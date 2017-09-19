Explaining Prospect Capital's Recent Dividend Reduction (Includes November 2017-January 2018 Dividend Projection)

My projection for PSEC’s monthly dividend for November 2017–January 2018 is stated within the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article. I also provide my current PSEC recommendation and price target.

Whileit was concluded PSEC could not sustain the company’s monthly dividend of $0.0833 per share, this article determines whether its new dividend of $0.06 per share is sustainable.

Readers familiar my prior PSEC dividend sustainability articles knew there was mounting pressure for the company to reduce its dividend heading into tax year 2018 (began on 9/1/2017).

Author’s Note: This article is a very detailed analysis of Prospect Capital Corp.’s (PSEC) dividend sustainability. I have provided this article due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via four tests) on the near-term dividend sustainability of PSEC. Many readers have requested this specific analysis be provided in light of PSEC’s recently declared dividend of $0.06 per share for September and October 2017. This was a material dividend reduction when compared to a dividend of $0.0833 per share for August 2017.

This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of PSEC’s regulated investment company (“RIC”) classification per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). I will be performing four dividend sustainability tests within this article. The first two tests will focus on PSEC’s net investment income (“NII”). These two tests will be termed “TEST 1” and “TEST 2”. The next two tests will focus on PSEC’s net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”). These two tests will be termed “TEST 3” and “TEST 4”. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1-TEST 4 about the near-term dividend sustainability of PSEC. I will also provide my current PSEC price target, BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and dividend projection for the months of November 2017–January 2018.

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of PSEC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company (“BDC”) sector as a whole. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company’s current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease “should” occur. For readers who like to pursue more active investing strategies, understanding this information can enhance one’s total return (or minimize one’s total loss) on a stock by more appropriately timing market purchases and/or sales.

Side Note: It should be noted PSEC’s fiscal year-end, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), is June 30th of a given year. However, PSEC’s tax year-end, based on IRC methodologies, is August 31st of a given year. Readers should understand there is a two month “gap” per se between PSEC’s GAAP fiscal year-end and the company’s IRC tax year-end as the analysis is presented below.

Brief Discussion of PSEC’s RIC Classification per the IRC:

In prior articles, I have discussed PSEC’s RIC classification per the IRC in detail. This included specific provisions that PSEC must adhere by to remain in RIC compliance. There is one specific provision which pertains to PSEC’s dividend sustainability that should be mentioned. As a RIC, PSEC is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company’s “ICTI” and “net capital gains” (in excess of its capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity (dividends paid deduction at the corporate level). When these two figures are combined, this comprises PSEC’s net ICTI which is also known as the company’s annual distribution requirement (“ADR”). There is one specific exclusion to this rule which is mentioned later in the article (the “spillback provision”). Readers can take a look back at the following Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) article for a further discussion of this topic:

Two Main Factors PSEC Considers Regarding Dividend Distributions:

Management continues to either state or imply PSEC’s dividend is mainly based on the following two factors:

First Factor: Intend to cover the company’s dividend payout level with NII (“expected NII” over the foreseeable future)

Second Factor: Intend to cover the company’s annual dividend payout level with net ICTI/cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”)

The first factor will focus on PSEC’s NII and cumulative undistributed NII and be analyzed via TEST 1 and TEST 2, respectively. The second factor will focus on PSEC’s net ICTI and cumulative UTI and be analyzed via TEST 3 and TEST 4, respectively. Readers should understand these distinctions as the four tests are provided below.

First Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company’s Dividend Payout Level with NII:

To test management’s first main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC’s prior annual NII figures to see if the company’s dividend distributions were covered. This will lead to a better understanding of why PSEC needed to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into the fall of 2017 (fiscal year 2018). This includes PSEC using the company’s cumulative undistributed NII balance on any quarterly NII overpayments (or add to the deficit balance).

Table 1 below shows PSEC’s NII from fiscal year 2017 going back to the company’s fiscal year 2013. Table 1 compares PSEC’s NII figure to the company’s dividend distributions figure showing the annual underpayment (overpayment). Table 1 below then shows PSEC’s cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance for the same timeframe.

Table 1 - PSEC NII and Cumulative Undistributed NII (Deficit) Analysis (GAAP Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 and TEST 2 are analyzed below. Now let us begin PSEC’s dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 1 - Annual NII Versus Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References “C, D, E, (D / C)” in Table 1 Above Next to the June 30, 2017 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take PSEC's annual "NII" figure (see red reference "C") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "C" is greater than the company’s red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough annual NII to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for a particular year. Any excess NII left over, after accounting for the dividend distributions, would be added to PSEC’s cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance. This particular balance will be further discussed within TEST 2 later. If PSEC's red reference "C" is less than the company’s red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough annual NII to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular year and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative undistributed NII balance to help with the overpayment (or add to the deficit balance).

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC reported NII of $324.9, $357.2, $362.7, $371.1, and $306.1 million for the fiscal year 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. It should be noted these figures exclude prior period adjustments recorded in subsequent periods. These adjustments are separately broken-out for reconciling purposes and do not materially alter the results shown within TEST 1 (and are included within TEST 2). In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($271.5), ($403.2), ($421.6), ($356.1), and ($359.0) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of NII of $53.4, ($46.0), ($58.8), $15.0, and ($52.9) million for the fiscal year 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 84%, 113%, 116%, 96%, and 117%, respectively (see red reference “(D / C)”).

As such, after a modest underpayment of NII during PSEC’s fiscal year 2013, the company had a modest overpayment of NII during its fiscal year 2014 and 2015. After PSEC’s material dividend reduction in February 2016 (towards the end of fiscal year 2015), the company’s had a minor underpayment of NII during fiscal year 2016. However, PSEC followed this up with a modest overpayment of NII once again during the company’s fiscal year 2017.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a “standalone basis”, this evidence supports the notion there was mounting pressure for PSEC decrease the company’s dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018. As stated last quarter, at the time this mounting pressure should have been seen as a negative factor/trend. Now let us take this analysis a step further and perform TEST 2.

TEST 2 – Cumulative Undistributed NII Coverage of Annual Dividend Distributions Ratio Analysis:

See Red References “D, F, (F / D)” in Table 1 Above Next to the June 30, 2017 Column

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I take PSEC's "cumulative undistributed NII (deficit)” figure (see red reference “F") and divide this amount by the annual "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). From this calculation, PSEC's "cumulative undistributed NII coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio” is obtained (see red reference "(F / D)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding PSEC’s near-term dividend sustainability. Basically, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative undistributed NII covering the annual dividend distributions for a specified timeframe.

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Continuing to use Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC reported a cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance of $77.1, $42.1, ($21.1), ($3.6), and ($54.0) million at the end of the fiscal year 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. It should be noted these figures include prior period adjustments recorded in subsequent periods since any cumulative balance is a “rolling” figure. As such, this considers the fact PSEC had disclosed prior period adjustments to the company’s cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance of $0, $11.0, ($4.3), $2.4, and $2.5 million during the fiscal year 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. This type of prior period adjustment generally occurs when PSEC performs the company’s annual tax return (initial misclassifications by the company). All prior period adjustments recorded in subsequent periods are reconciled back to supporting documentation.

Having an inverse relationship to the annual underpayments (overpayments) of NII shown in TEST 1, PSEC had a cumulative undistributed NII coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio of 0.28, 0.10, (0.05), (0.01), and (0.15) as of 6/30/2013, 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017, respectively. When looking at the cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance, one can see that this balance quickly decreased from $77.1 million as of 6/30/2013 to ($21.1) million as of 6/30/2015 (a negative factor/trend).

I believe this provides direct evidence for PSEC’s February 2015 dividend reduction from $0.110625 per share to $0.833 per share. As a direct result of PSEC’s February 2015 material dividend reduction, the company was able to lower its cumulative undistributed deficit balance from ($21.1) million as of 6/30/2015 to ($3.6) million as of 6/30/2016. At the time, this was a step in the right direction. However, during fiscal year 2017, PSEC once again notably increased the company’s cumulative undistributed deficit balance from ($3.6) million as of 6/30/2016 to ($54.0) million as of 6/30/2017.

Simply put, similar to the results obtained within TEST 1, this put mounting pressure on PSEC to reduce the company’s dividend per share rate as early as September 2017. With that being said, TEST 1 and TEST 2 do not specifically account for PSEC’s net ICTI/cumulative UTI figures. As such, TEST 3 and TEST 4 will now be performed to gain further clarity on why PSEC had mounting pressure to reduce the company’s dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018.

Second Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company’s Annual Dividend Payout Level with Net ICTI/Cumulative UTI:

To “fully” understand and accurately project a BDC’s dividend sustainability, one must understand the subtle, yet identifiable differences between a company’s NII and net ICTI figures/cumulative balances. NII is a GAAP figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are “generally” based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion [for instance payment-in-kind income] but I am keeping it simple for this discussion).

In order for PSEC to come up with a proper ICTI figure, there are specific GAAP to IRC adjustments (reversals) that need to be performed each quarter. Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). Due to the fact this topic has been discussed, at length, in prior PSEC articles, further discussion of these adjustments is unwarranted.

Once PSEC’s ICTI is known, one adds all net capital gains to this figure (if a capital loss carryforward balance does not exist). Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. Since PSEC had a material capital loss carryforward balance as of 8/31/2017, this balance will continue to remain $0 over the foreseeable future, even if PSEC realizes material net capital gains on the company’s debt/equity investments. After this calculation, PSEC’s net ICTI figure is known.

To test management’s second main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC’s prior annual net ICTI figures to see if the company’s dividend distributions were covered. This includes PSEC using the company’s cumulative UTI balance on any annual net ICTI overpayments. This will lead to an even greater understanding of why PSEC needed to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into the fall of 2017 (fiscal year 2018).

Table 2 below shows PSEC’s net ICTI from the fiscal year 2017 going back to the company’s fiscal year 2013. Table 2 compares PSEC’s annual net ICTI figure to the company’s dividend distributions figure showing the annual underpayment (overpayment). Table 2 below then shows PSEC’s cumulative UTI balance for the same timeframe. Table 2 is providing IRC information based on GAAP fiscal year-end timeframes to better compare and contrast cumulative undistributed NII (discussed within TEST 2 above) and cumulative UTI (discussed within TEST 4 below).

Table 2 - PSEC Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (IRC Methodologies Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 will be the main source of information as TEST 3 and TEST 4 are analyzed below. Now let us begin the next phase of PSEC’s dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 3 - Annual Net ICTI Versus Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References “K, D, L, (D / K)” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2017 Column

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's annual "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "K") and subtract this amount by the annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "K" is greater than the company’s red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough annual net ICTI to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for a particular year. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for the dividend distributions, would be added to PSEC’s cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be further discussed within TEST 4 later. If PSEC's red reference "K" is less than the company’s red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough annual net ICTI to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular year and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance (or add to the deficit balance) to help with the overpayment.

TEST 3 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC reported net ICTI of $324.7, $338.7, $449.0, and $377.4 million for the fiscal year 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. I am projecting PSEC had net ICTI of $280.0 million for the fiscal year 2017 (final taxation figures have yet to be provided by management). It should be noted these figures exclude prior period adjustments recorded in subsequent periods. These adjustments are separately broken-out for reconciling purposes and do not materially alter the results shown within TEST 3 (and are included within TEST 4). In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($271.5), ($403.2), ($421.6), ($356.1), and ($359.0) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of net ICTI of $53.2, ($64.5), $27.4, and $21.3 million for the fiscal year 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference “L”). I am projecting PSEC had an overpayment of net ICTI of ($79.0) million for the fiscal year 2017. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 84%, 119%, 94%, 94%, and 128%, respectively (see red reference “(D / K)”).

As such, after a modest underpayment of net ICTI during PSEC’s fiscal year 2013, the company had a modest overpayment of net ICTI during its fiscal year 2014. After PSEC’s material dividend reduction in February 2016 (towards the end of fiscal year 2015), the company’s had a minor underpayment of net ICTI during fiscal year 2015 and 2016. However, PSEC followed this up with a projected notable overpayment of net ICTI during the company’s fiscal year 2017.

For the first time since PSEC began providing taxable income (“TI”) figures to the public, management did not provide any IRC amounts when the company reported results for the fiscal third and fourth quarters of 2017. Having a professional background within the accounting/auditing/taxation field, I am usually able to accurately project (within a reasonable range) certain TI reconciling items that should be reported by companies when it comes to IRC methodologies. With that being said, my projected net ICTI figure for the fiscal third and fourth quarters of 2017 is an “estimate” at this point in time. This projection considers various NII to net ICTI reconciling items that can be obtained through research and from using skills built up through my professional career that most analysts cannot perform/provide. The following quote by PSEC explains why the company did not provide any TI metrics for the fiscal third and fourth quarters of 2017:

“…Refinancing liabilities, resetting maturities, and tax-loss-creating portfolio turnover of the loans inside our structured credit investments, as well as other factors, make estimation of taxable income a challenging exercise. Taxable income is only disclosed to us by each structured credit collateral manager on an annual basis…”

As such, it would appear instead of PSEC providing initial/estimated quarterly net ICTI figures (only to “revise” such figures during most subsequent fiscal quarters), management has decided to omit providing TI metrics until finalized figures are known. With that being said, I believe it is very important to provide readers a general “ballpark” figure/range when it comes to PSEC’s IRC metrics as this directly impacts the company’s dividend sustainability. By understanding the moving variables regarding PSEC’s NII to net ICTI reconciliation, in particular the company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) portfolio (for instance various refinancings which bore certain “upfront” costs), I can provide a projected net ICTI figure.

In my opinion, considering TEST 3 on a standalone basis, this evidence further supports the notion there was mounting pressure for PSEC decrease the company’s dividend per share rate heading into the fall of 2017 (fiscal year 2018). As stated last quarter, this mounting pressure should have been seen as a negative factor/trend. Now let us take this analysis a step further and perform TEST 4.

TEST 4 – Cumulative UTI Coverage of Annual Dividend Distributions Ratio Analysis:

See Red References “D, N, (N / D)” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2017 Column

Once again using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's "cumulative undistributed UTI” figure (see red reference “N") and divide this amount by the annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "D"). From this calculation, PSEC's "cumulative UTI coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio” is obtained (see red reference "(N / D)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding PSEC’s dividend sustainability. Basically, this ratio shows the amount of cumulative UTI covering the annual dividend distributions for a specified timeframe.

TEST 4 - Analysis and Results:

Continuing to use Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC had a cumulative UTI balance of $102.3, $37.8, $53.1, and $76.9 million at the end of the fiscal year 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. It should be noted these figures include prior period adjustments recorded in subsequent periods since any cumulative balance is a rolling figure. These types of prior period adjustments generally occur when PSEC performs the company’s annual tax return (initial misclassifications by the company). All prior period adjustments recorded in subsequent periods are reconciled back to supporting documentation. I am projecting PSEC had a cumulative UTI (deficit) balance of ($25.1) million at the end of the fiscal year 2017.

I would also point out PSEC’s cumulative UTI balance has been (and continues to be) notably higher when compared to the company’s cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance which was analyzed back in TEST 2. As such, this is why I believe net ICTI figures should always be analyzed in any BDC’s dividend sustainability analysis (and is of greater importance).

Having an inverse relationship to the annual underpayments (overpayments) of net ICTI shown in TEST 3, PSEC had a cumulative UTI coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio of 0.38, 0.09, 0.13, and 0.22 as of 6/30/2013, 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, and 6/30/2016, respectively. I am projecting PSEC had a cumulative UTI coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio of (0.07) as of 6/30/2017.

When looking at PSEC’s cumulative UTI, one can see that this balance quickly decreased from $102.3 million as of 6/30/2013 to $37.8 million as of 6/30/2014 (a negative factor/trend). I believe this provides direct evidence for PSEC’s February 2015 dividend reduction from $0.110625 per share to $0.833 per share. As a direct result of PSEC’s February 2015 material dividend reduction, the company was able to increase its cumulative UTI balance from$37.8 million as of 6/30/2014 to $76.9 million as of 6/30/2016. At the time, this was a step in the right direction.

However, during fiscal year 2017, PSEC once again likely notably decreased the company’s cumulative UTI balance. I am projecting PSEC’s cumulative UTI (deficit) balance quickly decreased from $76.9 million as of 6/30/2016 to ($25.1) million as of 6/30/2017. Simply put, similar to the results obtained within TEST 3, this put mounting pressure on PSEC to reduce the company’s dividend per share rate as early as September 2017. The following quote from last quarter’s article correctly warned readers of PSEC’s near-term dividend sustainability heading into the tax-year 2018:

“…Simply put, PSEC’s cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio has notably decreased over the prior two fiscal quarters. This puts added pressure for PSEC to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate to a more appropriate level…”

Side Note: In comparison, PSEC and the following five BDC peers had the following cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio as of 6/30/2017*:

* = PSEC’s TEST 3 and TEST 4 above are based on a cumulative UTI coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio. For comparative purposes, all ratios below are based on a cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distribution ratio (to compare “apples to apples” per se).

1) Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC): 4.12**

2) MAIN: 0.98 (Includes impact of special periodic dividend of $0.275 per share during calendar Q2 2017)

3) Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR): 0.27

4) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT): 0.15

5) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): (0.05)

6) PSEC: (0.28)

**= Based on calendar Q2 2017 dividend of $0.02 per share; projected ratio as of 9/30/2017 of 0.60-0.80 based on calendar Q3 2017 dividend of $0.125 per share

As some readers likely know, both FSC and FSFR decreased each company’s dividend beginning in March 2017. Simply put, this positively impacted each company’s cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distribution ratio going forward. With each company’s positive cumulative UTI coverage of quarterly dividend distributions ratio above as support, I believe it was not that surprising FSC and FSFR recently declared stable calendar Q4 2017 dividends (contrary to a few analysts/other contributors).

TEST 1 and TEST 3 Revisited Based on PSEC’s New Monthly Dividend Per Share Rate:

So, now that we have established solid, factual evidence as to why PSEC needed to reduce the company’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0833 per share to a more appropriate level (I anticipated a range of $0.06-$0.07 per share), this article shifts to a more “forward-looking” dividend sustainability analysis to determine whether the Board of Directors (“BoD”) can/should maintain the new monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share. To begin this analysis, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 - PSEC Projected NII (GAAP Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes) and Net ICTI Analysis (IRC Methodology Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using the top portion of Table 3 above as a reference, I am currently projecting PSEC will report NII of $65.2, $65.0, $67.0, and $67.5 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($81.6), ($64.9), ($64.9), and ($65.0) million, respectively. When calculated, I am currently projecting PSEC will have an underpayment (overpayment) of NII of ($16.5), $0.1, $2.1, and $2.5 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 125%, 100%, 97%, and 96%, respectively.

Since PSEC’s recent notable dividend decrease does not occur until September 2017, I am still projecting a notable overpayment of NII during PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2018 (quarter ending 9/30/2017). However, I believe the more important figures to analyze are the minor underpayments of NII I am currently projecting when a full quarter’s worth of the reduced monthly dividends occur (beginning with PSEC’s fiscal second quarter of 2018). Simply put, I believe PSEC will soon begin to record minor quarterly underpayments of NII when compared to the company’s quarterly dividend distributions.

Now using the bottom portion of Table 3 as a reference, I am currently projecting PSEC will report net ICTI of $63.4, $64.8, $67.5, and $68.4 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($81.6), ($64.9), ($64.9), and ($65.0) million, respectively. When calculated, I am currently projecting PSEC will have an underpayment (overpayment) of net ICTI of ($18.2), ($0.1), $2.5, and $3.5 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 129%, 100%, 96%, and 95%, respectively.

Similar to TEST 1 above, after projecting a notable overpayment of net ICTI during PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2018, I believe the company will soon begin to record minor quarterly underpayments of net ICTI when compared to the company’s quarterly dividend distributions. I believe PSEC’s projected lower quarterly NII and net ICTI dividend distributions payout ratios should be seen as a positive catalyst/factor.

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up the information in this article, four dividend sustainability tests were performed on PSEC. The first two tests were based on PSEC’s NII figures which are based on GAAP. The next two tests were based on PSEC’s net ICTI figures which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to PSEC’s NII for the prior five fiscal years:

PSEC’s NII Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, Respectively: 84%, 113%, 116%, 96%, and 117%

TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to PSEC’s cumulative undistributed NII coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio at the end of the prior five fiscal years:

PSEC’s Cumulative Undistributed NII Coverage of Annual Dividend Distributions Ratio as of 6/30/2013, 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017, Respectively: 0.28, 0.10, (0.05), (0.01), and (0.15)

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 1 and TEST 2, the ($52.9) million overpayment of NII during PSEC’s fiscal year 2017 put mounting pressure on the company to reduce its dividend per share rate as early as September 2017.

Next, TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to PSEC’s net ICTI for the prior five fiscal years:

PSEC’s Net ICTI Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, Respectively: 84%, 119%, 94%, 94%, and 128%***

Finally, TEST 4 provided the following information in regards to PSEC’s cumulative UTI coverage of annual dividend distributions ratio at the end of the prior five fiscal years:

PSEC’s Cumulative UTI Coverage of Annual Dividend Distributions Ratio as of 6/30/2013, 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017, Respectively: 0.38, 0.09, 0.13, 0.22, and (0.07)***

*** = Projected for 2017; see TEST 3 and TEST 4 for explanation

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 3 and TEST 4, the projected ($79.0) million overpayment of net ICTI during PSEC’s fiscal year 2017 also put mounting pressure on the company to reduce its dividend per share rate as early as September 2017.

With that being said, this article then performed TEST 1 and TEST 3 based on PSEC’s recently announced dividend distributions rate of $0.06 per share (beginning in September 2017) over the company’s fiscal year 2018. Both TEST 1 and TEST 3, after projecting a notable overpayment of NII/net ICTI during PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2018, showed the company will soon begin to record minor quarterly underpayments of NII/net ICTI when compared to the company’s quarterly distributions. I believe PSEC’s projected lower quarterly NII and net ICTI dividend distributions payout ratios beginning in the fiscal second quarter of 2018 should be seen as a positive catalyst/factor going forward.

When all the information from this article is taken into consideration (including other variables/metrics not specifically discussed), I have concluded the probability of PSEC being able to maintain the company’s monthly dividend per share rate in its next set of dividend declarations is high (80%). As such, I am projecting PSEC will declare the following monthly dividends for November 2017-January 2018:

Dividend for November 2017 (Paid in December 2017): $0.06 per share

Dividend for December 2017 (Paid in January 2018): $0.06 per share

Dividend for January 2018 (Paid in February 2018): $0.06 per share

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (12.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (12.5%) but less than a (22.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (22.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately two weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.15 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my BUY recommendation would change to a HOLD is $7.20 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC’s positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

In addition, I recently wrote a BDC comparison article which provided various metrics between PSEC and ten other peers. The information provided within the following article provided additional support on my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation:

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

