Self-Storage REIT Stock Yields 4.1 Percent, Strong NOI Growth, Robust Dividend Coverage

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a self-storage real estate investment trust that has compelling potential to grow its dividend. CubeSmart has seen strong NOI growth in the past, partly fueled by the REIT’s aggressive stance on acquisitions. CubeSmart has very robust dividend coverage stats and a low AFFO payout ratio, tilting the odds in favor of continued dividend growth. Though shares are far from being a bargain, I think that the REIT’s valuation is justified based on its superior value proposition. An investment in CubeSmart yields 4.1 percent.



Adding a self-storage REIT to a diversified portfolio of high-quality dividend stocks can make a lot of sense for income investors, especially if prospects for dividend growth are as attractive as with CubeSmart. The real estate investment trust has grown at a fast clip in the last several years, and into a company with a national presence.

CubeSmart has invested billions of dollars in the expansion and development of its property portfolio, targeting supply-limited markets with above-average household income. Acquisitions have been (and are going to be) the driving force behind CubeSmart’s strong NOI and FFO growth.



Strong NOI Growth



One of the most attractive features about CubeSmart is that the real estate investment trust has seen very strong same-store NOI growth rates in the past. For 2017 CubeSmart expects same-store net operating income growth of 4-5%.

Robust Dividend Coverage, Low AFFO Payout Ratio



CubeSmart has very good dividend coverage stats, which imply potential for above-average dividend growth.



CubeSmart pulled in an average of $0.37/share in FFO and AFFO in the last five quarters which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.25/share. The degree of excess dividend coverage has been significant.



CubeSmart’s AFFO payout ratio fell into a range of 55-75 percent in the last five quarters. The average AFFO payout ratio was only 66 percent, leaving significant headroom for the self-storage REIT to grow its dividend payout.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For CubeSmart’s Dividend Stream?



Management expects AFFO to clock in somewhere between $1.53/share and $1.57/share for the current fiscal year. Since shares sell for $26.34 at the time of writing, investors pay 17.0x 2017e AFFO. That’s far from cheap, but justified given CubeSmart’s above-average NOI growth and its excellent outlook for dividend growth given its coverage stats.



CubeSmart has grown its dividend at a fast clip, in lockstep with rising NOI and FFO. The REIT's Board of Trustees raised the dividend by a whopping 28.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2016. The year before, the dividend went up 31.3 percent.



Your Takeaway



Self-storage REIT CubeSmart brings a lot to the table. The real estate investment trust has seen very strong NOI growth, largely because of its aggressive approach to acquiring new properties. The low AFFO payout ratio suggests that income investors don’t have to be worried about their dividends at all. CubeSmart is not cheap at 17x 2017e AFFO, that’s for sure, but the price is justified given the REIT’s potential to grow its dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.



