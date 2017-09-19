YogaWorks: How Bad Will It Be?

Over the last few weeks I have found a small infatuation for YogaWorks (YOGA). Don't get me wrong, I think in its current form, YogaWorks is a terrible investment which takes SOLID yoga studios and evaporates all of the profits by running them through the corporate entity. I have written about this in my two initial articles, "YOGA: Namaste For Mind, But Not For Wallet," and "YogaWorks: Beyond The Numbers."

Yogaworks however has done so terribly as an IPO, declining from its IPO price of $5.50 per share to as low as $3.29, that it is now pricing the company for nearly the amount of money it just raised in the IPO, essentially valuing the rest of the company as "free."

When YogaWorks traded in the low $3 range, I actually started considering a bottom at which I would be tempted to take a try at the company. After all, when the entire company is valued for its cash balance per share... it is intriguing.

Of course, the 800 lb guerrilla in the room is the fact that as far as we know, YogaWorks has never been profitable and continues to burn cash.

On Thursday, September 21st, YogaWorks will be reporting their first earnings as a public company. Here is what I am looking for to help decide if it is potentially worth trying to catch this falling knife.

Declining Revenues

In their S1 offering documents the company has guided for declining revenues, to fall in the range of $12.3 to $12.6 million dollars for three months ending Q2 2017.

The previous declines in revenue are attributed to the change over of how memberships were sold and now transitioned to class packages along with how that revenue was recognized.

What I am looking for is whether or not these targets will actually be hit, or surpassed to the top or to the bottom.

Cash Balance

While they would not be reflected in the Q2 numbers, I am interested to see if management will give us some current guidance on the available cash since the IPO raise. We do know that since the IPO, YogaWorks has acquired a number of studios. What I am more interested in is the amount of cash burned by general administrative expenses.

Class Sizes

As we discussed in the first article where we looked at the S1, we saw that generally from 2014 through 2016, the number of studio classes and student visits continued to increase.

In 2017 however the number of studio visits dropped for the first quarter of 2017 vs 2016. Once again it was blamed/attributed on the revenue recognition models used.

I do believe the number of studio classes while nice to know is not as important as knowing the number of students per class.

YogaWorks did not provide that number in the previous releases however we were able to calculate that for ourselves as described in "YOGA: Namaste For Mind, But Not For Wallet."

One number that is not quoted directly but for which we have the data to calculate is the average students per class. We get this number by dividing the number of student visits by the number of studio classes. For 2014 we calculate the average students per class of 17.90 for the 29 yoga studios. This is the average over the course of the year. For 2015, while the number of student visits increased, so did the number of classes and the amount of studios. For 2015 the average students per class decreased to 16.61. In 2016, following the same methodology the number continued to drop but at a smaller percentage, down to 16.21 students per class. Finally we can calculate the 2017 numbers based on the first 3 months which were reported. For the first quarter of 2017, the average number of students per class was 16.84 compared to 17.63 for the same time period a year ago. So keep in mind, the 16.84 does not translate into full year numbers if Q1 is once again front loaded like it was for 2016, when Q1's 17.63 ended up a 16.21 over the course of the full year.

What I am looking for here is to see if the current trend of smaller classes is going to continue or if YogaWorks did anything to help grow revenues and maximize resources utilization.

The reason why this is important is that a studio will be paying an instructor to teach the class, whether there are 5 people in the class or 20. As YogaWorks keeps increasing the number of classes (up to a certain point when there is no more time left in the day), they will be increasing their expenses. (as evident by their history of increased classes offered).

The big question is, are the classes going to be filled in to maximize that resource?

As with other fitness companies, I expect April through June to decline as the "New Year's fitness resolution" crowd drops off. The question will be if it is better or worse than last year?

If the class sizes continue to shrink year over year, I believe that is evidence that many of the students who practiced at a studio that YogaWorks acquired ended up leaving the studio to practice elsewhere and YogaWorks has not been able to replace them or sufficiently attract new students.

Realistic Expectations of Profitability

I find it laughable to think about the YogaWorks situation.

You have 50+ yoga studios that by all accounts are individually profitable.

In come private equity investors who decide that the world needs a publicly traded yoga studio chain and start rolling them in under one umbrella. Unfortunately, over the years it seems like all of that has been futile and the only thing that came to be was investment losses at the highest organizational levels.

When you speak with yoga instructors and yoga practitioners, the only question that sticks out is "Why?"

Is YogaWorks the proverbial solution in search of a problem?

I believe so, at least it currently looks like it.

On one hand it would be terrific to have exposure to a portfolio of yoga studios. On the other hand, YogaWorks in its current form with the significant corporate expenses, does not generate any "alpha' for the yoga studios.

If YogaWorks was a mutual fund, its massive annual expense would eat up all of the profits generated by the investments.

What I am looking for is some guidance as to when we can potentially see YogaWorks be profitable and potentially generate a return on capital and perhaps even distribute gains to investors. Too much to ask for? I hope not.

