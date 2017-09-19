Equifax: The Other Shoe Has Dropped

There is a limit to the patience and understanding of regulators, shareholders, customers, and the public. This latest revelation by Equifax may exhaust all patience, if any remained.

The latest revelation is another bombshell that worsens the position of the corporation's executives in the DOJ's criminal investigation. And it nearly devastates any remaining credibility of this financial and personal data security company.

Now we have also learned after hours on Monday 9/18/17 that Equifax security was actually breached nearly five months earlier than the July breach that was not reported until 9/7/17.

All too often companies that mishandle bad news experience an escalation of problems. Equifax is the latest corporate disaster of this genre as the other shoe(s) has now dropped.

The well-worn phrase, "wait for the other shoe to drop" has been appropriate in the ongoing Equifax (NYSE: EFX) debacle. In fact, a great many other shoes may continue to drop as this company's epic fail in corporate operations, governance, and public relations continues to unravel in stunning fashion. All of this corporate drama is now unfolding in full view of Wall Street as the investor community watches closely. This story may be just beginning.



It seems that collectively investors would now have to deny Equifax's application for credit and watch as this story devolves from incompetence into possible criminal conduct. Investors must now also deny Equifax's application for further understanding of their apparent wrong-doing based upon multiple misdeeds, negligence, possible criminal behavior, and blinding incompetence. For good measure, let's also throw in a sub-400 credit score for Equifax. It turns out that there just may be a degree of karma in this world after all.



It appears that the same group of hackers may have breached Equifax's security in March of 2017 and Equifax chose not to disclose this information. Then after the July 2017 hack by possibly the same group of hackers, Equifax again stalled for several weeks before disclosing the second hack, but again failed to disclose the first hack. This latest revelation of the company's failure to disclose a security breach over that multi-month period complicates and weakens Equifax's explanations for stalling on the disclosure of the July breach. And the knowledge of a March security breach makes the DOJ's insider trading case against the Equifax executives all the more convincing.

This news of a prior security breach that the company chose not to disclose for over 5 months will give regulators, prosecutors, and class action attorneys much greater leverage in their efforts to bring both civil and criminal charges against Equifax and its management. These actions are likely to bring significantly more damage to the price of Equifax shares. In an effort to quantify the potential financial damage that could occur to Equifax as a result of the upcoming legal actions against the company we would want to review the company's most recent 10-Q from its Q217 report. In reviewing the financial strength of Equifax we would want to consider the company's ability to withstand the negative impact of what could be literally billions in financial liability assigned to the company as a result of a deluge of lawsuits that are now forthcoming upon Equifax.



Here are a few key items from the 10Q that are noteworthy as we assess Equifax's ability to brace itself for what could be liabilities that reach into the billions:

As of June 30, 2017 Equifax's cash position was barely above $400 million while the company has over $2.8 billion in long-term debt. Based upon these bottom-line numbers we can surmise relatively quickly that this company's survival is now threatened by the size and scope of the liabilities that it is now facing. Here is an excerpt from the Consolidated Balance Sheets showing the small cash position relative to the potential upcoming liabilities:



Here is an excerpt showing the company's long-term debt:

With only $400 million in cash and over $2.8 billion in debt Equifax is not in a strong position to survive the storm of litigation that is ahead. The company is likely to suffer substantial expenses and liabilities that could run into the billions. Additionally, one must ask if existing covenants for any of the debt instruments permit the debt to be called early in the event of special circumstances or perceived inability to pay the debt.

Of further concern, while Equifax claims over $7B in total assets, the below excerpt from the most recent Consolidated Balance Sheets shows that an entire $4B of total assets comes from Goodwill. Another $1.3B of total assets comes from intangible assets. It is very difficult to pay legal expenses, settlements, or court-ordered damages out of the thin air that comprises Goodwill and intangible assets. Candidly, by the time the vultures get done picking the bones clean at Equifax there may not be much left to call a company. Considering that our review of cash and assets show relatively slim pickings available to begin with as of June 30, 2017.

Summary:

The news of Monday 9/18/17 of a criminal investigation by the DOJ and the revelation of a prior cybersecurity incident that was undisclosed in March are a double-whammy for this company that was already in very big trouble.

The chances for members of Equifax's corporate management being indicted on insider trading for their sales of stock prior to disclosing the second leak have now increased significantly.

The chances for the current CEO to remain in place at Equifax now seem much less likely.

And the chances that prosecutors, regulators, and class action attorneys will now attack Equifax with an even greater intensity than before this latest revelation, if that is even possible, has increased dramatically.

It becomes difficult to envision how Equifax will maintain existing customer relationships going forward. Revenues and earnings will certainly take a major hit and it could be a fatal blow if events continue to go south for Equifax.

Current cash is barely above $400 million. Long-term debt is $2.8 billion and it is possible that the covenants in some or all of these instruments allow for creditors to call this debt early in the event that the company's ability to pay its debts comes into question. If this $2.8 billion in debt is called early, then technically Equifax becomes an insolvent entity over night. Game over.

It may be that Equifax will end up in receivership before this story is done with its assets stripped, management gone or imprisoned, a dispersed customer base, and nothing more than bare bones left after creditors and plaintiffs have fought it out for the relatively small assets that currently exist at Equifax relative to their debt and emerging liabilities.

It is hard to imagine Equifax surviving this onslaught of litigation, expenses, liabilities, and the major hit to business that will now transpire.

Conclusion:

While the chances for an acquisition of whatever assets remain at Equifax in the future may emerge, there is little hope of this event occurring while the still-growing civil liabilities are outstanding. These liabilities cannot be quantified at this time. And then the newly announced DOJ's criminal investigation makes the company toxic to the point of ruling out any considerations for a takeover at this time. It would seem that the stock may have a long ways further to fall before the recently emerging liabilities are addressed in the more distant future. And simple math indicates that the future liabilities for Equifax are going to be much larger than existing assets. Any future acquisition of any remaining assets at Equifax might be made for pennies on the dollar for basically office furniture and plants that haven't been watered in months since the doors were chained shut at some date in the future. Trader's Idea Flow is not optimistic for the future of Equifax.

