

If investors are supposed to be forward-looking, why are investors not the least bit skeptical of the company's performance in the next 3 to 5 years? Sure, at the moment, NVIDIA's outlook is as glowing as possible. It carries a wonderful story. However, I do not feel that investors are being sufficiently compensated to carry the risk of NVIDIA's stellar growth slowing down.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.